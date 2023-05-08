How Much Does It Cost to File Bankruptcy in Michigan? Fees Exposed!

Bankruptcy is a legal process that allows individuals and businesses to eliminate or reduce their debts and start fresh financially. In Michigan, bankruptcy is governed by federal law and is filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern or Western District of Michigan. While bankruptcy can provide relief from overwhelming debt, it is important to understand the costs involved in filing for bankruptcy in Michigan.

Types of Bankruptcy

There are two main types of bankruptcy for individuals in Michigan: Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Chapter 7 bankruptcy is a liquidation bankruptcy that can eliminate most unsecured debts, such as credit card debt and medical bills. In contrast, Chapter 13 bankruptcy is a reorganization bankruptcy that allows individuals to keep their assets and repay their debts over a three to five year period.

The main difference between Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy is the income requirement. To qualify for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, an individual must pass the means test, which compares their income to the median income in Michigan. If their income is below the median, they can file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. If their income is above the median, they may be required to file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy.

Costs of Filing Bankruptcy in Michigan

Filing for bankruptcy in Michigan involves several costs, including court filing fees, attorney fees, and credit counseling and debtor education fees. Additionally, there may be other potential costs, such as bankruptcy exemptions, trustee fees, plan payments, reaffirmation agreements, and motion filings.

Court Filing Fees

The court filing fees for Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy in Michigan are set by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court and are subject to change. As of 2021, the court filing fee for Chapter 7 bankruptcy is $338, and the court filing fee for Chapter 13 bankruptcy is $313. These fees must be paid in full at the time of filing, unless the debtor qualifies for a fee waiver or installment plan.

To find the current fee schedule for bankruptcy filings in Michigan, individuals can visit the U.S. Bankruptcy Court website for the Eastern or Western District of Michigan.

Attorney Fees

Hiring a bankruptcy attorney is not required to file for bankruptcy in Michigan, but it is highly recommended. Bankruptcy can be a complex legal process, and an experienced attorney can provide valuable guidance and support throughout the process.

The cost of hiring a bankruptcy attorney in Michigan can vary depending on several factors, including the complexity of the case, the attorney’s experience and reputation, and the geographic location. On average, the cost of hiring a bankruptcy attorney in Michigan ranges from $1,000 to $2,500 for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and $3,000 to $5,000 for Chapter 13 bankruptcy.

Credit Counseling and Debtor Education Fees

Before filing for bankruptcy in Michigan, individuals are required to complete credit counseling and debtor education courses from an approved provider. These courses are designed to provide education and guidance on budgeting, debt management, and financial planning.

The cost of credit counseling and debtor education courses in Michigan can vary depending on the provider. On average, the cost of credit counseling is around $50, and the cost of debtor education is around $30. To find approved providers in Michigan, individuals can visit the U.S. Trustee Program website.

Other Potential Costs

In addition to court filing fees, attorney fees, and credit counseling and debtor education fees, there may be other potential costs associated with filing for bankruptcy in Michigan. These may include:

Bankruptcy exemptions: Depending on the type of bankruptcy, individuals may be required to pay additional fees to claim certain exemptions, such as homestead exemptions or motor vehicle exemptions.

Trustee fees and plan payments: In Chapter 13 bankruptcy, individuals are required to make monthly payments to a bankruptcy trustee, who then distributes the funds to creditors. The trustee may also charge a fee for their services.

Reaffirmation agreements and motion filings: In some cases, individuals may need to file motions or reaffirmation agreements with the court, which can result in additional fees.

Tips for Minimizing Bankruptcy Costs

While bankruptcy can be an expensive process, there are several ways to minimize the costs involved. These may include:

Shopping around for a bankruptcy attorney and comparing fees and services.

Asking about fee waivers or installment plans for court filing fees.

Taking advantage of free or low-cost credit counseling and debtor education courses.

Maximizing bankruptcy exemptions and minimizing trustee payments.

Creating a budget and financial plan to avoid future debt problems.

Conclusion

Filing for bankruptcy in Michigan can provide relief from overwhelming debt, but it is important to understand the costs involved before proceeding. By understanding the court filing fees, attorney fees, and other potential costs, individuals can make informed decisions about their financial future and take steps to minimize the costs involved in bankruptcy. Seeking professional guidance and support from a bankruptcy attorney can also be helpful in navigating the complex legal process of bankruptcy.

FAQ

What is the cost of filing for bankruptcy in Michigan?

The cost of filing for bankruptcy in Michigan is $335 for Chapter 7 and $310 for Chapter 13.

Are there any additional fees associated with filing for bankruptcy in Michigan?

Yes, there may be additional fees for things like credit counseling and debtor education courses.

Can I pay the bankruptcy filing fee in installments?

No, the bankruptcy filing fee must be paid in full at the time of filing.

Can I get a waiver or reduction in the bankruptcy filing fee?

In some cases, individuals with low income may qualify for a waiver or reduction in the bankruptcy filing fee.

Do I need to hire an attorney to file for bankruptcy in Michigan?

While it is not required to hire an attorney to file for bankruptcy in Michigan, it is highly recommended as the process can be complex.

How much does it cost to hire an attorney for bankruptcy in Michigan?

The cost of hiring an attorney for bankruptcy in Michigan can vary, but the average cost is between $1,200 and $2,500.

Can I file for bankruptcy without an attorney?

Yes, individuals can file for bankruptcy without an attorney, but it is not recommended as the process can be complex and mistakes can be costly.

What are the fees associated with Chapter 13 bankruptcy in Michigan?

In addition to the filing fee, individuals filing for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in Michigan may also be required to pay a trustee fee.

How long does the bankruptcy process take in Michigan?

The bankruptcy process in Michigan typically takes between 3 and 5 months for Chapter 7 and between 3 and 5 years for Chapter 13.

How can I find a reputable bankruptcy attorney in Michigan?

Individuals can find a reputable bankruptcy attorney in Michigan by asking for referrals from friends and family, checking online reviews, and consulting with the Michigan State Bar Association.

