Fast Track Financial Review: Scam or Legit?

We receive compensation from advertisers Ad Disclosure

When it comes to your finances, you want to be sure that you are making the best decisions for your future. That’s why it’s important to do your research before investing in any financial products or services. So, is Fast Track Financial a scam, or is it a legitimate company? Here’s a closer look at what they offer and how they compare to other investment options.

Fast Track Financial is a loan company that can help you get out of your debts faster by consolidating them into one monthly payment. This makes it easier to manage and pay off these accumulated bills more quickly, which may be the perfect solution for people who need some financial relief right now.

However, there are some risks involved with consolidating your debt. For example, if you miss a payment or default on your business loan or personal loan, the entire amount of your consolidated debt could come due immediately. This could put you in a very difficult financial situation.

Fast Track Financial is not a direct lender, they are a lead generator. Fast track financial will attempt to connect you with a lender who may be able to provide you with a business loans, debt consolidation loans or home improvement loans. Fast track financial does not guarantee that you will receive a loan or that the terms of the loan will be favorable. You should always read the fine print before signing up for any services, especially debt relief and debt settlement loans.

Fast Track Financial’s loans have debt settlement fees charged by the lenders on their platform. Origination fees are ranging from 0% to 4% of the total loan amount. The Fast Track Financial website says that the average origination fee is around $250, which would be charged on a $25,000 personal loan. This means that you would end up paying $250 to Fast Track Financial just to get started with debt relief. In addition, Fast Track Financial also charges a monthly service fee of $39 per month.

Fast Track Financial Pros and Cons

There are a lot of things to consider before signing up for debt consolidation programs and Fast Track Financial is no exception. Here are some pros, cons, or downside risks associated with their services that you should be aware of beforehand:

One advantage is that Fast Track Financial has a very user-friendly website and process. The entire process can be done online, which is convenient for busy people.

This is a problem that many people have come across when using this service. There are reports of bait-and-switch schemes, which means you sign up for one thing only to find out, later on, there’s another offer in between your initial choice and what was actually delivered after getting hooked by false advertisement tactics from these con artists who know how vulnerable we all feel at times because let’s face it – nobody wants any more hassle than necessary!

Another con is the origination fee. Fast Track Financial charges an origination fee from 0% to 4%, which is quite high compared to other companies. This fee can add up quickly, especially if you have a lot of debt to consolidate.

High-interest rates have been reported. This could mean that you will pay more in monthly loan payments than if your debt was with a different lender, so it’s important to research which one offers the best deal for yourself.

PROS:

Can help you consolidate multiple debts into one monthly payment

It May help you pay off your debt faster

CONS:

It May be difficult to qualify for a loan

The origination fee and monthly service fee can add up

If you miss a payment or default on your loan, the entire amount of your consolidated debt could come due immediately

Is not a direct lender

High-Interest Rates

When you’re in debt and looking to consolidate, it is important that your considerations include the pros as well as cons. There are several disadvantages with Fast Track Financial’s program which means they may not be right for everyone – make sure to research everything before choosing you route to get debt free!

What is Fast Track Financial?

Customers of Fast Track Financial have reported being taken advantage of by the company. They say that they were promised one thing but ended up paying more, often with interest rates much higher than expected.

If you’re considering using Fast Track Financial to consolidate your debts, it’s important to be aware of the potential risks involved.

What is Debt Consolidation?

Debt consolidation is when you take out a new loan to pay off multiple other loans or debts. This can be a good way to get out of debt because it can lower your monthly payments and help you pay off debt faster. However, it’s important to make sure that you understand the terms of the new loan and that you’re not paying more in interest than you would if you kept your existing personal loans. Being debt free is the best way to go through life but make sure you get the help from reputable debt settlement companies.

How Does Debt Consolidation Work?

Debt consolidation is a great way to get out of debt quickly because it can lower your monthly payments and help you pay off multiple loans or debts at once.

What are the Benefits of Debt Consolidation?

The benefits of debt consolidation include lower monthly payments, fewer bills to keep track of, and the ability to pay off debt faster. However, it’s important to make sure that you understand the terms of the new loan and that you’re not paying more in interest than you would if you kept your existing loans.

What are the Risks of Debt Consolidation?

There are many risks to taking on a new loan with different terms, such as not understanding the agreement. You also have an increased risk of not being able or unwilling (because it’s your responsibility) make each monthly payment which could lead you even deeper in debt!

