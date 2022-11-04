Clear Coast Debt Relief Review

Ad Disclosure: We receive referral fees from advertisers

Clear Coast Debt Relief specializes in helping customers manage their debts and offer multiple programs to achieve this. They are members of the American Fair Credit Council and have been in business since 2018. Their office is located at 1070 East Indiantown Road, Suite #406, Jupiter, FL 33477. You can reach them by phone at (866) 837-0095 or by email at [email protected]

Despite what their direct mail implies, the main focus of their website is on debt settlement and reduction. They tout their negotiating skills as a way to get out of debt.

Although the Better Business Bureau (BBB) does not accredit them, their A+ rating and 4 out of 5 stars customer review rating are impressive. With only eight customer reviews and no complaints, their reputation is good.

Clear Coast Debt Relief Summary

Clear Coast Debt Relief offers a variety of consumer debt relief services to help you get back on track. Their consolidation and non-bankruptcy options, such as debt settlement and negotiation, can help you get your finances under control. The company offers its services through its website, clearcoastdebt.com, and through prescreened credit offers that it sends out via direct mail. Clear Coast Debt Relief is a dba of ALAS Services, Inc.

Clear Coast Debt Relief does not appear to hold any lending licenses.

What We Found About Clear Coast

Clear Coast provides consumers with debt settlement services.

They do not guarantee that your debts will be resolved for a specific amount or percentage or within a particular period of time.

Their service is not available in all states, and their fees may vary from state to state.

Their Debt settlement services may negatively impact your creditworthiness, leading to collections or lawsuits from creditors and increasing the amount you owe due to fees and interest accrual.

How Do They Work?

Clear Coast Debt Relief offers a free consultation to help you find the best debt relief option for your unique situation. All you need to do is provide some personal and financial information, and they’ll take care of the rest.

Once you sign up with a debt settlement company, they will open a new bank account in your name. You will then make monthly deposits into this account. When the company feels there is enough money saved up, they will negotiate with your creditors on your behalf to accept a smaller lump sum payment.

Keep in mind that Clear Coast cannot promise that your debts will be eliminated for a set amount or percentage within a certain time frame.

Types Of Debt

Debt settlement is a process of resolving unsecured debts, which are debts that don’t require collateral. Clear Coast can help with various types of debts, such as:

Credit card debt

Personal loans

Lines of credit

Medical bills

Collections

Repossessions

Business debts

Certain student debts

Does Debt Settlement Lower Your Credit Score?

Debt settlement services can help you get out of debt and improve your credit score. However, there are some risks associated with using these services. For example, you may be sued by creditors or contacted by collectors. Additionally, the outstanding balances of your enrolled accounts could increase due to the accrual of fees and interest.

The most important thing to remember when trying to settle your debt is to have the required funds available. Without the necessary funds, you will not be able to successfully negotiate and settle your debt. In this case, it may be better to consolidate your debt through a loan.

How Much Do They Charge?

There is no clear indication of how much Clear Coast Debt Relief charges for their services. This information is not provided on their website or in their direct mailings.

For their free consultations, they’ll require some information from you in order to best assess your needs. This includes an approximation of your total unsecured debt, as well as your full name and contact information. With this prescreening code, they can provide you with tailored advice for getting out of debt.

At first glance, this company seems like it could be a great option for those seeking help with their taxes. They don’t charge any upfront fees and claim to work for free until their clients see results.

Does Debt Settlement Affect My Taxes?

The process of resolving debt can vary depending on the state in which you reside. Be sure to speak with a tax professional to learn about any potential tax implications before agreeing to settle your debt for less than the full balance.

Clear Coast Debt Relief BBB Reviews

Clear Coast Debt Relief is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but it does have an A+ rating from them. In their account, you can find only eight customer reviews averaging 4 out of 5 stars. While Clear Coast Debt Relief is not accredited by the BBB, they do have an A+ rating.

Here are some of the most recent BBB Reviews for Clear Coast:

Mr. D. 07/23/2021

“I realized that this company was not the best fit for me. My first deposit was withdrawn from my bank account on the 15th of the month, and I called the company to withdraw me from their program the next day, the 16th. I was essentially asking to a refund of my monies. This has fallen on deaf ears. Again, please fork over my funds.”

Joshua L 07/28/2021

“Excellent company; they lowered my payment by almost $300 a month!”

Billy C 05/08/2021

“I tried this company for debt help after my wife lost her job for medical reasons. It is a waste of time and effort got. No use could have handled this on my own with better success, and I would not recommend”

Melissa H 05/26/2021

“Awesome company! Been with them for three years, and my last payment is this month. I have saved over $8,000 on my credit cards!”

Karen G 09/11/2020

“I signed up to come over from Freedom debt relief. I had two credit cards that I got sued on when I was free, so I canceled. I spoke to Johnathan when I called Clear Coast/ He was knowledgeable about lawsuits and explained how they help with cases by not charging a bunch of legal fees and attorney costs.

I signed up with them, and after my first payment, they got me in a settlement with Discover, which kept me from having to go to court or contact an attorney. This company is a lifesaver, and I could not be more grateful.”

Clear Coast Debt Relief: Legit?

When considering whether or not Clear Coast Debt Relief is a scam, it’s important to look at the facts. The website clearcoastdebt.com is a legitimate debt relief company that has helped many people get out of debt.

There is no denying that this company has some great reviews from customers. However, it’s important to keep in mind that they are not accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

Clear Coast Debt Relief is a company that helps consumers with debt resolution products. They are not bank, savings, loans, thrift, payday, or mortgage lender. They can help you get out of debt and back on track financially.

There are a few things to keep in mind when searching for a debt relief company that will work best for you. First, do your research and read customer reviews to get an idea of what others have experienced.

Thank you for reading!