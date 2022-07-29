Accredited Debt Relief Review: America’s #1 Rated Debt Consolidation Company

We receive compensation from advertisers Ad Disclosure

Are you struggling to make ends meet because of your overwhelming debt? If so, you may be considering a debt relief company or debt consolidation service as a way to get relief. Accredited Debt Relief is the top company in the industry, and it can help you consolidate your debts for a fraction of what you owe. In this Accredited Debt Relief review, we will discuss the company’s history, services, and fees. We will also give you our opinion on whether or not Accredited Debt Relief is the right choice for you.

Accredited Debt Relief was founded in 2010, and they have consolidated over $1 billion in debt for its clients. They are a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating, and they offer a money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with their services.

Accredited Debt Relief is one of the leading debt relief companies in the United States and will work with your creditors to negotiate on your behalf. Once the debt consolidation program is approved, you will make one monthly payment to Accredited Debt Relief, and they will disburse the funds to your creditors. The average consolidated amount is 50% of the debt, but this can vary depending on your individual situation.

There is no upfront fee for Accredited Debt Relief’s services. Instead, they charge a percentage of the debt that they consolidate for you. This fee is typically 10%, but it may be higher or lower depending on the amount of debt you have and the length of time it takes to pay off your debts. Accredited Debt Relief is one of the most affordable debt relief companies in the industry, and they have a high success rate in consolidating debt.

If you are struggling with debt, Accredited Debt Relief is a great option to consider. They are a reputable company with a proven track record, and they can help you get out of debt for a fraction of what you owe.

While there is no guarantee that they will be able to consolidate all of your debts, they have a very high success rate and they offer a money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with their services. So, if you are looking for a debt consolidation company that can help you get out of debt, Accredited Debt Relief is a great option to consider.

Accredited Debt Relief Pros and Cons

There are a lot of debt relief companies out there, but Accredited Debt Relief is one of the most well-known and respected. They offer debt consolidation services to help you get out of debt faster and have a lot of positive reviews.

However, like any company, they have their pros and cons. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at both sides so you can decide if Accredited Debt Relief is right for you.

PROS:

One of the most well-known and respected debt relief companies

Offers debt settlement services to help you get out of debt faster

A lot of positive reviews from happy customers

Reduces your total debt by up to 50%

Be debt free in 12 to 48 months

Very Easy Process

CONS:

Some people have had negative experiences with the company

You may have to pay fees for their services

At the end of the day, only you can decide if Accredited Debt Relief is right for you. If you’re considering using their services, make sure to do your research and read reviews from multiple sources. That way, you can be sure you’re making the best decision for your financial situation.

What is Accredited Debt Relief?

Accredited Debt Relief is a debt consolidation company that has been in business for over ten years. They are one of the largest and most well-known companies in the industry, and they have helped settle billions of dollars in debt for their clients.

The company works with creditors to negotiate lower payoffs on behalf of their clients, and they have a very high success rate. In fact, they have consolidated over 95% of the debt that they have negotiated on behalf of their clients.

If you are struggling with debt and are looking for a way to get out from under it, Accredited Debt Relief may be worth considering. They have an excellent reputation and track record, and they may be able to help you get your debt under control.

It can help you consolidate your debt for less than what you owe.

It can help you get out of debt faster.

It will work with your creditors to try to get them to agree to a lower interest rate.

How does Accredited Debt Relief work?

Accredited Debt Relief understands that getting out of debt can be a difficult process, which is why they offer free consultations to all of their clients. During your consultation, they’ll go over your financial situation and provide you with options that will fit your needs. They want to make sure that you’re comfortable with the process before moving forward.

If you decide to work with Accredited Debt Relief, they’ll start by setting up a trust account for you. This account will be used to hold your funds. Once the account is funded, they’ll begin negotiating with your creditors on your behalf.

The goal of debt consolidation is to reach an agreement with your creditors that is less than the full amount of debt you owe. This can be a difficult process, but Accredited Debt Relief has a team of experienced negotiators who are ready to help you get out of debt.

Once a settlement is reached, you’ll be responsible for paying the agreed-upon amount into your trust account. Once the money is in the account, Accredited Debt Relief will pay off your debt in full and close your account.

You’ll then be debt-free and can start working on rebuilding your credit. Accredited Debt Relief will provide you with resources and advice to help you get started.

