PenFed Credit Union Review: Is It A Scam Or Does It Actually Work?

As a PenFed Credit Union member, you have access to a variety of financial services that can help you save money. You can meet all of your financial needs in one place with competitively priced certificates, checking and credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, and auto loans. They advertise their services at penfed.org.

PenFed Credit Union Summary

PenFed Credit Union offers personal loans. This article goes over everything PenFed has to offer in detail so you can decide if this credit union is right for you or not.

Investigating their website and terms and conditions will reveal some interesting facts. Here are a few things that stand out:

Personal Loan rates range from 7.74% to 17.99% APR.

Loans range from $600 to $50,000.

All loans are subject to a minimum monthly payment of $50.

It offers terms of up to 60 months.

At the time of disbursement, they will evaluate various factors to determine your APR. This includes a review of credit history and length of PenFed membership.

PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender.

What Is PenFed Credit Union?

PenFed Credit Union has been in business for over 85 years. With over 2.8 million members and $36.6 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022, it is one of the largest credit unions in the country. PenFed provides its members with a wide range of financial services, including savings and checking accounts, loans, and investment products. They have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and an average of 200 customer reviews.

However, in the last three years, they have been the subject of 541 complaints. This earns them a one-star rating out of five. Their headquarters are in McLean, Virginia, and you can reach them at (800) 247-5626 if you have any questions or concerns.

How PenFed Credit Union Works

Obtaining a personal loan involves a few steps. First, find out what interest rate you can get without affecting your credit score. Then, select from a number of pre-approved offers. Finally, once everything has been verified, you should receive your money within 1-2 business days.

How To Qualify For PenFed Credit Union

PenFed Credit Union may request additional documentation from time to time in order to tailor their services to your needs, such as recent pay stubs, retirement statements, bank statements, or tax returns. As part of the verification process, they may also request a copy of your passport or driver’s license, your most recent utility bill, and/or your social security card.

To apply for a loan, you do not need to be a member; however, once your loan is approved, you will need to be a member.

PenFed Credit Union BBB Reviews

PenFed Credit Union has long been known as one of the largest and most popular credit unions in the country. However, the credit union has recently faced an influx of customer complaints. Indeed, they currently have a 1-star rating out of 5 stars on the BBB website, with an average of 200 customer reviews and 541 complaints resolved in the last three years. Despite this, they continue to have an A+ rating.

Here are some reviews:

Dianne M 07/19/2022

I got a letter from this bank, telling me I had opened up an account. I informed them that it was not me. Things just went downhill. This is identity theft. After talking to so many people about this, could not get them to throw their heads. They just blow me off. Instead, they informed me that my credit score will take a hit. Again I tell them this is identity theft.

Got to know where. This bank has done me wrong. They also sent me a letter two days ago on how I was a valued customer and welcomed me as a new member. ARE YOU KIDDING ME? Do not bank here if you value your identity. What a joke.

Johnny B. 07/12/2022

I would give them zero stars if I could. Take your money somewhere else even if you get lower rates. As a result of their error, PenFed opened up two money market certificate accounts instead of one. My external checking account now has a negative balance and yet every time I call PenFed gives me the wrong information. Atrocious customer service, and a terrible website. Stay far away from them if you want peace of mind.

Brian C. 06/23/2022

DO NOT TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ANY PROMOTIONS OFFERED BY PENFED! My experience with PenFed, in the beginning, was a good one. I got a personal loan with a good interest rate. I should have stopped there. They sent me an offer where I would receive a $250 bonus if I opened a checking account and had my loan payments auto-debited from that account. After THREE payments I was supposed to receive a $250 deposit in my checking account. They said it can take up to TWO months after the three payments for the $250 to show up in my account. Why it takes two months to process something so easily, I don’t understand.

But, fine. After two months passed, I called about it. I was on hold forever, then the person I spoke with had no idea what I was talking about. Put on hold again while they tried to find someone who knew about the promotion. Spoke to someone who couldn’t give me an answer as to when to expect the $250, but said he would send my request to the correct department.

I let another month and a half go by, and still no $250. So, I called today. Again, the first person I spoke with had no idea what promotion I was talking about. Placed me on hold. Spoke to someone else. Confirmed my information AGAIN (last four of SS#, email address, phone number, date of birth, etc.).

The customer service rep finally found the promo information and read it back to me, I confirmed that that was, indeed, the promotion. He has to put me on hold AGAIN. Gets back on the line, and starts asking me what dates I made my first three payments. I admit it — I lost my patience and said “you have my account information in front of you – look it up!” He said something about needing me to tell him when those three payments were.

Finally, I said, just close out my checking and savings accounts and send me a check for the total amount. I’ll now just pay off my PenFed loan from my other credit union, which is a much better institution. Now I’ll never get that $250, but at least I’m done dealing with them.

PenFed Credit Union FAQs

How Much Does PenFed Credit Union Cost?

PenFed Credit Union offers some of the industry’s most competitive personal loan rates, with APRs ranging from 7.74% to 17.99%. All loans have a $50 minimum monthly payment, and any returned payments are assessed a $30 fee. In addition, there is a $29 late fee for each payment that is not received on time.

Do They Charge Pre-Payment Penalties?

You will not be charged any additional fees regardless of when you pay off your loan.

Does PenFed Credit Union Hurt Your Credit?

Your credit score will not be affected by viewing your loan rates. Taking out a loan after seeing your rates, on the other hand, will necessitate a full credit report inquiry, which may lower your credit score. This type of inquiry can lower your credit score and is viewable by third parties.

How To Cancel PenFed Credit Union

When considering taking out a loan, either with PenFed Credit Union or any other lender, you need to educate yourself prior and be fully aware of the terms and conditions associated with the loan.

Once you receive the funds, you cannot reverse or cancel the loan. Therefore, it is crucial that you have read the entirety of your loan terms and are comfortable with what you are signing, and that it its the best choice your you.

Are you having trouble making ends meet? Here are some suggestions to help you get back on course.

A budget is an excellent way to ensure that you never spend more than you can afford.

A financial advisor may assist you in understanding your alternatives, setting goals, and developing a strategy to achieve them. They can also provide counsel and help while you attempt to better your financial status.

Don’t lose hope because you’re in debt. Many businesses are eager to collaborate with clients to create a more affordable payment plan. So contact their customer support team for further information.

Is PenFed Credit Union Legit Or A Scam?

PenFed is a credit union that has been servicing its members for almost 80 years. The Better Business Bureau has given them an A+ rating and they have received an average of 200 customer reviews. However, they have closed 541 complaints in the last three years and 242 in the last 12 months. Their customer ratings result in a one-star rating out of five.

Loans can be an effective way to fund large purchases or consolidate debt, but it is critical to examine rates and terms before making a selection. Read user reviews to determine the best solution for your needs. You can avoid taking out a loan that you cannot afford this way.

