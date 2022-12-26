Marcus By Goldman Sachs Review: Is It Legitimate Or A Scam?

Ad Disclosure: We receive referral fees from advertisers

Marcus by Goldman Sachs is a brand of Goldman Sachs, a leading global financial institution that offers a wide range of products and services. From loans and deposit products to credit cards, Goldman Sachs Bank USA provides consumers with everything they need to manage their finances. Their services are advertised at marcus.com

Marcus By Goldman Sachs Summary

Marcus By Goldman Sachs is a leading provider of personal loans. In this article, we take a closer look at Marcus so that you can make an informed decision about whether or not this lender is right for you.

On their website, you can find some interesting information, but here are some of the most interesting things.

Interest rates with Marcus range from 6.99% to 24.99% APR.

It offers personal loans from $3,500 to $40,000.

Loan terms range from 36 to 72 months.

You can receive a .25% APR reduction when you enroll in AutoPay.

The most qualified applicants will receive the best rates and terms on their loans.

What is Marcus By Goldman Sachs?

Marcus by Goldman Sachs offers a variety of loans, deposit products, and credit cards through its subsidiaries, Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. You can find the right financial solution for your needs with Goldman Sachs.

There are many things to consider before choosing a financial institution, but one important factor is accreditation. Checking for accreditation can help ensure that you’re choosing a reputable and reliable company. Marcus by Goldman Sachs has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has been accredited since 11/28/2018. With 153 years in business, they have an average of 223 customer reviews and 625 complaints closed in the last three years.

11850 S Election Rd, Draper, UT, is home to where this company is headquartered. You can give them a call at (844) 627-2871 with any questions.

How does Marcus By Goldman Sachs work?

As you begin your search for the perfect loan, Marcus by Goldman Sachs will be there to help you every step of the way. After a few quick questions, they’ll tailor loan options specifically for you and your budget. Then, you can compare all of the available options and choose the one that best suits your needs. To finish up, simply complete your application and verify your identity.

Loans from Marcus can help you consolidate debt, finance a home improvement project, or cover the costs of a big move.

How to qualify for Marcus By Goldman Sachs

In the process with Marcus by Goldman Sachs, they need some key pieces of information from you to get started, like your name, address, and annual income. You’ll also need to provide your social security number or individual tax ID number. For verification, they may ask for documentation proving your identity, income, and/or employment status.

Your credit score is one of the most important factors in determining whether or not you can get approved for an unsecured personal loan. That’s why it’s so important to check your credit score and review your credit report before you apply for any type of loan.

Marcus By Goldman Sachs BBB Reviews

Marcus by Goldman Sachs has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has been accredited by the BBB since 11/28/2018. However, their average customer review rating is only 1 star out of 5, with a total of 223 reviews posted and 625 complaints closed in the last 3 years.

Below are some reviews for your consideration:

Jeff L 10/13/2022

Worst customer service ever. They never got ahold of me and marked my bill late for 4 months I had that since 18 never missed a payment never was late until they took it over they ruined my credit dropped it down 75 and would not fix it so I paid off the balance and close at account and would never ever recommend using these guys.

Dorvetta P 10/10/2022

The worst customer service was held for over minutes. I wasted my whole lunch break and still got nothing resolved. Ask the supervisor who kept getting the same speech they can’t help you. Finally, my lunch break was over I had to go back to work myself. I guess I have to call again tomorrow.

Andrea A 10/04/2022

I have been a good customer of this credit card company. I recently asked for a payoff so I could have a 0 balance on my account. I paid the exact amount given to me. The very next day I had an interest charge amount added to my account. They claim they don’t include interest charge amounts in their payoffs. I argued with them about this starting over and over I was given inaccurate information. They didn’t care. It is very apparent they are not honest and withhold the information for the purpose of having their customers carry a balance. Very poor customer service and very dishonest. I have closed my account and will never do business with them again!

Marcus By Goldman Sachs FAQs

How much does Marcus By Goldman Sachs charge?

There are many benefits to taking out a Marcus personal loan, including no sign-up or late fees. You can borrow anywhere from $3,500 to $40,000 at a fixed rate, with interest rates ranging from 6.99% to 24.99%.

Are there any pre-payment penalties?

There are no pre-payment penalties with Marcus by Goldman Sachs.

How does Marcus By Goldman Sachs affect your credit?

When you check your rate with Marcus by Goldman Sachs, you don’t have to worry about your credit score. That’s because all we do is a soft inquiry, which can only be seen by you and doesn’t lower your credit score.

Applying for a loan usually comes with a hard inquiry on your credit report. This type of inquiry can lower your credit score and be seen by third parties.

How to cancel Marcus By Goldman Sachs

It is important to be fully informed about all the terms and conditions associated with a loan agreement before signing. This way, you can avoid any nasty surprises down the line. Remember, once you have accepted the loan funds, you are committed to repayments, so make sure that taking out a loan is the right decision for your circumstances.

Making ends meet can be a difficult task for many people. Here are some tips that may help you get back on track:

Sticking to a budget is a great way to ensure you only spend what you can afford. Creating a budget and following it closely can help you control your spending and save money.

There are many options available when it comes to financial planning. One option is to seek out the advice of a financial advisor.

Don’t give up hope just because you’re in debt. Many companies are willing and able to work with customers to set up a more manageable payment plan. So contacting their customer service team for more information is a good first step.

