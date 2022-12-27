Lendvia Review: Is It A Scam Or Legit? An In-Depth Review

Ad Disclosure: We receive referral fees from advertisers

Do not be alarmed that your name has been chosen to receive the Hardship Recovery Loan. This is a common occurrence for many people who may need extra financial assistance.

Lendvia Financial is a company that offers loans and other financial services. They are not registered with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC), but this does not mean that they are a scam. There is no evidence to suggest that Lendvia Financial is not a legitimate company.

Lendvia Summary

Lendvia Financial is a company that helps people get loans by matching them with lenders. They offer debt consolidation and installment loans to help ease the burden of financial stress. Apply now at LendviaFinancial.com.

LoanMatch is a company that helps people find the right lender for their needs. Based in Sherman Oaks, California, LoanMatch is dedicated to helping people get the loans they need.

The company sends out personalized mail offers to potential customers in order to generate interest and business. You may have received a tailored letter in the mail that said something like, “We’re interested in your business and would love to work with you.

We were intrigued by the offer and decided to do some research to see if it was as good as it

looked. Here’s what we found out.

Interest rate: Their lending partners offer fixed rates that vary from 4.99% APR to 34.99%.

Their lending partners offer fixed rates that vary from 4.99% APR to 34.99%. Loan amount: They advertise loans from $5,000 to $100,000.

They advertise loans from $5,000 to $100,000. Approval: They can help you identify the best lender for your situation, but they cannot guarantee you will be approved for a loan.

They can help you identify the best lender for your situation, but they cannot guarantee you will be approved for a loan. Repayment terms: They will range from 1 year to 5 years.

They will range from 1 year to 5 years. Your information: When you apply for a loan with one of their partner lenders, you consent to your information being shared with third-party providers in their network.

What Is Lendvia?

Lendvia connects consumers with lending partners that originate debt consolidation loans, so they

can choose the best option and get guidance through the process.

Lendvia is a financial wellness company that helps its customers get back on track by mapping out a strategy for them. Since 2019, Lendvia has been providing solutions and guidance to those who need it most. Located at 15303 Ventura Blvd. Suite 1190, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, Lendvia is here to help you get your finances in order. You can reach them through [email protected]

Lendvia is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau or reviewed on Trustpilot, so customers cannot read about previous experiences with the company.

How Lendvia Works

Lendvia is an online lending platform that offers installment loans to qualified borrowers. Here is how Lendvia works:

1. Application Process With A “Loan Coach”

There’s no need to go through the loan application process alone – the Loan Coaches at our company are here to help, free of charge and without any obligations. They can guide and advise you on everything from providing your personal information and detailing your debt load, to sharing your credit score and letting them know whether or not you’re current on payments.

Submitting your information to them means you’re okay with their lending partners contacting you in the future via phone, text, email, or any other method they see fit. This includes automated systems and recorded messages.

2. Choosing A Lender From Their Partners

After you have finished the application process, your data will be transmitted to Lendvia’s lending associates to identify a loan that meets your requirements.

3. Reviewing Your Rates And Terms

Signing loan documents and beginning the process can be exciting. However, it is important to take a step back and read over the terms, verify your information, and read any fine print carefully. This will help avoid any potential problems and ensure a smooth process overall.

Lendvia Customer Reviews

Lendvia does not have a file with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or the American Fair Credit

Council (AFCC).

How Much Does Lendvia Charge?

Lendvia’s pricing information is not readily available. It is not clear how much their services cost.

Origination fees are a necessary part of taking out a loan. This fee, which is a small percentage of the total loan amount, helps to cover the costs of creating, managing, and servicing your loan. Without this fee, many loans would not be possible. However, you should be aware that some lenders may charge hidden fees in addition to the origination fee. Be sure to ask about all fees before accepting any loan offer.

What Interest Rates And Terms Do They Offer?

Lendvia is a lending platform that offers great interest rates, from 4.99% APR to 34.99% APR. Lendvia is a great option for anyone in need of a loan. You can borrow anywhere from $5,000 to $100,000 and have up to 5 years to pay it back.

How Much Money Can I Save?

Debt consolidation can be a great way to reduce your monthly payments and save money on interest payments, depending on how much outstanding debt you have. By consolidating your debts, you can often get a lower interest rate, which can save you money over time. Even with less outstanding debt, consolidating your debts can still benefit you by reducing your monthly payment.

How To Qualify For Lendvia

Credit Utilization Ratio

Your credit utilization ratio plays a big role in determining your credit score. To calculate this, divide your total outstanding balances by your credit limits. For example, say you have two credit cards with $1,000 limits and you owe $500 on one and $250 on another. Your credit utilization ratio would be 37.5%.

Your financial history is important to creditors because it shows how much debt you have relative to your borrowing capacity. This is called your “debt utilization ratio.” A low ratio means you’re good at managing your money and keeping your balance under control. A high ratio indicates you may have difficulty paying your debts.

Debt-To-Income Ratio

Debt-to-Income (DTI) is an important factor in maintaining financial stability. This ratio compares the amount of money spent on debts each month to monthly income. A high DTI could mean living paycheck to paycheck and having difficulty covering all expenses. Therefore, it is crucial to stay on top of debts and have extra room in the budget for other things.

Income History

To increase your chances of having your application approved, you will need to provide evidence of a reliable source of income. The company would ideally like to see that you have been employed steadily for at least one or two years.

Credit Score

Lenders always look at credit scores when making decisions about loans. A high FICO score means that you’re a low-risk borrower, which could lead to better loan terms.

Other Requirements

You will need additional information in order complete the process. This might entail:

A copy of a photo ID, like a passport, driver’s license, or state ID.

In order to prove income, please provide two of the most recent pay stubs. For those who are self-employed, the most recent year’s 1040 tax documents will be required.

Your most recent bank statements.

Does Lendvia Hurt My Credit Score?

There are a few key things that lenders look at when trying to assess a borrower’s creditworthiness. One of the most important things they look at is the borrower’s credit score. This number is important because it gives lenders an idea of how likely the borrower is to repay their debt.

Loans from Lendvia won’t ding your credit score. But note that some of their lending partners may do a hard credit pull when you apply, which will lower your FICO score.

How Does Lendvia Use My Personal Information?

Lendvia helps people who need money to find lenders who are willing to give them a loan. Customers must agree to let Lendvia share their personal and contact information with these lenders before they can use the service.

Different companies in their network of lenders may contact you by phone, email, or text message after you give your consent. You can opt out at any time if you don’t want to receive these communications.

Do I Have To Close My Credit Cards?

It’s time to get your financial house in order and that starts with closing some of your credit cards. You’ll need to decide which debts you want to pay off and close the associated card.

So, Is Lendvia Legit?

It’s hard to get a clear picture of Lendviafinancial.com because there aren’t many reviews or accreditations attesting to their business practices. The company looks legitimate, but without more information, it’s tough to say for sure.

Always do your research and read reviews before making any decision. Being informed makes you confident that you will make the best choice possible for your unique situation.

If you gave had any previous experience with Lendvia, please feel free to share your review in the comments below! Potential customers could benefit from this information when making the decision of whether or not to work with the company.

We hope this review was helpful. Thank you for reading!