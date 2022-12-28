Loyal Lending Reviews How To Get Out Of Holiday Debt

Ad Disclosure: We receive referral fees from advertisers

Loyal Lending understands what you want out of life: freedom. Freedom to travel, freedom to save. Freedom from credit card debt. If you’re looking to get out of holiday debt fast, one smart strategy is to consolidate all your debt into a new loan with more favorable terms. This can secure you a lower interest rate, meaning you’ll have a smaller monthly payment and can pay down your debt more quickly. Different options for debt consolidation may help you pay off holiday debt faster.

“The holidays are over and now it’s time to pay the piper,” according to Manuel Ortega, Senior Loan Officer at Loyal Lending, “If you went a little overboard with your spending, you’re not alone. According to a recent study, the average American has $1,000 in holiday debt.”

Debt can be a real downer, especially around the holidays. But don’t worry, there are things you can do to take control of your holiday debt. Check out these tips and get back on track.

Loyal Lending Goes After Holiday Debt With Consumer-Friendly Debt Consolidation Programs

As the holidays approach, many Americans begin to feel the pressure of gift-giving and travel expenses. For some, this means racking up credit card debt, using buy now, pay later services, or taking out personal loans. While the holiday season is a time of joy for many, it can also be a source of financial stress for some.

It’s Important To Keep Track Of What You Owe.

Start by making a list of all the debts you have. Include the type of debt, the account name, and the balance owed. This will give you a good overview of your overall debt situation. If you have multiple debts from different sources, make sure to include them all.

“It is important to stay organized when it comes to your finances and knowing how much you owe on each debt,” stated Laura England, a Senior Loyal Lending Debt Advisor, “Make a note of the minimum payment amount, interest rate, and payment due date for each one.”

Make Debt Consolidation Affordable

Debt consolidation could be a difficult thing to manage, but there are ways to make it more manageable. One such way is the 50/30/20 budget. With this budget, you allocate 50% of your monthly income towards necessities, 30% towards wants, and 20% towards savings and debt repayment. This can help you to better manage your income and expenses, and ultimately help you get out of debt.

Make A Payment Plan with Loyal Lending

“Start by understanding how much you owe and what your budget is,” offered Kenny Lanson, Loyal Lending Loan Underwriter, “Then, create a repayment plan that will help you pay off your holiday debt as quickly as possible – and remember – making more than the minimum monthly payments will help you reach your goal sooner.”

You don’t have to pay more than the minimum on all your debts right now. You can focus on one debt at a time using either the debt snowball or debt avalanche method.

Debt snowball vs. debt avalanche: which is the better method to get out of holiday debt? If you’re looking at two different debts, one with a higher interest rate and one with a lower interest rate, which should you pay off first?

The debt snowball method says that you should pay off the debt with the smallest balance first while making the minimum payments on others.

Check For Ways To Get Out of Holiday Debt with Loyal Lending

Here are some tips to help you repay your debt more quickly:

Earn Extra Money

Earning more money gives you the ability to pay off debt at a quicker pace. You can make extra money on the side (for example, through dog walking or a cash-back app).

Try To Negotiate With Creditors

If you’re not happy with the interest rate you’re being charged on your credit card, give your issuer a call. It could pay off – you might be able to get a lower rate or more favorable terms.

Consolidation As An Option

Debt consolidation can be a helpful way to manage multiple debts by combining them into one payment. This can help reduce the total amount you pay over time and get your finances back on track., making it easier to manage. Usually, you’ll need a good or excellent credit score to qualify. Even if you have bad credit, there are options available to help lower your interest rate. By doing this, you can pay off your debt faster and start fresh.