What does Accredited Debt Relief service cost?

Accredited Debt Relief has a simple fee structure–they don’t charge any upfront fees, and their team only gets paid if they’re able to successfully lower your enrolled debt. The fees are performance-based and contingent on the success of reaching more favorable terms and agreements with creditors on your behalf. These fees vary but generally range between 10% and 15% of your debt balances at the time of enrollment.

Their team will also collect a fee from your Dedicated Account, but only once you’ve agreed upon a resolution with your creditor, made at least one payment towards that new resolution, and they have reduced what you owe.

If you’re looking for debt settlement services and want to know the cost, Accredited Debt Relief is a great option with a clear and simple fee structure.

How much can I expect to save when participating in the Accredited Debt Relief program?

According to the Accredited Debt Relief website, the average amount of debt that their clients pay on their resolved debts is 55% of their enrolled balance. This number excludes Accredited Debt Relief’s fees.

I’m sure you’re wondering how this works and if it’s too good to be true. Here’s a quick overview of how debt relief services work. And remember, as, with any debt relief option, there are pros and cons to consider before enrolling in a program.

When you sign up for Accredited Debt Relief, you will begin making monthly deposits into a dedicated account. Once you have saved enough money to cover the settlements for your enrolled debts, their team of negotiators will contact your creditors on your behalf to try to reach a consolidation agreement.

If an agreement is reached, you will then pay the debt consolidation company the agreed-upon amount, and they will in turn pay your creditor.

How long does it take for the Accredited Debt Relief program to begin resolving your debt?

The answer to this question depends on a few factors, including the amount of debt you have and your dedicated account manager. Typically, their program can resolve your debt within 24-48 months.

Can participating in a debt consolidation program impact my credit?

The answer is yes, participating in a debt consolidation program can impact your credit. While the goal of these programs is to help you get out of debt and improve your financial situation, how it affects your credit will depend on a few factors.

For example, if you enroll in a debt consolidation program and make all of your payments on time, your credit score may improve. On the other hand, if you miss payments or default on the program, your credit score could drop.

In general, participating in a debt consolidation program can help you get out of debt and improve your financial situation. However, it’s important to make sure you understand how the program works and what the potential impact on your credit could be before you enroll.

What type of debt can Accredited Debt Relief help me with?

Accredited Debt Relief can help you with unsecured debt. This includes credit card debts, medical bills, and personal loans. If you are struggling to make payments on these types of debts, Accredited Debt Relief may be able to help you get relief.

They offer a free consultation to see if you qualify for their services. During the consultation, they will review your debt situation and come up with a plan to help you get out of debt. They will also provide you with a free quote so that you know how much their services will cost.

If you are looking for help with your unsecured debt, Accredited Debt Relief may be a good option for you.

Accredited Debt Relief consolidates unsecured debt with companies across a wide range of industries, including credit card companies, medical providers, utility companies, and more. They have a team of experienced negotiators who are familiar with the policies and procedures of each company, so they can get you the best possible debt consolidation program.

Some of these companies are :

American Express

Discover

MasterCard

Visa

AT&T

Verizon

Comcast

Sprint

T-Mobile

Dish Network

DIRECTV

And many more…!

If you need to contact the Accredited Debt Relief customer service team, there are a few different ways to do so.

The customer service team is available Monday-Friday from 05:00 AM to 09:00 PM PST and on Saturday and Sunday from 05:00 AM to 04:00 PM PST.

You can reach the customer service team by calling them at 855-226-5229 or by emailing them at [email protected]

If you need to send something through the mail, you can address it to P.O. Box 660442 in Dallas, Texas 75266-0442. When contacting customer service, be sure to have your account information handy so they can help you as quickly and efficiently as possible.

What happens if you miss monthly payments?

If you miss a monthly payment, don’t worry – contact their Client Success Team at least five days before your scheduled deposit date and they will pause any scheduled electronic withdrawals. They understand that life might throw you a financial curveball, and you may need to adjust your payment schedule if the unexpected happens.

Will you still get charged interest and late fees on your debts?

If you’re enrolled in an unsecured debt relief program, you may be wondering if you’ll still be charged interest and late fees on your outstanding unsecured debt. The answer is that it depends on the agreement you have with your credit card companies.