How does Fast Track Financial work?

The company uses a bait and switch scheme to lure customers. They consolidate your debt into one payment, but then they hit you with hidden fees. The company also uses direct mail to solicit new customers. If you’re struggling with debt, be very careful of Fast Track Financial. They may seem like they can help, but in reality, they’ll just make your situation worse.

There are a lot of companies out there that will say they can help you consolidate your debts, but what does it really mean? You might end up even more deeply in debt than before! So make sure to do research and only take on credit from reputable sources.

How to qualify for a Fast Track Financial debt consolidation loan?

To qualify for a Fast Track Financial Debt Consolidation Loan, you must:

Be at least 18 years old

Have a regular source of income

Have a good credit history

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Fast Track Financial is not a direct lender, but they work with a network of lenders who offer debt consolidation loans to qualified borrowers. If you meet the above requirements and are looking for a debt consolidation loan, Fast Track Financial may help you find a lender who fits your needs.

After filling out an online application on the company’s website, you will be matched with a lender from their network. You can work closely together to consolidate your debts and get back in control of how much money is going into debt each month.

There are many options available, so it’s important to compare rates, terms, and conditions before making a decision. And remember, a debt consolidation loan is not a “magic bullet” that will fix all of your financial problems. It’s important to have a solid plan in place to get out of debt and stay out of debt. But if you’re looking for a way to lower your monthly payments and get out of debt faster, a debt consolidation loan may be right for you.

What kind of debt consolidation program does Fast Track Financial offer?

Fast Track Financial offers several different types of loans, including fixed-rate and variable-rate loans. You can choose the loan that best fits your needs and budget.

Fast Track Financial also offers debt management services. They may help you create a budget, negotiate with creditors, and develop a plan to pay off your debt.

How much does Fast Track Financial charge?

To answer this question, we need to understand what Fast Track Financial is and what they do. Fast Track Financial is not a lender. They match you with potential lenders who are willing to give you a debt consolidation loan. In exchange for their services, they charge an origination fee of 0%-4%of your loan

Be sure to read the fine print before signing anything!

What is the minimum credit score for a Fast Track Financial?

Fast Track Financial offers loans with a range of minimum scores, from 600 to 680. They may be able get your approval even lower if you have an excellent history in paying on time and keeping up-to date financially.

If you have a minimum credit score of 640, you may be able to get a lower interest rate on your loan. If you have a minimum credit score of 580, you may still be able to get approved for a loan, but your interest rate will likely be higher. Fast Track Financial is not a lender, so they will work with you to find a lender that is willing to give you a loan at the best possible interest rate.

Who owns Fast Track Financial?

The owner of Fast Track Financial is Mr. Eric Chung. He started the business on October 16, 2010. The business is located at 16735 Von Karman Ave Ste 250, Irvine, CA 92606.

Some people have complained that the company uses a debt consolidation loan to bait and switch them, charging high interest rates. Others praise Fast Track Financial for its helpfulness in consolidating debts.

How does Fast Track Financial affect your credit?

Fast Track Financial is a company that does hard pulls on your credit which can result in decreased scores. They also report late payments to the bureaus if you are owed money, so be aware of this before signing up.

If you’re considering using Fast Track Financial, be sure to weigh the pros and cons carefully. While it can be a helpful tool for some, it’s not right for everyone. Make sure you understand how it could affect your credit before making a decision.

How to cancel Fast Track Financial’s debt consolidation loan?

You can cancel a Fast Track Financial debt consolidation loan without penalty and be responsible for paying the outstanding balance.

To cancel the loan, simply contact Fast Track Financial and let them know that you would like to cancel your loan. They will then process the cancellation and send you a confirmation. Once the loan is canceled, you will no longer have access to the funds and will be responsible for making payments on your own. If you have any questions about canceling your loan, please contact Fast Track Financial directly.

Who is Fast Track Financial affiliated with?

Fast Track Financial is a referral agency for lenders that offer debt consolidation loans. They do not have any control or discretion over whether someone gets approved, so please use extreme caution when dealing with them as your sole source of information on this topic.

However, we do not recommend this company because they engage in bait and switch schemes. If you’re considering consolidating your debt, we recommend that you shop around for a reputable lender. There are many reputable companies out there that can help you get the financing you need without resorting to unscrupulous practices.

