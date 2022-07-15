Ridgestone Funding Review: Is It A Scam Or Legit?

We receive compensation from advertisers Ad Disclosure

With so many companies offering debt consolidation loans, it can be difficult to determine which one is the best. In this article, we will take an in-depth look at Ridgestone Funding and see if they are worth your time or money.

Ridgestone Funding is a bait and switch scheme that promises to get you out of debt by consolidating your debts into one lower monthly payment. Once they sign up for their services, however, it’s just the beginning you will be directed towards an actual lender with high-interest rates plus hidden fees.

Considering all the available options, it is easy to see that this product will not help you get out of debt. There are much better methods.

Ridgestone Funding Pros and Cons

Debt consolidation loans are a great way for you to get your debts under control and start enjoying life again. One of the most well-known companies that offer these types of financing, Ridgestone Funding has been helping people with their financial issues since 2008.

Ridgestone Funding is not a lender, but rather a company that connects borrowers with lenders. This can be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on your perspective. On the one hand, it means that you may be able to get a lower interest rate than you would if you went directly to a lender. On the other hand, it also means that you could end up being bait-and-switched into a much higher interest rate loan.

There are a few things to keep in mind if you’re considering borrowing from Ridgestone Funding.

First, make sure that you understand the terms of the loan before signing anything.

﻿Second, be aware that you may end up paying more in interest than you would with a direct lender.

And finally, make sure you compare offers from multiple lenders before making a decision.

When you’re in debt and looking for ways to get out, a consolidation loan could be one of the best options. The money saved from not taking this route will ultimately add up over time so do your research before going into it blindly.

What is Ridgestone Funding?

Ridgestone Funding is not a lender, but rather a bait and switch scheme. The company will advertise a debt consolidation loan with a low-interest rate. However, if you decide to consolidate your debt through Ridgestone Funding lenders, the lender will then charge you high-interest rates and hidden fees that can end up costing you more than if you had gone with a traditional lender. In addition, Ridgestone Funding will often try to sell you other products and services that you may not need.

How does Ridgestone Funding work?

Ridgestone Funding is a middleman between you and the lending institution. The money will come from another source, not directly with Ridgestone Funding.

Some people have accused Ridgestone of being a bait and switch scheme, because they may advertise loans with low-interest rates. But when you apply for the loan, you might not actually qualify for that rate.

The interest rates you’ll end up with are determined by your lender, not Ridgestone. They only control how much money they give to banks and credit unions who then decide whether or not this is enough for them, so it’s really no surprise that there can be differences between companies in terms of their lending policies.

If you’re considering consolidating your debt with a loan, make sure to do your research and compare multiple offers before choosing one. And remember, even if you do get a lower interest rate through Ridgestone, you’ll still need to make monthly payments – so be sure that you can afford it before taking out a loan.

What is a debt consolidation loan?

The thought of consolidating your debts into one single debt may seem scary, but it can actually help you if are struggling to make payments on multiple monthly obligations. You won’t have any worries about which payment is due next if everything goes through with this kind of loan.

In addition, consolidating your debts into one loan may help you secure a lower interest rate, which could save you money in the long run. If you’re considering taking out a debt consolidation loan, be sure to do your research and compare different options before making a decision.

There are a few things to consider before taking out debt consolidation loans, such as whether or not it will actually save you money in the long run. In some cases when people consolidate their debts they end up paying higher monthly payments than what was originally owed on those accounts, so be sure that this option is right for your situation.

If you’re looking to take out a debt consolidation loan, make sure that the benefits will outweigh any costs. You should research different options and compare them before making your decision because sometimes consolidating debts leads to overall monthly payments higher than they were original.

If you’re struggling to make payments on multiple debts each month, consolidating your debts into one single debt may help simplify the repayment process and secure a lower interest rate.

How to qualify for a Ridgestone Funding debt consolidation loan?

If you’re struggling to make ends meet each month and your debt is growing out of control, you may be considering a debt consolidation loan. But how do you qualify for one?

Ridgestone Funding is not a lender, they work with lenders in the industry to help clients get the financing they need. They’ve put together this guide to help you understand the process and what you need to do to qualify.

When you apply for a loan, your credit score will determine if and when lenders offer the money.

Loans are only approved when applicants can prove they have the means to repay. If you don’t show steady income, it’s likely that loan approval won’t be an option.

