Advocate Debt Relief Review: Is It A Scam Or Is It Legit?

Debt can be a major source of stress and anxiety for many people. Fortunately, there are companies out there that specialize in helping individuals and families get back on their feet financially. One such company is Advocate Debt Relief, LLC (ADR). In this article, we will provide an in-depth Advocate Debt Relief review, including its services, pros and cons, and answers to some common questions.

Advocate Debt Relief Services

Advocate Debt Relief specializes in debt settlement services, which involve negotiating with creditors on behalf of clients to reduce the total amount of debt owed. ADR’s process typically involves the following steps:

Free consultation: Prospective clients can speak with an ADR representative to discuss their debt situation and receive a personalized debt relief plan.

Enrollment: Clients can enroll in ADR’s program and start making monthly deposits into a settlement account.

Settlement negotiation: ADR negotiates with creditors on behalf of its clients to reduce the total amount of debt owed.

Debt resolution: Once a settlement agreement has been reached, ADR will make payments to the creditor(s) from the client’s settlement account.

Program completion: Once all enrolled debts have been settled, the program is considered complete.

Advocate Debt Relief’s program is only available in select states, which may limit its availability for potential clients. Additionally, the company only offers debt settlement services, which may not be the best solution for individuals who need other types of debt relief, such as debt consolidation or credit counseling.

Advocate Debt Relief Pros

Free consultation: Advocate Debt Relief offers a free consultation to prospective clients, during which they can discuss their debt situation and receive a personalized debt relief plan.

No upfront fees: ADR does not charge any upfront fees, which can provide peace of mind to clients who are already struggling financially.

Flexible payment plans: ADR offers flexible payment plans, making it easier for clients to make payments on their debt.

Settlement negotiation: ADR negotiates with creditors on behalf of its clients, which can result in lower overall debt amounts.

Advocate Debt Relief Cons

Limited services: Advocate Debt Relief only offers debt settlement services, so it may not be the best choice for clients who need other types of debt relief, such as debt consolidation or credit counseling.

Program Length: The average program length with ADR is between 24 and 50 months, which may be longer than some clients are comfortable with.

High fees: ADR charges a fee of 20-25% of the total amount of debt enrolled in the program, which can be higher than some other debt relief companies.

Not available in all states: ADR is not available in all states, so clients in certain areas may need to look for other debt-relief options.

Advocate Debt Relief Process

Advocate Debt Relief’s debt settlement process typically involves the following steps:

Free consultation: The company offers a free consultation to potential clients to assess their financial situation and determine if debt settlement is the right option for them.

Enrollment in debt settlement program: If a client decides to move forward with Advocate Debt Relief, they will enroll in a debt settlement program. The company will work with the client to determine an appropriate monthly payment that will be deposited into a settlement account.

Negotiation with creditors: Advocate Debt Relief will negotiate with creditors on behalf of its clients to reduce the total amount of debt owed. The company aims to settle debts for less than what the client owes, typically with a lump-sum payment from the settlement account.

Resolution of debts: Once a debt is settled, the client will make a payment from their settlement account to the creditor. This process will be repeated until all enrolled debts are settled.

Completion of the program: Once all enrolled debts are settled, the program is considered complete and the client is considered debt-free. The company charges fees based on a percentage of the total amount of debt enrolled in the program.

What happens if I miss a monthly deposit into my settlement account?

Missing a monthly deposit into your settlement account can delay the debt settlement process and may result in additional fees or charges. Advocate Debt Relief recommends that clients make their monthly deposits on time to ensure the best possible outcome.

Can I cancel my enrollment in Advocate Debt Relief’s program at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your enrollment in Advocate Debt Relief’s program at any time without penalty. However, it is important to note that canceling the program may result in additional fees and could potentially harm your credit score if your debts are not fully settled.

How much can I expect to save on my debt by using Advocate Debt Relief?

The amount that you can save on your debt by using Advocate Debt Relief’s services will depend on a variety of factors, including the total amount of debt enrolled in the program, the number of creditors, and the specific terms of the settlement agreement. In general, debt settlement can result in lower overall debt amounts, but it is important to carefully consider the potential impact on your credit score and the fees associated with the program.

Will I owe taxes on the amount of debt forgiven through Advocate Debt Relief’s program?

In some cases, the amount of debt forgiven through a debt relief program like Advocate Debt Relief may be considered taxable income by the IRS. However, there are certain exemptions and exclusions that may apply, depending on the specifics of your situation. It is important to consult with a tax professional to fully understand the potential tax implications of debt settlement.

How long will it take for my debt to be settled through Advocate Debt Relief’s program?

The length of time it takes to settle your debt through Advocate Debt Relief’s program will depend on a variety of factors, including the total amount of debt enrolled in the program, the number of creditors, and the specific terms of the settlement agreement. The company’s website states that the average program length is between 24 and 50 months, although this can vary depending on a client’s specific circumstances. It is important to work with Advocate Debt Relief to develop a personalized debt relief plan and to stay committed to making monthly payments to ensure the best possible outcome.

Is Advocate Debt Relief Right for You?

After reviewing the pros and cons, services offered, and frequently asked questions, it is important to consider whether Advocate Debt Relief is the right choice for your specific financial situation. While the company can provide valuable debt settlement services to those struggling with unsecured debts, it may not be the best choice for everyone.

Consider the following factors when deciding whether Advocate Debt Relief is right for you:

Type of Debt: Advocate Debt Relief specializes in debt settlement services for unsecured debts, such as credit card debt, medical bills, and personal loans. If you have other types of debts, such as secured debts or tax debts, you may need to look for other debt-relief options.

Financial Situation: If you are already struggling financially, the prospect of paying fees and making monthly payments to a settlement account may be overwhelming. While Advocate Debt Relief does not charge any upfront fees, the company’s fees can be higher than some other debt relief companies. Additionally, the program length can be longer than some clients are comfortable with. It is important to carefully consider your financial situation and ability to make payments before enrolling in the program.

Credit Score: Debt settlement can have a negative impact on your credit score, as it typically involves negotiating with creditors to settle your debts for less than the full amount owed. If you are concerned about the impact on your credit score, debt settlement may not be the best option for you. Consider other debt-relief options, such as debt consolidation or credit counseling.

State Availability: Advocate Debt Relief is not available in all states, so it is important to check if the company operates in your state before considering enrollment in their program.

Reputation: While Advocate Debt Relief has received positive reviews from some customers, it is important to do your own research and read reviews from multiple sources before making a decision. Additionally, consider the company’s BBB rating and any complaints filed against them.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advocate Debt Relief offers debt settlement services for individuals struggling with unsecured debt. While the company has a good BBB rating and offers a free consultation, it is important to carefully consider the pros and cons before enrolling in their program. Advocate Debt Relief’s fees can be relatively high compared to other debt relief companies, and their program length can also be longer than average. Additionally, debt settlement can negatively impact credit scores and may not be the best solution for everyone.

Overall, Advocate Debt Relief provides debt settlement services to clients who are struggling with high levels of unsecured debt. While the company has its pros and cons, it is important to carefully consider all factors before enrolling in their program. Potential clients should do thorough research, compare multiple debt relief companies, and consult with a financial professional to determine the best course of action for their unique financial situation. With the right debt relief strategy and a solid financial plan, it is possible to become debt-free and achieve financial stability.