Fast Track Financial BBB Reviews

Fast Track Financial has a mixed bag of customer satisfaction. The BBB reports that they have a B- rating with the organization and their most common complaints seem to center around billing or service issues for Fast Track finance’s customers.

Here are some Fast Track Financial BBB Reviews:

Donna F 06/20/2019

My husband was contacted by this company convincing him that he qualified for loan forgiveness. He is not a first responder, teacher, or in the medical field. They also requested his bank routing and account numbers, birth date, and passwords to his federal student loan accounts and gained access to his student-fed loans. THIS RAISED A RED FLAG WITH ME! He received an email instantly stating he was APPROVED. Approved for what and so quickly??? I asked if they had him sign and send anything back and he stated he did.

I called the Fast Track Financial number on the website and the phone range sounded unusual, then a male answered the phone stating, “This is Eddie are you calling about your student loan”. ANOTHER RED FLAG. Why didn’t he state the name of the company and why is he asking if I’m calling about a student loan.? I hung up. I searched the website, IT DOES NOT GIVE ANY DETAILED INFORMATION AS TO WHAT THEY OFFER OR DO… This is obviously a scam.

My next step was to look them up on the BBB website. THIS IS DEFINITELY A PHISHING SCAM. Don’t give these people your personal or banking information if they call you. HANG UP!!! What alerted me was the lady telling my husband he qualified for loan forgiveness he is not in the field of public service and neither is his degree. Also dropping the loan amount from $1K down to $300 a month sound too good to be true and it is!!!

Complaint Type: Problems with Product/Service 06/03/2021

I was threatened on 06/02/2021 that if I filed with the BBB, Fast Track will end my contract. I had high hopes for this program. I joined the program in March 2020 and was not behind on any of my credit cards. I was beginning to struggle. 4 creditors were added to the program. $393.02 a month was agreed upon based on my income. I now work 3 jobs to make these payments as well as pay my bills.

I am now being sued by an aggressive creditor. The program wanted to extend my monthly payments and the program to satisfy the aggressive creditor. I was advised by an attorney that the program referred to me on 05/19 that I would never pay off the aggressive creditor that way. I have paid $5,895.30 and I want my money back, Aside from the 1 out of 4 creditors they have settled with which should total approx. $1,500.00. Staff insists it’s my fault I am being sued because I can’t pay the $10k owed. This was the worst mistake I have made. Please help me get my money back. Approx. $ 4, 395.30.

Complaint Type: Problems with Product/Service 11/30/2020

This company Misleads, lies to you, does not provide you with the proper paperwork, and then blames you Signed on 9/19 with them to take care of my unsecured debt. Was told my money was refundable at any time but was never left a contract. I was almost told they would send a letter to my creditors that they were working with me and calls should stop in a few months and within 6 months they would begin working with creditors. Here we are at about 14 months and over $4,000 later and nothing has been done.

I’m getting more calls now the before. They have refused to send me the letter they sent creditors. No creditors have been paid and they refuse to refund any money. I lost my job on 11/19, found another on 2/20, and lost it again due to covid. I am on social security and unemployment and it’s been a real struggle. I could only make 4 $50 payments to Gold Law during this period because of covid and they always made me feel guilty. I called in August to cancel and get a refund because I couldn’t carry this out of work.

That’s when they told me that it only applies to what’s in your account (remember I was not given a contract). This is when they finally mailed me a contract. I finally canceled & demanded a refund on November 30, 2020, and they are still refusing. When I received a collection notice from an attorney, they had the nerve to ask me for approximately $1,400 to solve that. Do you have $4000 of my money??

Is Fast Track Financial Legit or a Scam?

If you’re considering using Fast Track Financial as a consolidator of your debt, think again. There have been numerous complaints about bait and switch schemes with this company having an B- rating from Better Business Bureau.

Fast Track Financial is known for using bait and switch schemes with their low advertised rates, but when customers call to consolidate debt they are often told that the rate given was a mistake or doesn’t apply.

Fast Track Financial has a lot of negative reviews on Consumer Affairs. Customers complain about being mislead, charged hidden fees and not getting the promised results.

If you’re considering using Fast Track Financial to consolidate your debt, be sure that they won’t bait and switch or charge hidden fees. Research elsewhere first!

Fast Track Financial is a company that will take advantage of you if they can. Read the fine print and do your research before signing up for anything with them.

Fast Track Financial has been known to take advantage of their customers. It’s important that you know the company before signing up for any service, so leave us your feedback in this comment section.