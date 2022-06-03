Point Break Financial Review: Is It A Scam or Legit?

We receive compensation from advertisers Ad Disclosure

Point Break Financial Review 2022

Point Break Financial is a company that offers debt consolidation services. But is it a scam or legit? That’s what we’re here to find out. We’ll take a look at their services, their rates, and what people are saying about them online. We’ll also compare their pros and cons to see if they’re worth your time. Read our Point Break Financial review if you are considering using them for your credit card debt consolidation needs, then you’ll want to read this blog post first!

Point Break Financial is not a lender. That means they can’t give you a loan to consolidate your debt. Instead, they will direct you to a different lender. This is something you should be aware of before you sign up for their services.

Their website says that they have a ” Debt Consolidation Program.” but there’s no information about how it works. There are also no rates or fees listed. This makes it difficult to know what you’re getting yourself into.

The biggest complaint we see about Point Break Financial is that they’re a bait and switch scheme. People get lured in with direct mail with very low-interest rates. But when they call to get more information, they’re told that the rates are only for customers with certain criteria. These criteria usually include having a good credit score and a high income. If you don’t meet those criteria, they try to sell you on their other services.

We also see a lot of complaints about their customer service. People say that the representatives are pushy and unprofessional. There have also been reports of people being charged hidden fees.

So, what do we think about Point Break Holdings LLC dba Point Break Financial? Overall, we don’t recommend them. We think there are better options out there for credit card debt consolidation or debt settlement. And we think you should be careful if you’re considering using debt settlement companies in general.

Point Break Financial Pros and Cons

When it comes to debt settlement companies, Point Break Financial is not the best option out there. In fact, they have more cons than pros. One of the biggest issues with this company is that they’re not a lender. This means that they can’t help you consolidate your debt into one lower monthly payment. Instead, they’ll use bait and switch tactics to try and get you to sign up for their affiliate loan provider services.

Another big issue with Point Break Financial is that they’re known for using shady tactics to lure people in. For example, they may promise a low-interest rate but then jack up the rates once you’ve signed up for their service. This can leave you even deeper in debt than you were before.

All in all, we would not recommend using Point Break Financial for debt consolidation. There are far better debt settlement companies out there that can actually help you get out of debt. If you’re looking for a reputable Debt relief company, we suggest doing your research and reading reviews before signing up for any services in the debt consolidation industry.

What is Point Break Financial?

Point Break Financial is not a lender. It matches you with different lenders who may be able to provide you with the financing you need.

However, some people have accused Point Break Financial of bait and switch tactics. They claim that the company uses deceptive advertising to lure people in, only to turn around and offer them less favorable terms than they expected.

If you’re considering working with Point Break Financial, it’s important to do your research and make sure you understand the terms of any loan offers you receive. Otherwise, you could end up paying more than you anticipated.

How does Point Break Financial work?

Point Break Financial is not a lender, it matches you with different lenders. This company uses bait and switch tactics. They will show you one interest rate, then once you’re in the process of getting a loan, they will switch the interest rate to a much higher one.

They have no intention of giving you the loan that they originally promised. If you’re looking for a personal loan, there are many reputable companies out there that can help you get the financing you need. Point Break Financial is not one of them. Stay away from this company and its bait-and-switch tactics.

What does Point Break Financial service cost?

Point Break Financial is not a lender, and its service comes with hidden fees. They charge an upfront fee of $500, and then they tack on additional fees for every month that you’re enrolled in their program.

So, the real cost of their service is much higher than what they advertise. And, if you’re not careful, you could end up paying a lot of money for a service that doesn’t actually help you. So, be sure to read the fine print before signing up for Point Break Financial. Otherwise, you could end up paying more than you bargained for.

Do not sign up for Point Break Financial’s services unless you are absolutely sure that you can afford the hidden costs. Otherwise, you could end up in a worse financial situation than you were in before. So, do your research and be sure that Point Break Financial is the right choice for you before enrolling in their program. Otherwise, you could regret it later on down the road.

Who is Point Break Financial affiliated with?

Kuber Financial, LLC dba Mobilend is an affiliate of Point Break Financial. However, this does not mean that Point Break Financial endorses or is responsible for the products or services offered by Kuber Financial, LLC dba Mobilend. If you have any questions about the products or services offered by Kuber Financial, LLC dba Mobilend, please contact them directly.

What is the minimum credit score for a Point Break Financial debt consolidation loan?

Point Break Financial is not a lender, and we cannot provide you with a specific minimum credit score that you will need in order to qualify for a loan. However, we can tell you that most lenders will require a minimum credit score of 640 in order to qualify for a debt consolidation loan.

