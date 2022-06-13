Symple Lending Review: A Scam or a Legitimate Company?

We receive compensation from advertisers Ad Disclosure

Symple Lending is a company that provides all sorts of debt consolidation and personal loan services. Symple Lending has been operational for only one year and while they have claimed to help resolve debt issues for many people, there is a lot of suspicion regarding whether it is a legitimate company or not. There have been multiple reports of people accusing them of bait and switch tactics to attract customers facing a debt crisis. We will do an in-depth analysis of their services and an overall review of Symple Lending.

Mysympleloan.com claims to absolve you from all your debts in one go by offering debt consolidation loans. For those people who are facing a debt crisis, Symple Lending may seem like a blessing. However, there are several factors that should put you on alert about the company.

Reviews of their services are mixed. Some people say that their fees are unreasonably high, considering their already struggling financially. They also claim that Symple Lending uses bait and switch schemes to lure customers. On the other hand, there are some people who review this company positively. They have gotten out of their debt crisis by using their services.

So, is Symple Lending a scam or a legitimate company? It is difficult to declare a company as a scam outright. However, there are several red flags that are quite apparent. We advise you to exercise caution when interacting with this company. It is better to do a lot of market research and compare the interest rates and fees of various debt consolidation services. Another alternative is to reach out to your creditors and check if they are willing to offer any programs that will reduce your overall debt.

What Is Symple Lending?

Symple Lending is a lending company. They started being operational in 2021 and have continued to do so till now. Their headquarters are located in Costa Mesa, California.

Through their debt consolidation loan programs, people settle all their debts through one form of payment. There are five types of loans that Symple Lending offers.

Debt Consolidation Loan

Debt consolidation loans are used to help people clear their debts having high-interest rates like credit card debts.

Personal Loans

Personal loans are unsecured loans that can be used for a variety of purposes. Customers can use personal loans for debt consolidation, financing a home improvement project, or making a huge purchase.

Home Improvement Loans

Home improvement loans are meant for financing a home improvement project. These projects can be renovations, repairs, or additions to a home.

Business Loans

As the name indicates, business loans are simple to finance your business and help people kick start their venture.

Perhaps the most common complaint against Symple Lending is their unusually high-interest rates on their loan programs. Often, the Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of a Symple Lending loan is double or even more than the APR of a loan taken from a traditional bank. For instance, people wanting a 36-month debt consolidation loan from Symple Lending will have an APR of 14.99%. However, from a traditional bank, the APR of a 36-month loan may be as low as 6%.

Who Owns Symple Lending?

The owner of mysympleloan.com is Mr. Houston Fraley, who also happens to be the CEO of the company. Mr. Houston Fraley is not only responsible for consolidating your debt and siphoning off your money but for running his entire business.

This is one of the reasons why we advise you to be on guard when you are interacting with this company. As the CEO of Symple Lending, he only cares about how much profit he makes from his company.

Symple Lending Pros and Cons

On the front, Symple Lending seems innocuous enough. As per customers, they use false advertising, by offering loans with low-interest rates that can help you pay off your debts. Unfortunately, many people have fallen prey to their bait and switch tactics. Furthermore, their own fees and the high interest may even cause you to have greater debt than before. You need to take several things into account before reaching out to Symple Lending.

Customers claim that Symple Lending uses the typical bait and switch tactics to lure their customers into their loan programs. Once the loan has been accepted, they will raise the interest rates and charge higher fees.

Now, look at some of the pros and cons of Symple Lending.

Pros

Symple Lending has a free consultation service to check if you meet the requirements of their debt consolidation loan programs or not.

You have the option of making additional payments without incurring any penalty to clear your debt faster.

Cons

Symple Lending will charge you significantly higher fees and interest rates.

Many customers have registered their complaints against them and reviewed them negatively.

The company often indulges in bait and switch tactics.

There have also been complaints about their customer service.

To sum it up, going to Symple Lending appears highly unfavorable. If you persist in using their services, we recommend making sure you have done your research about fees and interest rates of debt consolidation loans by other companies. By our discovery, there are several other debt consolidation companies that are far better than Symple Lending.