Finally, you’ll need to have collateral. Collateral is something that you can use to secure the loan. This could be your home, your car, or some other asset. If you don’t have collateral, it’s likely that you won’t be approved for a loan.

When considering a debt consolidation loan, it’s important to do your research and understand the process.

What kind of debt consolidation program does Ridgestone Funding offer?

Ridgestone Funding is more than just a lending company. They work with networks of lenders who offer debt consolidation programs to qualified applicants and can help you find the right fit for your needs.

The first step is to fill out their online application. Once we have some basic information about your financial situation, one of their loan specialists will be in touch to discuss your options. We’ll help you compare offers from their lenders and choose the best program for your unique circumstances.

How much does Ridgestone Funding charge?

Ridgestone will provide you with a loan and all the necessary documents, but they charge fees for their services. The cost of these transactions is based on how much money is borrowed as well as when repayment must be made back again, there’s also an additional late fee that applies if payments are missed.

What is the minimum credit score for a Ridgestone Funding debt consolidation loan?

When people find themselves in debt, they often turn to Ridgestone Funding for help. The company is not a lender; it also connects borrowers with lenders who can provide consolidate debts and offer financial relief of various kinds, including lower interest rates on loans or payment plans tailored specifically towards your needs.

Some lenders have higher standards than others and may require a minimum credit score of 700 or even 750. Others will be more lenient with 600 as the requirement, meaning you could get approved sooner.

Who owns Ridgestone Funding?

Ridgestone Funding is a lender that doesn’t want to be transparent. They are not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and there’s no information about their owner on BBBs website either, which leaves me wondering to who they’re lending money? When you take out loans from this company yourself or help others do so. I think it’s important we know where our funds come from.

How does Ridgestone Funding affect your credit?

If you’re considering using Ridgestone Funding to consolidate your debt, it’s important that know the effects this will have on your credit. Here are some things worth consideration before taking out a loan through them.

Ridgestone Funding is not a lender, so if you’re approved for funding, your loan will come from one of their lending partners. Because they are not the direct lender, applying for funding with Ridgestone will not result in a hard pull on your credit report. However, late payments on your loan will still be reported to the credit bureaus and could damage your credit score.

How to cancel Ridgestone Funding’s debt consolidation loan?

If you have decided that Ridgestone Funding is not the right lender for you, don’t worry, it is easy to cancel your debt consolidation loan. All you need to do is contact them and let them know that you would like to cancel your loan. They will then process your request.

However, it is important to remember that if you cancel your loan, you will still be responsible for repaying any outstanding debts that you owe. Therefore, it is important to make sure that you are certain about canceling your loan before proceeding. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact their customer service.

Who is Ridgestone Funding affiliated with?

Ridgestone Funding is a company that provides debt consolidation loans and other financial services to consumers. However, they don’t have an account with the Better Business Bureau which suggests they may not be reputable enough for your money.

Ridgestone Funding BBB Reviews

The BBB is a reputable organization that many people turn to when they’re looking for reviews on debt relief companies. A lack of accreditation from them might suggest less honesty and integrity, so it’s important not only before making any decisions but also in choosing who will be handling your financial situation.

Ridgestone Funding has a poor reputation. They don’t have a BBB account, which means they may not be legitimate and should be cautious about working with them for debt relief loans or any other type of transaction.

A company’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating is considered one measure that can help prevent fraud by letting potential customers know how credible your business actually is; positive mentions mean you’re likely dealing within the law while negative ones indicate possible illegal activity.

This company doesn’t have any Ridgestone Funding reviews on companies like Consumer Affairs, Yelp, BBB, etc.

Is Ridgestone Funding Legit or a Scam?

We’ve been getting a lot of questions lately about Ridgestone Funding and whether or not they’re legit. Unfortunately, we can’t say for sure one way or the other – but there are some red flags that make us suspect it might not be on the up-and-up!

They advertise low rates, but once you’re already in the process of getting a loan from them they try to switch your interest rate.

Another issue is that they don’t have a BBB account. This isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker, but it’s definitely something to be aware of. It’s possible that they’re not accredited because they’re not a lender themselves, but rather a lead generation service.

We can’t say for certain that Ridgestone Funding is a scam, but their lack of responsiveness and poor customer service indicates they might not be the best company to work with. There are plenty of others out there who will give you better odds of getting your loan approved.

Have you had any experience with Ridgestone Funding? We’d love to hear about it in the comments!