If your credit score is below 640, don’t despair – there are still options available to you. You may want to consider working with a credit counseling service or exploring other forms of financing, such as a personal loan from a friend or family member. Whatever route you choose, make sure that you do your research and understand the terms and conditions before signing anything.

Does consolidating your loans affect your credit score?

We all know that credit scores are important. They affect our ability to get loans, credit cards, and even jobs. So it’s no surprise that people are always looking for ways to improve their credit scores.

One method that some people use is consolidating their loans. This means taking out a new loan to pay off multiple smaller loans. It can be a good way to save money on interest or make your monthly payments more manageable. But does it help your credit score?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Consolidating your loans will not improve your credit score. In fact, it could even have a negative effect. That’s because when you consolidate your loans, you’re essentially taking out a new loan. And when you do that, your credit score takes a small hit.

So if you’re looking to improve your credit score, consolidating your loans is not the way to go. There are other methods that are more effective. But if you’re struggling to make your monthly payments, consolidation can be a good option. Just don’t expect it to help your credit score.

What is a debt consolidation loan?

A debt relief loan is a type of loan that allows you to consolidate all of your outstanding debt into one single loan. This can be a great way to save money on interest, reduce your monthly payments, and get out of debt faster. However, there are also some potential risks associated with debt consolidation loans that you should be aware of before you decide to take one out.

One of the biggest dangers of consolidating your debt into a single loan is that it can lead to even more debt if you’re not careful. If you consolidate your debt and then continue to spend recklessly, you’ll end up with even more debt than you had before. That’s why it’s important to only use a debt consolidation loan as a tool to get out of debt, not as a way to simply reduce your monthly payments.

Another potential risk is that you could end up with a higher interest rate on your consolidated loan than you currently have on your individual debts. This is because debt consolidation loans are often unsecured, which means they carry a higher risk for the lender. As such, lenders will often charge a higher interest rate to offset this risk.

Before you decide on debt settlement or debt relief, read our entire Point Break Financial review and make sure you understand all of the risks and benefits associated with debt consolidation loans. If used correctly, they can be an excellent tool for getting out of debt. However, if used incorrectly, they can lead to even more debt and financial problems down the road. Choose wisely!

How much does Point Break Financial save you?

Point Break Financial is not a lender, they are a middleman. This means that they will take a cut of your loan, which will end up costing you more in the long run. It’s important to do your research and make sure you are getting the best deal possible before signing on the dotted line.

If you’re considering taking out a loan, make sure you compare rates and fees from multiple lenders before making a decision.

Point Break Financial BBB Reviews

When looking for red flags, the first place many people turn to is the Better Business Bureau (BBB). So, it’s no surprise that one of the first questions we get asked is “Does Point Break Financial have a BBB profile?”

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Point Break Financial does not have a BBB profile.

While this isn’t necessarily a red flag on its own, it’s something to be aware of. When a company doesn’t have a BBB profile, it means they haven’t been accredited by the BBB. This could be for a number of reasons, but it’s something to keep in mind when you’re doing your research.

How to cancel Point Break Financial?

To cancel your Point Break Financial account, you’ll need to contact customer service. The process is simple, but it can take a few days for your account to be completely closed. Here’s what you need to do:

First, call customer service. Tell the representative that you want to cancel your account. They will ask for your name, address, and account number. Once they have this information, they will begin the cancellation process.

Next, you’ll need to send a written request to Point Break Financial’s corporate office. This request can be sent via email or regular mail. Include in this request your name, address, and account number. Be sure to mention that you would like your account to be closed.

Finally, you’ll need to cancel any recurring payments that you have set up with Point Break Financial. This can be done by contacting the companies that you have set up these payments with and requesting that they cancel the payments.

Once you have completed all of these steps, your Point Break Financial account will be closed. It may take a few days for everything to be processed, but you will eventually receive confirmation that your account has been successfully canceled.

Is Point Break Financial a legitimate company?

Our Point Break Financial review finds that customers are accusing the company of being a bait and switch scheme that has been around for years. They promise low-interest loans and then jack up the interest rates once you’re already in over your head. They prey on people who are desperate for money and then leave them in more debt than before.

If you’re considering taking out a loan with Point Break Financial, beware. You may end up paying more in interest and fees than you ever thought possible. And if you can’t make your payments, they’ll use whatever means necessary to get the money from you.

So is Point Break Financial a legitimate company? It’s hard to say. They’re a bait and switch scheme that will leave you in more debt than before. Stay away from them if you can.

