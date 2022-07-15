Federated Funding Partners Review: Is It A Scam Or Is It Legit?

We receive compensation from advertisers Ad Disclosure

Federated Funding Partners is a company that promises to take care of your debt, but does it really work? We’ll look into the pros and cons so you can decide for yourself.

Federated Funding Partners is a debt consolidation company that promises to help you pay off your debt in as little as 12 months. They offer a free consultation to see if you qualify for their program. If you do, they will work with you to create a customized repayment plan based on your income and expenses. They also charge a one-time setup fee of $49 and a monthly service fee of $39.

The fees charged by Federated Funding Partners are among the oldest complaints about this company, with many customers claiming that their expensive and complicated payment plans can cost thousands in interest payments over time.

The company doesn’t offer any flexible payment options. If you miss a payment, your interest rate will increase and there are late fees that apply if the bill isn’t paid in full by its due date, which could make it difficult to catch up after an unfortunate event such as job loss or illness.

While it is often seen as a solution for those who are struggling financially, debt consolidation can be more harmful than helpful if done incorrectly. There have been many cases where clients have gotten stuck paying higher interest rates on their loans because they did not fully understand what was happening with the company or how much money would actually come out of one payment each month (the amount varies depending upon different variables). If this doesn’t sound like something you’re interested in doing then I recommend researching other options first.

Federated Funding Partners Pros and Cons

If you need quick funding for your business, then there are better options than Federated Funding Partners. They take too long and have many complaints about them being expensive with high-interest rates as well.

Federated Funding Partners are an expensive way to get funding. You may be able to find cheaper options elsewhere.

Many people have complained about Federated Funding Partners. Some of the common complaints include high-interest rates, hidden fees, and poor customer service.

The interest rates at Federated Funding Partners are higher than average. This means you’ll end up paying more in the long run.

It is important to consider the cons of using Federated Funding Partners before making a decision. There are much cheaper and better options out there that will help you achieve your goals.

What is Federated Funding Partners?

The company promises to help you get out of debt and improve your credit score, but many customers have complained that they are bait-and-switch schemes.

You might be thinking that consolidating your debts with this company is a good idea, but it could end up making things worse for you in the long run. They offer low-interest rates at first and then they raise them after consolidation.

I highly recommend that before signing up for this debt consolidation service, you read the fine print and understand all of its terms. There may be other reputable companies out there who can help with your financial needs more.

How do Federated Funding Partners work?

Their goal is to help you save money by consolidating your debt into one easy payment. But, they may not always offer the best interest rate for consolidating loans, which could end up costing more down the line.

When you’re in debt, it’s important to know all of your options. But many people don’t realize that there are alternatives for managing their debts and financial problems when they come to consolidating them into one single loan or paying off individual loans with lower rates than what was originally offered by lenders individually, even if these deals sound great on paper.

Look elsewhere for debt consolidation services if you want to be safe. This company may cost more than it saves in the long run, and there are plenty of other options out there where people have had good experiences with them so make sure that any institution offering these types of services has high reviews before using their services.

Who owns Federated Funding Partners?

The company is registered in the Cayman Islands, and its owner has been listed as a trust. However, it’s not clear who owns Federated Funding Partners or what their intentions might be for owning this private equity firm that deals with credit card sharping issues across America, but one thing seems certain: they don’t want to be found.

With the lack of transparency surrounding this company’s ownership, it poses a serious risk to customers.

When considering using Federated Funding Partners to consolidate your debt, you should know the risks involved. Make sure that before making any decisions about this company or its structure is understood by understanding who owns it and how things work in order for there not to be an even worse situation than what started off first place.

How does Federated Funding Partners able to negotiate with credit card companies?

With Federated Funding Partners, you can get a lower interest rate and more affordable monthly payments. But there are some things that might not work out in your favor when using their services, so make sure to do research first.

Federated Funding Partners charges a hefty fee for their services. They will charge you an upfront fee of $49, plus a monthly fee of $39.99. That’s a lot of money to pay for something that you could potentially do yourself.

There’s no guarantee that they will be able to successfully negotiate with your credit card company. If they’re unable to get your interest rate lowered, or if your credit card company refuses to work with them, you’re out of luck.

The debt consolidation process can take a long time, sometimes up to two years. That’s an eternity when you’re paying fees and there is no guarantee of success.

The pros and cons should be considered before using the services of Federated Funding Partners.

Which creditors do not work with Federated Funding Partners?

Creditors who are not on the Federated Funding Partners list include:

American Express

Discover

MasterCard

Visa

Chase

Bank of America

Citibank

It’s important to note that this company does not work with any of the creditors listed on its website. If you have debt and want help getting out from under it, then look elsewhere, because Federated Funding Partners isn’t going anywhere.

