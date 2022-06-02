Credit9 Review: Does It Work Or Just Another Bait & Switch?

We receive compensation from advertisers Ad Disclosure

If you’re struggling with debt, you may be considering Credit9 as an option to consolidate debt or for personal loans. But is Credit9 a scam, or is it legit? In this Credit9 review, we’ll take a close look at the personal loans company and help you decide if it’s the right choice for you. We’ll also discuss how Credit9 works, what their fees are, and more!

With Credit9 you can consolidate debt by taking out one personal loan to pay off multiple smaller loans. This can be a great way to save money on interest, as well as simplify your monthly payments into one easy payment. Credit9 claims to also help improve your credit score over time by reducing the number of accounts with outstanding balances.

Sounds great so far, right? But before you sign up for Credit9, there are a few things you should know. First, it’s important to understand that Credit9 has been accused of bait and switch schemes in the past. This means that they may advertise one low-interest rate, but then try to switch you to a higher rate once you’ve already signed up.

So, is Credit9 a scam? While we can’t say for sure, there are definitely some red flags to watch out for. If you’re considering using Credit9, be sure to do your research and read the fine print before signing up!’

Credit 9 Pros and Cons

If you’re considering using Credit9 personal loan services, beware of the company’s many cons. First off, they bait and switch customers by advertising a low monthly rate, but then quickly increase the rate once you’re locked into their service and try to consolidate debt.

Additionally, they often refuse to work with creditors to lower interest rates, which means you’ll end up paying more in the long run. Finally, Credit9 has terrible customer service and is very difficult to work with if you have any issues with your account. Overall, there are much better personal loan companies out there – we will recommend avoiding Credit9.

What is Credit9?

Credit9 is a personal loan company that promises to help you get out of debt fast. However, many people have accused the company of being a bait and switch scheme. Here’s what you need to know about Credit9 before you decide to use their services.

If you’re considering using Credit9 to consolidate your debt, it’s important to be aware of the potential risks involved. There have been numerous reports of people who have signed up for the service only to find that they are still in debt after making their payments. In some cases, people have even been sued by Credit9 for not being able to repay their debt.

If you’re considering using Credit9 to pay off credit card debt, make sure you do your research and understand the potential risks involved. You may be better off finding another company that has a better reputation.

How does Credit9 work?

The credit9 personal loans program is a process where you transfer all of your credit card debt to one Credit9 account with a lower interest rate. This can save you money on interest payments, and help you pay off your debt faster.

There are a lot of variables to consider, and what works for one person might not work for another. But if you’re struggling with debt, consolidating your debt can be a good way to get back on track.

However, Credit 9 can also be a bait and switch scheme. Some companies will offer you a low-interest rate for the first few months, only to raise it after that time period. Make sure you read the fine print before signing up for any company in the debt consolidation industry.

What does Credit9 service cost?

Credit 9 is a personal loans service that offers loans with low-interest rates and no hidden fees. However, the company has been accused of bait and switch schemes in which customers are lured in with low-interest rates to pay off credit card debt only to be later charged hidden fees.

In addition, the company has been known to change the terms of their loans without notifying customers, making it difficult for them to repay their debt. As a result, many customers have found themselves deeper in debt after using Credit9’s services.

If you’re considering using Credit9’s loan services, be aware of the potential risks involved. You may end up paying more in hidden fees than you would have by simply consolidating your debt on your own. In addition, the company’s bait and switch tactics could leave you deeper in debt than you were before.

As a result, it’s important to do your research before signing up for any service that advertises a debt free service. There are many reputable companies out there that can help you consolidate your debt without charging hidden fees or engaging in bait and switch schemes.

How to qualify for a Credit 9 personal loan?

If you’re struggling with becoming debt-free, a personal loan can be a great way to get your finances back on track. But how do you qualify for one of these loans? Here’s what you need to know.

To qualify for a loan from Credit9, you’ll need to have a good credit score. If your credit score is below 650, you may still be able to qualify for a loan, but you’ll likely pay a higher interest rate. You’ll also need to have a steady income and employment history.

If you’re self-employed, you may still be able to qualify for a loan, but the process is more complicated. You’ll need to provide detailed financial information and documentation of your income.