Part of your agreement with your credit card companies may allow them to continue adding interest and late fees to your unsecured debt any time you fail to make payments.

The goal of most debt relief programs is to reach new agreements with your creditors that will reduce your overall debt, including any interest charges or late fees that were added when you began their program. In some cases, this may mean that your interest rates are reduced or that late fees are waived.

What happens if your creditors won’t resolve your debt?

If you’re enrolled in an Accredited Debt Relief program, your creditors are legally required to resolve your debt. However, there are some circumstances in which a creditor may refuse to resolve an account.

If this occurs, the debt relief company will remove the refusing creditor from your program and adjust your fees accordingly. In most cases, this will not impact the overall success of your debt relief program.

However, if you have multiple creditors who are refusing to resolve their credit card debt to you, it may be more difficult to successfully complete your program. In this case, you may want to consider another option, such as bankruptcy.

What happens if your creditors take legal action against you?

If you’re struggling with credit card debt, you may be worried about what will happen if your creditors take legal action against you. While it’s true that some creditors use lawsuits as a tactic to intimidate or force payments. Accredited Debt Relief can remove creditors from your program who refuse to resolve your debt. And if a creditor does take legal action on your debt, you can always contact their team for assistance.

Depending on where you live, you may have the option of joining a legal assistance program when you enroll in the Accredited Debt Relief program. Talk with a Certified Debt Specialist for more details.

What is a Dedicated Account?

A Dedicated Account is an account that you use to save money for a larger purchase or specific goal. When you’re enrolled in an Accredited Debt Relief program, the money in your Dedicated Account will be used to pay off your resolved credit card debt.

Their team will help you open an FDIC-insured Dedicated Account where your funds will be deposited. Once your account is opened, you’ll start making regular deposits into it. As you make progress and pay off your credit card debt, you’ll have more money available to save toward your goal.

A Dedicated Account can help you reach your financial goals and become debt-free.

Who controls my Dedicated Account?

You do! The reason for setting up this new account, rather than putting your monthly deposits into an existing bank account, is to keep that credit card debt resolution funds separate from your other money. If you ever withdraw from the program, the remaining funds in your Dedicated Account, minus banking, third-party, and earned debt resolution fees, are yours to keep.

This dedicated account is just another way we help give our clients peace of mind during a difficult time. So you can focus on what’s important – resolving your debt and getting back on track financially.

Accredited Debt Relief BBB review

BBB has given Accredited Debt Relief an A+ rating, and they have been accredited since February 25th, 2021. They have also been in business for 12 years. This is good news for people who are looking into using their services to help with their debt problems.

If you are considering using their services, you can rest assured that you are dealing with a reputable company. BBB reviews are always worth taking a look at before making any decisions about using a company’s services.

Here are some BBB Reviews:

Kathy H 04/29/2022

The agent was very informative and understood my situation and helped in resolving my financial problems.

Christopher B 04/28/2022

I’ve struggled to get out of debt, and this process was very smooth and professional. They understood where I was coming from, which eases my mind.

Cassidy P. 04/11/2022

They are very willing to help you and explain every step of the process which makes you feel that much more comfortable with choosing this program so exciting to get back on track with the help from their program!!

How to cancel Accredited Debt Relief?

If you’re unhappy with the progress of your debt relief program, or simply want to cancel for any reason, here’s what you need to do. First, call your program representative and explain that you’d like to cancel. They’ll begin the cancellation process.

You’ll likely be asked to sign a termination form. Once that’s done, your account will be closed and you’ll no longer be responsible for making payments through Accredited Debt Relief.

Of course, this means you’ll now be responsible for paying off your debts on your own. If you’re not sure you can handle that, you may want to consider other options.

Is Accredited Debt Relief a legitimate company?

Accredited Debt Relief is a legitimate company with accreditation from the American Fair Credit Council and an A+ rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau. With so many positive reviews, Accredited Debt Relief has a high success rate in helping people get out of debt. If you’re considering using their services, you can be confident that they are a legit company that will work hard to help you get out of debt.

If you’re struggling with debt, don’t hesitate to reach out to Accredited Debt Relief. They can help you get your finances back on track.

I hope this article has helped answer your question. If you have any more questions, please feel free to leave a comment below and we’ll be happy to help.

Thank you for reading, take care!

Best Debt Consolidation Companies 2022