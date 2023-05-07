Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Florida: Wipe Out Your Debt and Save Your Future

Chapter 7 bankruptcy is a legal process that can help individuals struggling with debt to wipe out their debts and start anew. In Florida, Chapter 7 bankruptcy can be a powerful tool for those who are overwhelmed with debt and need a fresh start. However, it is important to seek legal advice before filing for bankruptcy to ensure that the process is handled correctly and to avoid any potential pitfalls.

Eligibility for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Florida

To be eligible for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida, an individual must pass the means test. The means test compares the individual’s income to the median income in Florida for a household of the same size. If the individual’s income is below the median income, they are usually eligible for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. If their income is above the median income, they may still be eligible if they pass a second part of the means test that takes into account their expenses.

There are some common misconceptions about eligibility for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. For example, some people believe that they cannot file for bankruptcy if they have a job or if they own a home. However, these factors do not necessarily disqualify someone from filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Filing for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Florida

The process of filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida involves several steps.

First, the individual must complete a credit counseling course within 180 days of filing.

Then, they must complete a bankruptcy petition, which includes detailed information about their finances. This information includes income, expenses, assets, debts, and other financial information.

After the bankruptcy petition is filed, there will be a meeting of creditors, also known as a 341 meeting. The debtor must attend this meeting and answer questions about their finances.

After the meeting, the trustee will liquidate any non-exempt assets and use the proceeds to pay off creditors.

The Automatic Stay

One of the most powerful benefits of Chapter 7 bankruptcy is the automatic stay. The automatic stay is a court order that stops all collection activities against the debtor, including phone calls, letters, and lawsuits. This can provide a great deal of relief to those who are struggling with debt and are being harassed by creditors.

However, there are some exceptions to the automatic stay. For example, the automatic stay does not stop criminal proceedings, child support payments, or eviction proceedings.

Liquidation of Assets

One of the concerns people often have about Chapter 7 bankruptcy is that they will lose all of their assets. While it is true that some assets may be liquidated to pay off creditors, there are many exemptions available that can protect a debtor’s assets.

In Florida, some of the most common exemptions include the homestead exemption, which protects a debtor’s primary residence, and the personal property exemption, which protects items such as clothing, furniture, and appliances.

Discharge of Debt

A discharge of debt is one of the main benefits of Chapter 7 bankruptcy. This means that the debtor is no longer responsible for paying off certain debts. In Florida, most unsecured debts, such as credit card debt and medical bills, can be discharged in Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

However, there are some exceptions to dischargeable debts. For example, student loans and tax debts are generally not dischargeable.

Rebuilding Credit after Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

Rebuilding credit after Chapter 7 bankruptcy can be challenging, but it is possible. One of the most important things a debtor can do is create a budget and stick to it. This can help them avoid getting into debt again and can also help them build up a savings account.

Other tips for improving credit score after bankruptcy include getting a secured credit card, paying bills on time, and monitoring credit reports for errors.

Hiring a Bankruptcy Attorney in Florida

Hiring a bankruptcy attorney in Florida can be a smart decision for anyone considering Chapter 7 bankruptcy. A bankruptcy attorney can provide guidance throughout the bankruptcy process, including helping the debtor understand their options, preparing the bankruptcy petition, and representing them at the meeting of creditors.

When looking for a bankruptcy attorney, it is important to find someone who is experienced in bankruptcy law and who has a good reputation. It is also important to find someone who is willing to work with the debtor to find the best possible outcome.

Conclusion

Chapter 7 bankruptcy can be a powerful tool for those struggling with debt in Florida. It can help wipe out debts and provide a fresh start. However, it is important to seek legal advice before filing for bankruptcy to ensure that the process is handled correctly. By taking action towards a debt-free future, individuals can regain control of their finances and start building a brighter future.

FAQ

Q1: Who is eligible for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida?

A1: Individuals, partnerships, and corporations can file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida.

Q2: What debts can be discharged under Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida?

A2: Debts that can be discharged under Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida include credit card debts, medical bills, personal loans, and some tax debts.

Q3: How long does the Chapter 7 bankruptcy process take in Florida?

A3: The Chapter 7 bankruptcy process in Florida usually takes around 4-6 months from the time of filing to the discharge of debts.

Q4: What assets can I keep in Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida?

A4: Under Florida law, some assets are exempt from liquidation in Chapter 7 bankruptcy, including a homestead, personal property, and retirement accounts.

Q5: Can Chapter 7 bankruptcy stop foreclosure in Florida?

A5: Chapter 7 bankruptcy can temporarily stop foreclosure in Florida, but it does not permanently prevent lenders from foreclosing on your property.

Q6: Will bankruptcy affect my credit score in Florida?

A6: Yes, filing for bankruptcy will negatively impact your credit score in Florida.

Q7: Can I file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy more than once in Florida?

A7: Yes, you can file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy more than once in Florida, but certain time limits and restrictions apply.

Q8: Do I need an attorney to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida?

A8: While it is possible to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida without an attorney, it is highly recommended that you seek legal counsel to assist you with the process.

Q9: What is the means test in Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida?

A9: The means test is a calculation used to determine if you qualify for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida based on your income and assets.

Q10: Can I discharge student loans in Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida?

A10: It is difficult to discharge student loans in Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida, but it is possible under certain circumstances if you can prove undue hardship.

Glossary