AmOne Review: Is This Company Legit?

Ad Disclosure: We receive referral fees from advertisers

AmOne is a marketplace that helps customers find financing solutions. It was created in 2005 and has helped consumers access over $16 billion in funds. AmOne is a great option for those who want to carefully evaluate their options before getting a loan. It is also a great way to shop without visiting every single lender individually.

AmOne Loan Fast Facts

Loan Amounts: $1,000 to $100,000

APR: 3.49% to 35.99%

Minimum Credit Score: Available for all credit scores

Loan Type: Unsecured personal loans

Unsecured personal loans Repayment Terms: 3 to 120 Months

3 to 120 Months Direct Lender or Marketplace: Marketplace

Marketplace Turnaround Time: Varies by Lender

Varies by Lender Best For: Consumers looking to finance projects that require quick funds

AmOne Pros & Cons

Pros

Can apply with a co-applicant

Extended Network of lenders offering great deals

Positive customer reviews

Variety of loan terms and amounts

Cons

Not enough information on potential rates and terms

May receive numerous calls and emails from lenders

Insufficient customer support

AmOne Cost of Loan

Short-term loans from AmOne can give you the financial flexibility you need. With loan amounts from $1,000 to $50,000 and APRs from 6.78% to 35.99%, you can choose a repayment plan that fits your needs, ranging from 12 days to 84 months.

AmOne Qualification

To get started, there is a list of criteria you need to meet:

Be a US citizen or Permanent Resident

Be 18 years or older

Bank account information

Social Security Number

To apply, you need to have access to the following information as well:

A government-issued ID

Annual income

Pretax income

Phone number and email

Once you meet all the qualifications, you can start by taking these few steps:

Go to AmOne’s website and select your loan type and credit score range

Click Check My Options

Enter your personal information, loan amount, and purpose

Enter employment details and bank account information

Read over the privacy policy, terms of use, and disclosures

Click Get My Options

After you finish the application process, you will get email messages from potential lenders. Compare your choices carefully and pick the one that is best for you. When you agree to the terms with a provider, you will do the application process directly with that lender.

AmOne Reviews and Ratings

AmOne’s BBB Rating is A+

Although the company is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau, it has received an A+ rating. Most reviews for the company are positive, with an average score of 4.7 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot. Customers have praised the company for being professional and prompt in answering questions.

Is AmOne Legit? Remember This…

AmOne is an online marketplace for unsecured loans that do not provide funding itself. Instead, it exists to help you find and choose a suitable lender, as well as compare different loans.

The lender you choose is responsible for the loan agreement, not the company itself.

This website offers a variety of resources, including articles and guides on personal loans, financing basics, and budgeting.

Although your credit score may temporarily dip when your lender does a routine credit check, this will not have any long-term effect on your credit.

It’s important to stay in touch with your lender when you have questions.

Final Thoughts

AmOne’s loan partners work with borrowers with a wide range of credit scores and qualifications. The lenders are carefully selected from a list of approved partners that includes Avant, BlueVine, FreedomPlus, LendingPoint, and NetCredit, among others. With one, you can find the right loan for your needs after comparing available options instead of having to settle on a loan that does not work for you.

Also, If you are working to improve your creditworthiness, you can find a loan even when other providers may turn you down. In addition, AmOne has an excellent rating on Trustpilot and usually finds loans for customers within 24 hours.