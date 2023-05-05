Debt can be overwhelming, and it can be challenging to find a way to manage it. But with the right debt settlement services, you can get the help and guidance you need to become debt-free. One of the most reputable and reliable debt settlement services you can use is ClearOne Advantage. In this blog post, we’ll give you a step-by-step guide on how to apply for ClearOne Advantage debt settlement services.

ClearOne Advantage: What Is It?

Before you apply for ClearOne Advantage debt settlement services, it’s essential to understand what the company does and how it can help you.

ClearOne Advantage is a debt settlement company that helps people negotiate with their creditors to reduce their debt balances. The company has a team of debt specialists who work with clients to create a customized debt settlement plan that fits their specific needs.

How To Apply For ClearOne Advantage Debt Settlement Services

1- Assess Your Debts

The first step in applying for ClearOne Advantage debt settlement services is to assess your debts. You need to know how much you owe and to whom. This information will help you determine if ClearOne Advantage is the right debt settlement company for you. To assess your debts, you can start by making a list of all your debts, including credit cards, personal loans, medical bills, and any other outstanding debts.

Once you have a clear understanding of your debts, you can determine if debt settlement is the right option for you. Debt settlement is a viable option if you have unsecured debts, such as credit card debt, and are struggling to make your monthly payments.

2- Research

You can start by visiting the ClearOne Advantage website and reading about their debt settlement services. You can also check out their social media pages and read customer reviews on sites like Trustpilot, the BBB, and Google.

It’s also essential to compare ClearOne Advantage with other debt settlement companies. You should look for a company that has a proven track record of success, offers affordable fees, and has positive customer reviews.

3- Contact ClearOne Advantage

Once you have decided that ClearOne Advantage is the right debt settlement company for you, the next step is to contact them. You can call their toll-free number or fill out an online form to request a free consultation.

During the consultation, a debt specialist will review your debts and financial situation and provide you with a customized debt settlement plan. The specialist will explain the fees and answer any questions you have about the process.

4- Enroll in the Program

If you decide to enroll in the ClearOne Advantage debt settlement program, you will work with a debt specialist to negotiate with your creditors to reduce your debts. You will make monthly payments into a settlement account, which will be used to pay off your debts.

ClearOne Advantage charges a fee for its debt settlement services, which is a percentage of the total enrolled debt. The fee is only charged when a debt is settled, and it’s important to note that the fee is in addition to the monthly payments.

5- Follow the Plan

Once you enroll in the ClearOne Advantage debt settlement program, it’s essential to follow the plan. This means making your monthly payments into the settlement account and communicating with your debt specialist.

It’s also important to understand that debt settlement may have a negative impact on your credit score. Late payments and missed payments can hurt your credit score, but once your debts are settled, your credit score should improve.

Conclusion

Assess your debts to determine if debt settlement is the right option

Research ClearOne Advantage and compare with other debt settlement companies

Contact ClearOne Advantage for a free consultation with a debt specialist

Enroll in the ClearOne Advantage debt settlement program and make monthly payments into a settlement account

Follow the plan and communicate with your debt specialist

Understand that debt settlement may negatively impact your credit score in the short-term, but should improve in the long-term.

Q&As

What is ClearOne Advantage and how does it work?

ClearOne Advantage is a debt settlement company that helps individuals and families manage their debt by negotiating with creditors to reduce the amount owed. The process involves creating a savings account, making monthly payments, and using the funds to pay off debts.

What types of debt does ClearOne Advantage settle?

ClearOne Advantage can work with a variety of unsecured debts, including credit card debt, medical bills, personal loans, and collection accounts.

How long does the debt settlement process take?

The length of the debt settlement process varies depending on the amount of debt and the creditor. Typically, the process takes between 24 to 48 months.

Does ClearOne Advantage charge any upfront fees?

No, ClearOne Advantage does not charge any upfront fees. Clients only pay a fee once a settlement has been reached.

Will using ClearOne Advantage affect my credit score?

Yes, using ClearOne Advantage may affect your credit score as the process involves missing payments to creditors. However, once the settlement process is complete, clients can begin rebuilding their credit.

How much can I expect to save with ClearOne Advantage?

The amount of savings varies depending on the amount of debt and the creditor. On average, clients can expect to save around 50% of their total debt.

What happens if a creditor does not agree to a settlement?

If a creditor does not agree to a settlement, ClearOne Advantage will continue negotiating until a settlement is reached.

Can I still use my credit cards while enrolled in the program?

No, clients are not able to use their credit cards while enrolled in the program.

How does ClearOne Advantage ensure that my funds are safe?

ClearOne Advantage places client funds in a FDIC-insured account that is held by an independent third-party.

Will I be able to access my savings account while enrolled in the program?

No, clients are not able to access their savings account while enrolled in the program. The funds are only used to pay off debts once a settlement has been reached.