Debt Consolidation Loan

If you have debts from multiple sources, debt consolidation is one of the solutions. With a debt consolidation loan, you can pay off your entire debt in a single payment. Debt consolidation loans are useful because they can clear your debts quickly, and they are supposed to have a low-interest rate. However, there are several potential disadvantages of debt consolidation loans too.

People should have all the necessary knowledge of the pros and cons of debt consolidation loans before finalizing a debt consolidation program. With that knowledge, they are less likely to fall victim to bait and switch schemes and can understand the technicalities of the loan program better.

Pros of Debt Consolidation Programs

There can be many advantages to going for a debt consolidation program. Some of them are listed below.

Debt consolidation loans may have a lower interest rate than their existing debt. This could prove beneficial as it would save money on interest.

By consolidating your debt, you can combine all your debt into one payment instead of making monthly payments.

It is possible that your loan repayment program can go more than what your original debt required. This would mean lower monthly payments, which will save your money.

Cons of Debt Consolidation Program

While there are some potential benefits, debt consolidation programs do have their drawbacks too.

Debt consolidation programs are debts in themselves. Hence, you aren’t entirely debt-free. Moreover, by consolidating a high-interest debt using a loan with low interest, you will have to pay more interest eventually.

These programs are only successful based on your ability to repay the new loan. If you are unable to pay back the new loan, you will have to default on it. This will have an adverse effect on your credit score.

How Can Debt Consolidation Program Help You?

Debt consolidation loans are of two main types: secured and unsecured. Secured loans require putting an asset (for example, your home) as collateral for the debt consolidation loan. Unsecured loans are where the collateral is not necessary. Unsecured loans also have a lower interest rate, but their fees are quite high, along with a shorter repayment period.

If you are struggling to pay off your debts, debt consolidation programs sometimes do prove beneficial. But these loans are not for everyone. For those who are unable to make their monthly payments, the program is fine. But if you are making your payments on time, there is no reason to go for them. To help you make the best decision for yourself, we recommend going to a certified credit counselor. These credit counselors will fully assess your financial situation and can guide you further.

The Working Process of Symple Lending

As per many customer reviews and our own research, Symple Lending often engages in false advertising tactics like bait and switch schemes to lure customers. They offer low-interest rates on their direct mail to potential customers to get their attention. But when the customer calls them, the sales team uses high-pressure tactics to convert them. Often the sales team pressurizes the caller to sign up for debt consolidation loans without even revealing the terms and conditions of it.

Naturally, this will be detrimental for the caller as they often end up with a lot more debt than before. This is why dealing with mysympleloan.com can often worsen your financial situation instead of improving it. If you want to use their services, you need to ensure you have thoroughly understood all the terms and conditions of the loan. Make sure to read all their documents carefully before signing up for the loan.

Requirements for a Debt Consolidation Loan from Symple Lending

The requirements for consolidating your debt from Symple Lending are somewhat tough. Customers must have a good FICO score and a steady income. Often, you will be asked for collateral which could be property or other assets.

For those people who are self-employed or if they don’t have an ideal FICO score, Symple Lending may not consider them for their debt consolidation program. They may have to pursue some alternative option to help them with their debts.

Symple Lending Debt Consolidation Program

The debt consolidation loan program is used to pay off your debts much more quickly. However, this is not the only option, nor is it the best one.

There are a few requirements that you must meet in order to qualify for their debt consolidation program.

Having a good credit score increases your likelihood of getting a debt consolidation loan with good terms. A bad credit score may still qualify you for their loan, but the interest rate will be significantly higher.

You should be able to prove you can pay back the debt consolidation loan in monthly payments. Any payment made late or missed entirely will incur additional fees and reduce your credit score even more.

Research is crucial for understanding these loans and avoiding any unpleasant situations. The debtor will be aware of what they will put themselves through. We recommend going to a financial advisor who will be able to help you in the process.

