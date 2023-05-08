Bankruptcy When Married: From “I Do” to “I’m Broke”

Bankruptcy when married, is a situation that many couples find themselves in. It is a legal process of seeking relief from debt that can be overwhelming and unmanageable. Financial issues are one of the leading causes of stress and divorce in marriages. Therefore, it is essential to discuss and address financial challenges in marriage to prevent them from leading to bankruptcy without my spouse.

The purpose of this blog post is to provide couples with an expert guide to bankruptcy in marriage, including the types of bankruptcy, eligibility criteria, pros and cons, and how to prepare for bankruptcy without your spouse.

Understanding Bankruptcy When Married

Bankruptcy in marriage is a legal process that allows individuals or couples to eliminate or repay their debts under the protection of the bankruptcy court. There are two primary types of bankruptcy that married couples can also file jointly for, chapter 7 and Chapter 13. Chapter 7 bankruptcy involves liquidating assets to pay off debts, while Chapter 13 bankruptcy involves restructuring debts into manageable payment plans. Both have their advantages and disadvantages, and couples should consult with a bankruptcy attorney to determine which one is appropriate for their situation.

Filing for bankruptcy has its pros and cons. On the one hand, it can provide relief from overwhelming debt, stop creditor harassment, a bankruptcy estate and provide a fresh start. On the other hand, it can have a negative impact on credit scores, make it challenging to obtain credit in the future, and damage relationships with creditors.

To be eligible for bankruptcy, couples must meet specific criteria, including having a certain level of debt, passing a means test, and completing a credit counseling course. Bankruptcy will impact a spouse’s credit and scores and other financial decisions, such as obtaining a mortgage or a loan, for several years.

Signs That You Need to Consider Bankruptcy in Marriage

Couples should be aware of the signs that they must consider filing jointly for bankruptcy. These include high levels of debt, difficulty in making minimum payments, collection calls and letters from creditors, and strained relationships due to financial stress. If couples are experiencing any of these signs, they should consider filing for bankruptcy without seeking professional help to address their financial situation.

How to Prepare For Bankruptcy in Marriage

Before filing for bankruptcy, couples should prepare themselves by seeking professional help from a bankruptcy attorney. They should gather all relevant financial information and documents, including income, expenses, and debts. Couples should review and prioritize their debts and create a budget plan to manage their finances. This will help them determine their eligibility for bankruptcy and which type of bankruptcy is appropriate for their situation.

Filing for Bankruptcy in Marriage

The process of filing for bankruptcy involves several steps, including filing a petition, attending a meeting of creditors, and having a bankruptcy trustee appointed. The bankruptcy trustee will review the couple’s financial information and assets to determine whether they are eligible for bankruptcy. If eligible, the trustee will oversee the distribution of the spouse’s assets to creditors and the discharge of debts.

Impact of Bankruptcy on Marriage

Bankruptcy can have a significant impact on marriage, including the need for communication and transparency about finances. Couples should work together to rebuild their credit scores or their own debts and develop healthy financial habits, such as budgeting and saving. Seeking counseling or therapy can also help couples address any emotional and psychological stress caused by financial difficulties.

Alternatives to Bankruptcy in Marriage

If couples do not qualify for bankruptcy or wish to explore other options, there are several alternatives to consider, including debt consolidation, debt settlement, credit counseling filed bankruptcy itself, and negotiating with creditors. These options can help couples manage their debt and avoid filing bankruptcy together.

Conclusion

Bankruptcy in marriage is a challenging situation that requires careful consideration and professional guidance. Couples should prioritize discussing and addressing financial issues in their marriage to prevent them from leading to bankruptcy. Seeking professional help, preparing for bankruptcy, and exploring alternatives to joint debt relief can help couples work towards a debt-free future together.

FAQs

What is bankruptcy in marriage?

Bankruptcy in marriage is a legal process where a couple declares their inability to pay off their debts and seeks relief from their creditors. It is a joint filing where both spouses declare their assets, liabilities household expenses, and income to the court.

Can only one spouse file for bankruptcy?

No, both spouses must file for bankruptcy together as it is a joint filing. If only one spouse files for bankruptcy, that spouse’s separate property and the other spouse’s income and assets may still be at risk.

Will bankruptcy discharge all of our debts?

No, not all debts can be discharged through bankruptcy. Some debts, such as joint debts such as community debt such as student loans, child support, and taxes, cannot be discharged through bankruptcy.

Will bankruptcy affect our credit score?

Yes, filing for bankruptcy will negatively impact your credit score. The bankruptcy will remain on your credit report for up to 10 years, making it difficult to obtain credit in the future without your spouse’s property being around.

Will we lose our homes if we file for bankruptcy?

It depends on the equity in your home and the exemptions available in bankruptcy law in your state. In some cases, you may be able to keep your home by reaffirming the mortgage. However, if you have significant equity in your home, it may be sold to pay off your creditors.

Can we file for bankruptcy multiple times?

Yes, but there are time limits between filings. For example, if you filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, you must wait eight years before filing again for individual bankruptcy. If you filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, you must wait two years before filing another Chapter before court filing fees for a 13 case or four years before filing a Chapter 7 case.

How long does the bankruptcy process take?

The length of the bankruptcy process depends on the type of bankruptcy you file and the complexity of your case. Chapter 7 bankruptcy typically takes three to six months to file bankruptcy, while Chapter 13 bankruptcy can take three to five years to complete.

Can we keep our car if we file for bankruptcy?

It depends on the equity in your first car loan and the exemptions available in your state. In some cases, you may be able to keep your car by reaffirming the loan. However, if you have significant equity in your car, it may be sold to pay off your creditors.

Will bankruptcy stop wage garnishment?

Yes, filing for bankruptcy will stop wage garnishment. Once you file for bankruptcy, an automatic stay goes into effect, which prohibits creditors from taking any further collection action.

Can we obtain credit after filing for bankruptcy?

Yes, but it may be difficult to obtain credit immediately after filing for bankruptcy. You may have to start with secured credit cards or loans with high-interest rates. However, as you rebuild your credit over time, you may be able to obtain more favorable credit terms.

