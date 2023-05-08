Can IRS Debt be Discharged in Chapter 13? Free Yourself From The Burden of Debt

Dealing with IRS debt can be a stressful and overwhelming experience for anyone. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is known for its aggressive collection tactics, which can include wage garnishments, property liens estimated tax payments, and bank levies. But what if you could discharge your IRS debt in Chapter 13 bankruptcy?

This article will explore the possibility of doing just that, as well as provide an overview of Chapter 13 bankruptcy and highlight the importance of discharging IRS debt in Chapter 13.

What Is IRS Debt?

IRS debt is any tax debt that is owed to the federal government. This can include income taxes, payroll taxes, and self-employment taxes. When you owe taxes to the IRS, they can use various collection methods to get their money, including wage garnishments, property liens, and bank levies. The longer you go without paying your taxes, the more interest and penalties accrue, making it even harder to pay off the debt.

Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Overview

Chapter 13 bankruptcy is a type of bankruptcy that allows individuals with regular income to the bankruptcy courts to reorganize their debt and pay it off over a period of three to five years. Unlike Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which involves liquidating all non-exempt assets to pay off creditors, Chapter 13 bankruptcy allows you to keep your assets while you work out a repayment plan pay creditors.

Discharging IRS Debt in Chapter 13

Discharging IRS debt in Chapter 13 bankruptcy can be a huge relief for those who are struggling to pay off their tax debt. It can help you get back on your feet financially and give you a fresh start. However, not everyone is eligible for any tax debts in Chapter- 13 bankruptcy, and even if you are eligible to discharge tax debt, there are certain requirements that must be met in order to discharge IRS debt.

Eligibility for Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

In order to file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, you must meet certain eligibility requirements.

Income Requirements: You must have a regular source of income in order to qualify for Chapter 13 bankruptcy. This can include wages, self-employment income, or regular payments from a pension or retirement account. You also must have enough income to pay your living expenses, as well as your debt repayment plan.

Debt Limitations: There are certain debt limitations that must be met in order to file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy. As of 2021, the maximum amount of secured debt you can have is $1,257,850, and the maximum amount of unsecured debt you can have is $419,275.

Other Qualifying Factors: In addition to the income and debt limitations, there are other qualifying factors that must be met in order to file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy. For example, you must not have filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy within the past two years, and you must have completed credit counseling within the past 180 days.

Treatment of IRS Debt in Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

If you owe IRS debt and are considering filing for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, it’s important to understand how your income tax debt will be treated in the bankruptcy process.

Priority Status of IRS Debt: IRS debt is considered a priority debt in bankruptcy, which means it is given special treatment. Priority debts are paid first in a Chapter 13 repayment plan before any other debts are paid.

How IRS Debt is Treated in the Plan: In a Chapter 13 repayment plan, you will make monthly payments to a trustee, who will then distribute the funds to your creditors. The amount you pay each month will depend on your income, expenses, and the amount of debt you owe. The IRS will be included in this repayment plan and will be paid the full amount of your tax debt over the course of the plan.

Ability to Pay IRS Debt through the Plan: One benefit of Chapter 13 bankruptcy is that it allows you to pay off your tax debt over a period of three to five years, rather than having to pay it all at once. This can make it easier to manage your finances and avoid further collection actions from the IRS. However, it’s important to note that you will still be responsible for any interest and penalties that accrue on your tax debt during the repayment period.

Requirements for Discharging IRS Debt in Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

While it is possible to discharge IRS debt in Chapter 13 bankruptcy, there are certain requirements that must be met in the bankruptcy code in order to do so.

Completion of the Plan: In order to discharge IRS debt in Chapter 13 bankruptcy, you must complete your repayment plan. This means making all of your payments on time and in full for the entire three to five-year period.

Payment of Priority Claims: You must also pay all of your priority claims in full, including your IRS debt. This means that the full amount of your tax debt must be paid by the end of the repayment period.