Symple Lending’s Cost

Symple Lending offers debt consolidation loans with high fees and interest rates. Their fees are of various types; an origination fee, a late payment fee, and a monthly service fee. Unfortunately, these fees can accumulate rather quickly if you are not careful, leaving you with a lot of financial difficulties.

Moreover, there have been multiple complaints against Symple Lending for increasing its interest rates without any warning. Before finalizing a debt consolidation loan, it is best to ask about all their fees and hidden charges and compare them with the market rates.

Minimum Credit Score for Symple Lending Debt

There is no universal answer for the minimum requirements of debt consolidation companies. Every company has its own minimum requirement. As a rule of thumb, the higher your credit score is, the more likely you are to get a debt consolidation loan with favorable terms.

Having a very low credit score (lower than 640) doesn’t entirely disqualify you. You can still get the debt consolidation loan from Symple Lending, provided you have a steady source of income.

It is possible to know what your credit score is through various free websites like AnnualCreditReport.com.

Can Symple Lending Affect Your Credit Score?

Yes, Symple Lending can indeed affect your credit score. This can happen due to late payments or hard pulls. A hard pull is when a lender does a background check on your credit score. Your credit score will help them decide if they want to approve your loan or not. Having a hard pull done on you will reduce your FICO score; hence you should avoid them at all costs.

Payments made to Symple Lending behind schedule will also reduce your credit score. Any late payment to the company will show on your credit report as Symple Lending will inform the credit bureaus. This will cause a fall in your credit score. Unlike hard pulls, late payments have a much stronger and lasting effect. Hence you must make all your payments on time.

These two factors can reduce your credit score when engaging with Symple Lending. To make sure your credit score is maintained, make sure you are diligent in paying back the loan. The other option is to go for a debt consolidation company that doesn’t do hard pulls.

How Can You Cancel the Symple Lending Program?

In case you want to back out from Symple Lending’s loan program, you have the option of canceling it entirely. However, you do need to pay the remaining balance of the loan to the company. Once you inform them of your decision, they will start the process of closing your account.

In order to cancel your Symple Lending program, you will have to first call their customer service and inform them of your decision. It is possible that the team will ask you for a written application for canceling the program. If so, don’t forget to write all the details like your name, account number, and the date on which you are canceling your loan program.

The next step is to pay the outstanding loan amount on your debt consolidation loan. Either you can make a lump-sum payment, or you can have Symple Lending come up with a new loan repayment plan. When you have fully paid the balance, Symple Lending will finally withdraw you from their loan program.

The customer service of Symple Lending can further help you by answering all your questions about canceling the program.

Affiliations of Symple Lending

Unfortunately, there is no clear data on Symple Lending’s affiliations. When they are asked about their affiliated partners, Symple Lending avoids giving a straightforward answer.

This, in and of itself, is concerning. We are not sure with whom Symple Lending might be affiliated and if those affiliations are legitimate or not. This is another reason why we highly recommend being cautious when dealing with Symple Lending.

Symple Lending BBB Reviews

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reviews Symple Lending and has accredited them since September 27, 2021. They have an A-rating from BBB and have gotten several positive reviews on the BBB website. However, this very fact is quite suspicious.

There are several aspects that raise red flags in those positive reviews. Almost all the reviews on the BBB website were posted in the same month. All the reviews are five stars. While this is certainly possible, it is highly unlikely.

You should read those reviews just in case. However, we suggest you take a step further and read the customer reviews of Symple Lending on other sites apart from BBB’s own website. You will be able to make a well-informed decision about Symple Lending.

Is Symple Lending a Scam?

Overall, we advise extreme caution when going for Symple Lending or mysympleloan.com for their debt consolidation services. There have been multiple customer accusations of using bait and switch tactics and unpredictably high-interest rates and fees.

There are several other options if you want to consolidate your debt. Other debt consolidation companies may give you far better terms than Symple Lending.

To summarize, bearing in mind everything we have shared above, our recommendation is that you consider another company to pay off your debt.

Thank you for reading.