Once you’ve gathered all the necessary information from your credit report, you can apply for a personal loan online or over the phone. If you’re approved, you’ll receive funding within a few days. Then, you can use the money to pay off your debts and start fresh with a clean slate.

Who is Credit9 affiliated with?

Credit9 is affiliated with multiple debt consolidation industry loan services. These affiliations have led to negative reviews of Credit9. Some reviewers have said that they were misled by the company’s slick marketing claiming how easy it is to consolidate debt and that the loans they received from Credit9 were not as advertised. Others have said that they were harassed by debt collectors after taking out a loan with Credit9.

If you’re considering using Credit9 to consolidate your debt, it’s important to be aware of these potential risks. Make sure you understand all the terms of your loan before signing anything and be prepared for the possibility of dealing with aggressive debt collectors down the line. With this in mind, you can make an informed decision about whether or not to use Credit9.

What is the minimum credit score for a Credit9 loan?

The minimum credit score for a Credit9 debt consolidation loan is 650. If your credit score is below 650, you will not be able to qualify for a Credit9 debt consolidation loan. This is because Credit9 requires a minimum credit score of 650 in order to qualify for their debt consolidation loan program.

If you have a lower credit score, there are still options available to you. You can try another debt consolidation company or look into other debt-relief options. However, if you want to use Credit9 for your debt consolidation needs, you will need to raise your credit score first. You can do this by paying your bills on time, maintaining a good credit history, and using a credit monitoring service like

Does consolidating your loans affect your credit score?

The answer is yes, debt consolidation can affect your credit score. While there are some benefits to consolidating your debt, such as simplifying your monthly payments or getting a lower interest rate, it can also have some negative consequences on your credit score.

If you’re considering debt consolidation, it’s important to understand how it could impact your credit score so that you can make the best decision for your financial situation.

Debt consolidation loans are often unsecured, which means they’re not backed by collateral like a home or car. As a result, they may be seen as riskier by lenders and could lead to a higher interest rate. Additionally, debt consolidation loans can have origination fees which can add to the cost of the loan.

If you’re consolidating debt with a personal loan, you may be extending the repayment period, which could have a negative impact on your credit score. This is because one of the factors that go into your credit score is the length of your credit history. A longer repayment period could mean that you have more debt and less positive history, which could lead to a lower credit score.

Additionally, if you’re consolidating debt with a balance transfer credit card, you may be charged a balance transfer fee. This fee can range from three to five percent of the total amount transferred, minimum loan amounts may vary. and it will add to the cost to consolidate debt.

Before making any decisions about debt consolidation, it’s important to speak with a financial advisor to get more information about how it could impact your specific situation. They can help you understand the pros and cons of debt consolidation and develop a plan that’s right for you.

If you’re considering debt consolidation, be sure to speak with a financial advisor to learn more about how it could impact your credit score. For more information on debt consolidation, visit Credit Karma.

What is a debt consolidation loan?

A debt consolidation loan is a type of loan that allows you to consolidate all of your outstanding debt into one single loan. This can be incredibly helpful if you are struggling to make payments on multiple debts each month, as it can potentially reduce your overall monthly payment amount. However, debt consolidation loans can also be very dangerous, as they can often lead to even more debt if not used correctly.

If you are considering taking out a debt consolidation loan, it is important to do your research and make sure that you understand all of the potential risks and rewards. It is also important to speak with a financial advisor to get more information and to ensure that a debt consolidation loan is the right choice for your specific situation.

How much does Credit9 save you?

If you’re considering using Credit9 services, you might be wondering how much money you can save with credit consolidation. Unfortunately, the answer isn’t as simple as it seems. While debt consolidation can help you save money on interest and fees, there’s also the potential for hidden costs and traps that can end up costing you more in the long run.

Here’s a closer look at how debt consolidation works, and what you need to watch out for before you sign up.

Debt consolidation loans are often advertised as a way to save money on interest and reduce your monthly payments. While this can be true in some cases, there are also potential risks involved.

For starters, debt consolidation loans typically have higher interest rates than other types of loans, so you could end up paying more in the long run if you’re not careful. There’s also the potential for bait-and-switch schemes, where companies like Credit9, lure customers in with the promise of low rates only to switch them to a higher rate later on.