Compliance with Tax Filing Requirements: Finally, in order to discharge your IRS debt in Chapter 13 bankruptcy, you must be in compliance with all tax filing requirements. This means that you must have filed all of your tax returns for the past four years, and any taxes owed on those returns must be paid as part of your repayment plan.

Benefits of Discharging IRS Debt in Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

If you are able to discharge your IRS debt in Chapter 13 bankruptcy, there are several benefits to doing so.

Freedom from Collection Efforts

Discharging your IRS debt in bankruptcy can put an end to collection efforts from the IRS, including wage garnishments, property taxes, liens, and bank levies. This can provide a huge sense of relief and help you get back on your feet financially.

Reduced Interest and Penalties

By paying off your tax debt over a period of three to five years, you may be able to reduce the amount of interest and penalties that accrue on your debt. This can save you a significant amount of money over time.

Ability to Rebuild Credit

While filing bankruptcy itself will have a negative impact on your credit score, discharging your IRS debt in Chapter 13 bankruptcy can actually help you rebuild your credit over time. By making your payments on time and in full, you can demonstrate to creditors that you are responsible and reliable.

Alternatives to Discharging IRS Debt in Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

While discharging IRS debt in Chapter 13 bankruptcy can be a good option for some, it’s not the only option available. Here are a few alternatives to consider.

Offer in Compromise

An offer in compromise is an agreement between you and the IRS to settle your tax debt for less than the full amount priority tax debt is owed. This can be a good option if you are unable to pay your tax debt in full, but still want to avoid bankruptcy.

Installment Agreement

An installment agreement is a payment plan that allows you to pay off your tax debt over time. This can be a good option if you are able to make regular payments, but need more time to pay off your debt.

Currently Not Collectible Status

If you are unable to pay your tax debt due to financial hardship, you may be able to qualify for currently not collectible status your tax return. This means that only your discretionary income the IRS will temporarily stop collection efforts until you are able to pay off your debt.

Conclusion

Dealing with IRS debt can be a daunting task, but there are options available to help you get back on your feet financially. Chapter 13 bankruptcy can be a good option for those who are eligible, as it allows you to discharge your tax debt over a period of three to five years. However, it’s important to consult with a bankruptcy attorney to determine the best course of action for your specific situation. By taking action to free yourself from the burden of IRS debt, you can start rebuilding your financial future and regain control of your life.

What is Chapter 13 bankruptcy?

Chapter 13 bankruptcy is a type of bankruptcy designed for individuals who have a regular income but are struggling to pay off their debts.

Can IRS debt be included in Chapter 13 bankruptcy?

Yes, IRS debt can be included in Chapter 13 bankruptcy.

What types of IRS debt can be included in Chapter 13 bankruptcy?

All types of personal liability IRS debt, tax obligations including taxes, penalties, and interest, can be included in Chapter 13 bankruptcy.

Does filing for Chapter 13 bankruptcy stop IRS collections?

Yes, filing for Chapter 13 bankruptcy will stop most IRS collections, including wage garnishments recent income taxes, bank levies, and tax liens.

Can Chapter 13 bankruptcy reduce the amount of IRS debt owed?

Yes, in some cases, Chapter 13 bankruptcy can reduce the amount of IRS debt owed.

How long does a Chapter 13 bankruptcy last?

A Chapter 13 bankruptcy or filing for bankruptcy, typically lasts three to five years.

Will I have to pay off all of my IRS debt in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy?

In most cases, you will have to pay off all of your IRS debt in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy, but the payments on tax debts will be spread out over a longer period of time.

Will I still have to file tax returns while in Chapter 13 bankruptcy?

Yes, you will still have to file federal tax due returns while in Chapter 13 bankruptcy.

Can I file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy if I owe the IRS?

Yes, you can file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy even if you owe the IRS.

Can a bankruptcy attorney help me with my IRS debt in Chapter 13 bankruptcy?

Yes, a bankruptcy attorney can help you navigate the complex process of including IRS debt in Chapter 13 bankruptcy and work to reduce the amount priority the tax liability that you owe.