This is a great opportunity to point out that there are other options for debt consolidation. The policies of one company should never discourage you from finding the right solution- whether it be in paying off your debts or just making them more manageable.

How do Federated Funding Partners affect your credit?

The hard pull on your credit by Federated Funding Partners is a permanent stain that will stay for up to two years and can impact any future lines of credit during this time.

Federated Funding Partners also may try to collect payment from you even if you have already paid off the debt in full, which can further damage your credit score. If you are considering using Federated Funding Partners for a loan, be sure to weigh the risks and benefits carefully before making a decision.

How to cancel Federated Funding Partners?

If you’re not satisfied with the Federated Funding Partners program, cancel your account by following these easy steps.

First, log into your account on the Federated Funding Partners website.

Next, click on the “My Account” tab and then select “Cancel Account.”

You’ll be asked to confirm your cancellation, and once you do, your account will be closed.

If you need any help with canceling your account or have questions about it, just contact customer service. They are available via phone and email. Make sure to download anything before cancellation so that we don’t lose access for future use of those features.

Lastly, keep in mind that canceling does not relieve you of any obligations you may still have under your agreement, such as repaying any outstanding debt.

Who are Federated Funding Partners affiliated with?

The company is known for its catchy slogan “Federated Funding Partners“ which is actually just another name for Crown Street. They are not two separate entities but rather one organization with different branches that offer loans to businesses and people in need.

The one thing you should know about Crown Street Funding is that they are just as bad, if not worse than the company they’re replacing. You might think it’s worth giving them another chance but be aware, that this new lender may have different standards for customer service and repayment rates.

Federated Funding Partners BBB Reviews

The company’s name may sound trustworthy, but the reviews from this organization say otherwise. They have an A+ rating until you look closer at these reviews.

Customers have reported that this company takes advantage of their customers. If you are thinking about doing business with them, please do some research first.

Here are some Federated Funding Partners BBB and Trustpilot Reviews:

Complaint Type: Billing/Collection Issues 05/17/2020

The company has been taking money from my account with the promise that they are going to pay my creditors. The company has been taking money from my account with the promise of paying my creditors but to date, I have not seen my balances go down. I want some proof that they are paying my creditors. Right now I feel like I am being scammed.

Complaint Type: Problems with Product/Service 03/05/2020

The company did not provide the service intended. Not transparent with their service and how it works. I signed up for a program with Federated Financial Services Inc. under that program I was informed that under the program once I had been enrolled I could not be dropped from this program from the debtor.

So I went along and paid the initial $195 dollars, once this was paid I was told that the interest and the fees would stop. I also received paperwork from Federated Financial Services Inc. showing the amount of the loan that was settled with ****** and that amount came out to be $1900.00 dollars. If needed I can upload the document showing that amount to prove it.

I was told that each month my payments would be $245.00 dollars with $45 of those dollars going to Federated Financial Services for fees. In the Oct I made my first payment in the amount of $245.00, but right after that my transmission broke, and it became a setback for me and my wife. So I called Federated Financial Services and informed them about this event, and that I needed time to resolve this issue because if I can’t go to work I can’t make my payments.

The guy I talked to said that it was just fine and for me to just call them back when I am ready to have the payments start up again. I called the next few more times and spoke to a guy and a lady letting them know that the issue has not been resolved and I am not able to make a payment, and they said to call back when ready.

Well in Feb I was ready to have the payments start up again, but only to find out that ***** moved the loan to collections, which is bad timing because we would like to buy a home within the next year. If I knew I could be dropped I would borrow funds and find a way to make the payments, but since I was told when I signed up for the program I was safe once I enrolled I didn’t go that route.

FETSY6 Aug 13, 2021

Heads up everyone– The other reviews giving 5 stars are fake. This company will lure you in with a promise of an extremely low-interest rate (2.9 in my case) for a personal loan; when you call there is no loan and they try to get you to sign up for some BS debt forgiveness program where you stop making payments to your creditors and start paying them.

What a deal! So while your credit score takes a major dive of several hundred points, they supposedly try to negotiate a reduced total payment with your creditors. There is no guarantee the creditors will go along or “forgive” your debt, and even if they did, any forgiven debt automatically becomes income to you at tax time. DON’T DO IT.

Is Federated Funding Partners Legit or a Scam?

They say they can help you get out of debt quickly and easily, but is it really that simple?

Unfortunately, there are many complaints against Federated Funding Partners. People say they were bait and switch schemes; promised one thing but then given something else entirely. This is not how you should consolidate your debt.

If you’re in need of debt consolidation, there are many other companies out there that can help. You should definitely do your research before deciding on which company to use and if ever come across Federated Funding Partners just know they’re not worth the time or money.

If you’re considering debt consolidation, do your research and make sure you choose a reputable company. Federated Funding Partners is not one of them.

Have you had any experience with Federated Funding Partners? We’d love to hear about it in the comments.