Credit9 BBB Reviews

If you’re considering taking out a debt consolidation loan, you might want to take a look at Credit9’s BBB reviews first. Although they have an A+ rating, they’ve had 34 complaints closed in the last three years. And six of those complaints were closed in the last twelve months.

When it comes to debt consolidation loans, it’s important to do your research before making any decisions. And that includes reading up on BBB reviews. So if you’re considering Credit9, make sure you take a close look at their complaint history first. That way, you can make the best decision for your financial future.

Here are some Credit9 BBB Reviews:

Daniel S 05/16/2022

This isn’t really a lending company, they are more of a middle man. Commission-based call center processing, and no way to see what you qualify for without speaking to someone to enter your information. No way to do a secure web-based filling out of the process. Just ask yourself, what type of lender can know whether or not they can give you a loan prior to having any information about you at all? When you call they need to “get your information” in order to figure out what they can do for you. Go on to any major lender’s site and you can immediately see the difference. I’m not saying they can’t help people, I’m just saying they most likely aren’t going to be able to help you in the way that was advertised to you. Think of it as more of a “debt repair clinic” than an actual lender. If you are calling this company instead of a large amount of reputable and known ones, you will most likely be dealing with their “debt relief program”, which is basically where you stop paying the credit card companies and pay them a smaller amount to hold as a bargaining chip to get them to settle for a smaller amount. This is not a major debt consolidation loan company.

Monica A 05/09/2022

Credit9 sent a mailer offering a debt consolidation loan but what they offered was a type of credit counseling service where they would contact my creditors, and negotiate to reduce my loan amounts. This is definitely a bait and switch company. Do not trust them. I want to consolidate my loans, reduce my monthly payout, and help increase my credit score. This program would not help my credit score for at least 3-to 4 years. Again, Do Not Trust Them! The loan that they offered was not for me because I don’t have A1 credit. This company does not really want to help people; they only work with certain creditors and charge you a fee to negotiate the lower amounts. If you are looking for a true debt consolidation loan, go someplace else. The people who would qualify for their loans probably don’t need this service. I am capable of negotiating pay-offs for my current credit cards.

Trish M 05/05/2022

Phew, this company is sneaky. I read a “pre-approval” letter for up to a 70k “consolidation line of credit”. They even attach a fake check in your name w/ the $79k amount. But they don’t offer loans to pay off debt unless you have a 680+ credit score – they don’t tell you that in the letter. I have good credit, but they want excellent. They want someone with a lower score who is struggling, to do some kind of debt relief where they call your creditors (but only the ones they “work with”) to settle for a lesser balance and charge you a fee for it; the salesperson I spoke with said most of their clients are ones who have faced hardship and need help with their creditors. They don’t do “consolidation loans”. Don’t fall for it.

How to cancel Credit9?

It’s easy to cancel your Credit9 debt consolidation loan – simply send them a written request and they’ll take care of the rest. However, there are a few things you should keep in mind before doing so.

First, if you have any outstanding balance on your loan, you will need to pay that off in full before your loan can be canceled. Additionally, if you have any other loans with Credit9 that are part of your debt consolidation plan, those will need to be paid off as well.

Second, canceling your loan will cause your credit score to drop. This is because debt consolidation loans are considered “good debt” by credit agencies. So if you’re thinking of canceling your Credit debt consolidation loan, make sure you have a plan in place to improve your credit score.

Lastly, keep in mind that canceling your debt consolidation loan will put you back into debt. So if you’re having trouble making your monthly payments, it’s better to work with Credit9 to come up with a new payment plan than it is to cancel your loan entirely.

Is Credit9 a legitimate company?

There are many reports of them being a bait and switch scheme. Credit9 will offer you a debt consolidation loan and then switch you to a much higher interest rate once you have applied for the loan. There are also a lot of negative reviews about the company. They have been accused of being a scam and many people have lost money.

It is important to research any company before you do business with them. There are other debt consolidation companies that may be a better option. Do your homework and make sure you are choosing the best company for your needs.

Debt consolidation is a big decision and you want to make sure you are working with a reputable company.

If you have had experience with Credit9, please share your story in the comments. We would love to hear from you.

