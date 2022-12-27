Integra Credit Review: Is It A Scam Or Legit?

Ad Disclosure: We receive referral fees from advertisers

Integra Credit is a financial services company that offers personal loans and lines of credit to consumers with all types of credit, including those with bad credit. Deinde Group, LLC, Deinde Financial, LLC, and Deinde Online Services, LLC all operate under the Integra Credit brand name. They advertise their services at integracredit.com.

Integra Credit Summary

There are a few things to consider before taking out a personal loan, and one of the most important is finding the right lender. With so many options available, it can be difficult to know where to start. However, Integra Credit has been getting a lot of attention lately and may be worth considering.

On their website you can find some interesting terms and conditions about their service, but here are a few of the things that caught our attention.

Personal loan interest rates typically range between 5% and 36%

APRs range from 99% to 399%

Loan amounts start at $500 and go up to $3,000

Loan terms go up to 24 months

All loans are serviced by Deinde Financial, LLC and made by Transportation Alliance Bank dba TDA Bank

The amount and terms of loans and lines of credit vary based on your creditworthiness and state law

Integra Credit loans are available in many states across the country. You can get an Integra Credit loan in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, or Texas.

What Is Integra Credit?

Deinde Financial LLC is the company behind Integra Credit, it was founded in 2014 and is based out of Chicago, Illinois. Integra Credit is a nonbank financial institution that offers personal loans to its customers. You can reach them at (855) 345-5550 or by email at [email protected]

Integra Credit is a top-rated company that has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 2018. It has an average of 49 customer reviews and an average of 24 complaints closed in the last 3 years.

How Integra Credit Works

Applying for a personal loan online with Integra Credit is a quick and easy way to get the money you need. They just need some basic information from you, like your name, address, Social Security number, and income.

The information you submit will help the lender decide whether or not to give you a loan. It’s important to read and understand the entire loan contract before signing it, including all fees and interest charges.

Once you have been approved for a loan from Integra Credit, the funds will be transferred directly into your bank account. This allows you to use the money as you would with any other type of deposit.

Qualifying For Integra Credit

To qualify for a personal loan from Integra Credit, you must be employed and have an annual income of at least $24,000. You must also be at least 18 years old, or meet your state’s minimum age requirement. Only employed individuals who reach the income requirement will be considered for a loan.

To qualify as an applicant, you may need to provide the following documents:

Active and valid personal checking account

Proof of income

Recent bank statements

Proof of identity

Integra Credit BBB Reviews

Integra Credit is a really good rated company by the Better Business Bureau that has been accredited since 2018. They have an average customer rating of 3.1 out of 5 stars and have had 24 complaints closed in the last 3 years.

Here are some Integra Credit BBB reviews:

Cindy B 10/29/2022

Great friendly company, with fast deposits. Yes, the interest is high but if it’s for a quick fix and you can pay it back fast, it’s great.

Carolyn J 09/20/2022

They do actually as they tell you they’re doing…I like this company very much and always on time with the money.

Julio A 08/20/2022

Great to deal with them, very trustworthy, good and fast service and money are available sooner than you think.

Cheryl C 08/22/2022

They get a whole lot of personal information then deny you after a pre-approved letter don’t trust this seems like a big scam

Shanice H 08/10/2022

Nooo!!!! if I knew what I know now I wouldn’t have done it.!!!They charging more on the interest than they loan is sad very sad. . I DON’T RECOMMEND ANYONE **** TO THEM !! AT ALL.

Rachel D 07/13/2022

Just like many of the REAL reviews posted, I have been strung along and duped by Integra. They initially approved me for a loan and offered me a higher rate than I originally requested. After several days of Silence, I received an email requesting pay stubs and bank statements. I more than meet the criteria so I thought, ok no problem. In 3 days’ letter, I received a denial. It is very strange that I got approved on one end (and offered a higher amount) and then denied a week later for no understandable reason stay far away unless you want to completely waste your time!

Integra Credit FAQs

How Much Does Integra Credit Charge?

They offer loans of $500 to $3,000 with Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) from 99% to 399%. And also, Integra Credit borrowers may be charged a late payment fee of up to $15 for each missed monthly payment, which is triggered when the payment is 10 days late.

Are There Any Pre-Payment Penalties?

Integra Credit offers loans that are easy to pay off without any extra fees. In addition, there is no personal loan origination fee and they don’t have any prepayment penalties. This makes it simple and straightforward to get the money you need.

Does Integra Credit Affect Your Credit?

It’s important to understand the loan process and how it can affect your credit score, especially when you’re considering taking out a loan. Many lenders will do a soft credit pull upfront to give you an idea of what interest rates and loan terms you may qualify for. However, this won’t have any effect on your credit score.

Once you decide to take out a loan, the lender will need to make a hard credit inquiry to get a complete view of your credit history and offer you final rates. This process will lower your credit score.

How To Cancel Integra Credit

Before taking out a personal loan, be sure that you are confident in your decision. Once the funds have been transferred into your account, you will not be able to cancel or reverse the transaction. This way, you can avoid any complications or changes down the line.

Money management can be difficult. Here are some tips to help you stay on track.

Here are some key ways to get your finances in order:

Creating and adhering to a budget is key to maintaining financial stability and making smart spending decisions.

Speaking with a financial advisor is one option that can help you understand your choices and develop a plan that works for your specific situation.

Debt can be overwhelming, but you don’t have to go through it alone. Many companies are willing to work with customers to create a more manageable payment plan. So reach out to their customer service team for more information.

Is Integra Credit Legit Or A Scam?

Integra Credit is a financial services company that has been providing personal loans to its customers for over six years. The company has an A+ rating from the BBB and has been accredited by the organization for four years. Integra Credit’s customer reviews are mixed, with both positive and negative experiences, for an average of 3.1 out of 5 stars.

Different people have different reasons for taking out a loan. Some people need to finance a large purchase, while others may have unexpected expenses. It is important to do your research and compare rates from different lenders before taking out a loan. Make sure to read customer reviews so you can choose the best option for you. This will help you avoid taking out a loan that you can’t afford.

If you have worked with integracredit.com in the past, please feel free to share your experience with others in the comments below.

Thank you for reading! We hope this review was helpful.