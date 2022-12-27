Alliant Credit Union Review: Is It A Scam Or Does It Actually Work?

Ad Disclosure: We receive referral fees from advertisers

Alliant Credit Union has been providing financial services to its members for over 85 years and is now one of the largest credit unions in the nation with assets totaling over $17 billion. It offers a wide range of banking products and services that are both competitive and convenient for its 700,000+ members across the country.

Alliant Credit Union Summary

Alliant Credit Union offers personal loans to help you with your financial needs. We took a closer look at Alliant Credit Union so that you can make an informed decision about whether or not this company is right for you. As a result of a little investigation into their website and terms and conditions, we uncovered some interesting facts.

Here are a few things that can be interesting for you.

Loans are not available to non-members or members who have not been established for at least 90 days.

Personal loan rates range from 10.49 % to 12.49 %.

It offers loans from $1,000 to $50,​​​​​000.

Terms range from 1 to 5 years.

APR can be 0.4% higher without an automatic payment option.

Rates, terms, and conditions are subject to change.

What Is Alliant Credit Union?

Alliant Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. It has been serving members for over 85 years and currently has over $17 billion in assets. Alliant offers a comprehensive range of competitive products and services to its 700,000+ members across the country.

Alliant Credit Union has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) where it has been accredited since 2004 and has an average of 56 customer reviews and 130 complaints closed in the last 3 years.

The company’s primary location is in Chicago, at 11545 W Touhy Ave. They can be contacted by phone at (773) 462-2000.

How Does Alliant Credit Union Work?

Alliant Personal Loans are quick and easy to apply for, with no collateral required, these unsecured signature loans are a great option when you need extra cash. The application process is not that extensive and you may even be able to get the money you need on the same day.

Alliant Credit Union offers personal loans that can help you get on top of your finances. Whether you need to consolidate other loans, pay for emergency expenses, or finance home improvement projects, Alliant can help you get back on track.

How To Qualify For Alliant Credit Union

Non-members of Alliant Credit Union are not eligible for loans. To be considered a member in good standing, you must have been a member for at least 90 days.

Loan approval and APR rates are affected by numerous factors, including credit score, employment history, and monthly income. Those with a higher credit score have a greater chance of being approved for a loan with a low APR.

Alliant Credit Union BBB Reviews

Although Alliant Credit Union has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, they have had 130 complaints filed against them in the last 3 years with a 1-star out of 5-star rating. On average, they receive 56 customer reviews per year.

Below are some of the relevant customer reviews:

Usha C. 09/03/2022

ALLIANT IS HORRIBLE I have two auto loans with Alliant both loans in my name with my children. Now I wanted to pay for loans we are on the phone hold for 43 minutes, Alliant employee comes on the phone asking SECURITY questions, question was HOW YOU BECAME MEMBER OF ALLIANT? So I replied we get an auto loan from Alliant, so I failed the SECURITY question and she refused to help me. Very senseless questions and you failed SECURITY questions.

I will ***** who introduced to me Alliant. Alliant is completely out of any state regulations and needs to fix. Also, the loan was in my name still I am considering a third party. I request for supervisor the employee of Alliant was so rude and refused to help me with our help I was on the phone1.54 minutes. The supervisor should fix this 1 STAR CUSTOMER SERVICE Worse customer service I never dealt in my life like this. I hope other people read this and help them with this honest review.

Mike N. 06/27/2022

The process to secure a mortgage loan from Alliant was dismal, to say the least. We had to go through 3 different loan officers because some were terrible at communication or they had quit their job. They never picked up the phone or answered emails. They barely made it on time to make the closing. In addition, I am trying to create a profile on their app so I can make my monthly mortgage payment.

I called the service number and they were completely rude. They were unable to help me make an account on their app and told me to call back. I asked how is calling back going to help and if you can’t help now. They replied I don’t know. Avoid Alliant as much as possible. They have poor values and communication.

Brad T 09/10/2021

Horrible customer service. Borders on predatory loan practices. I have paid my car off twice and still don’t have a title to show for it. They still say I have a balance, third time!

Alliant Credit Union FAQs

How Much Does Alliant Credit Union Charge?

Making automatic payments on your Alliant loan can help you save money by reducing interest and fees. Keep in mind that rates, terms, and conditions are subject to change and may be different than what is initially offered.

For example, a loan with a 10.49% interest rate and a 12-month term would have monthly payments of $88.14 per $1,000 borrowed.

Estimates are never 100%, accurate so your actual payment could be different. Special qualifying rates and your loan terms will affect your payment. Also, when you refinance an existing Alliant loan, rates go up by 1%.

Are There Any Pre-Payment Penalties?

Alliant Credit Union have no prepayment penalties for those who choose to pay off their loan faster than originally scheduled.

How Does Alliant Credit Union Affect Your Credit?

Viewing your loan rates will not affect your credit score. However, applying for a loan after viewing your rates will require a full credit report inquiry, which can be seen as a hard pull by third parties and may cause your credit score to drop.

How To Cancel Alliant Credit Union

Before taking out a loan from Alliant Credit Union, be sure to understand all the terms and conditions associated with the loan. Remember that you will not be able to cancel or reverse the loan once you have received the money, so make sure that a loan is a right choice for you before proceeding.

Do you find it difficult to make ends meet? Here is some advice that might help you recover financially.

Here are some things you can do to make sure you stay within your budget.

Creating and sticking to a budget is a good way to stay on track.

Speaking with a financial advisor is a great way to get a clear understanding of your options and develop a plan that works best for your unique circumstances.

And finally, don’t worry too much if you’re already in debt. Many companies are willing to work with customers on a payment plan that fits their budget. So don’t be afraid to reach out to customer service for more information.

Is Alliant Credit Union Legit Or A Scam?

Alliant Credit Union is one of the oldest financial institutions in the United States. With more than $17 billion in assets, it is one of the largest credit unions in the country. Alliant Credit Union has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 2004 and has an A+ rating.

Alliant Credit Union may have an average of 56 customer reviews, but when you look at the number of complaints they’ve had in the last three years – 130 – it’s clear that they’re not meeting customer expectations. 59 of those complaints were filed in just the last 12 months. That’s nearly double the number of complaints than reviews.

Loans can be a great way to get the money you need for large purchases or unexpected expenses. However, it is important to research your options and compare rates before taking out a loan. Be sure to read customer reviews so that you can choose the best option for you. This way, you can avoid taking out a loan that you cannot afford.

