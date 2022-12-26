Upstart Review: Is This AI-Powered Lending Platform A Scam Or Legit?

Ad Disclosure: We receive referral fees from advertisers

Artificial intelligence is transforming the personal loan industry, making it more accessible to everybody. Upstart is a part of this movement, collaborating with banks to cut loan costs and enhance credit access. They promote their services on the website upstart.com.

There are different types of loans that Upstart can help you find. There are personal loans, auto loans that can be refinanced, and debt consolidation loans that can be consolidated. The minimum amount varies depending on what state you live in. There is no credit score minimum at Upstart, which makes it different from most lenders, instead, they use a holistic approach to their personal loans.

Upstart says its credit score minimum is 300 (the lowest possible score), but it can also accept people with no credit history for their personal loans.

Upstart Summary

Upstart is a personal loan marketplace that provides a variety of loans. This article examines Upstart in greater detail so that you can make an informed decision about whether it is the best financing platform for you. As Upstart is an online lender, you won’t have to go to a branch to apply for a personal loan.

Depending on your needs, Upstart can be used for a variety of purposes, such as financing a dream wedding, renovating your kitchen or bathroom, consolidating your credit card debt, or paying for elective medical procedures, among others.

We decided to investigate their website, including the terms and conditions and fine print, as part of our effort to provide an accurate review.

These are some of the facts that caught our eye:

They offer different interest rates, starting at 5.6% and up to 35.99%

You can get a personal loan from $1,000 to $50,000

You can choose a repayment term of 3 or 5 years

If they request additional documentation, the processing of your loan could take longer

Minimum loan amounts vary by state

A minimum credit score of 300

The full range of available rates varies by state

What is Upstart?

Upstart is an online marketplace that connects borrowers and lenders with artificial intelligence (AI). Upstart-powered banks may provide higher acceptance rates and reduced loss rates while also providing a digital-first lending experience.

Upstart has been in business for a decade and is located at 2950 S Delaware St in San Mateo, California. You can contact them by dialing (855) 438-8778.

Upstart has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. They have been accredited since November 30, 2015, and have received an average of 182 customer reviews. However, in the last year, the corporation has closed 239 complaints.

How does Upstart work?

Upstart is one of the first companies in the credit market to apply artificial intelligence (AI). Upstart can provide loan performance and increase consumer access to finance by considering non-traditional characteristics.

Most individuals who borrow from Upstart can finish their application without submitting any further paperwork. However, final permission is not granted until a hard credit inquiry is completed. Loan processing timeframes may be extended if additional documentation is required for evaluation.

It is possible to use Upstart’s personal loans to pay for college tuition or certificate programs, and even to pay off your student loan debt if you need to. It is important to note, however, that student loans cannot be used for education-related expenses in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Washington, and Washington, D.C. As personal loan rates are usually higher than student loan rates, paying off a student loan with a personal loan is usually not a good idea because personal loans are typically more expensive than student loans.

If you accept your loan by 5 p.m. EST, your loan funds will be transferred to you within one business day (not counting weekends or holidays). Because federal law mandates a three-business-day waiting time for loans to pay educational expenses, those loans will take slightly longer to process.

How to qualify for Upstart?

The Upstart model considers non-traditional characteristics such as your education and employment to provide you with a more comprehensive APR. Your credit, income, and other information from your loan application will still be considered.

For the personal loans prequalification process, Upstart will ask you to confirm all of the information you submitted, as well as provide details regarding your bank account. It is likely that you will be required to provide proof of your income – for example, pay stubs or W-2s – as well as government-issued identification to verify your identities, such as a driver’s license or passport.

Although Upstart requires applicants to have a minimum credit score of 300 before they can apply for a personal loan, it accepts applicants who do not have enough credit history to qualify for personal loans. If you are not approved for a loan from Upstart, there are still ways to get a personal loan despite your bad credit. One or two business days after you sign, loan proceeds are sent directly to your bank account.

Upstart BBB Reviews

Upstart is a company that has recently received a lot of mixed reviews. The Better Business Bureau has given them an A+ rating, and they have been accredited since 2015. They have an average of 182 user reviews. However, the company has had 239 complaints closed in the last 12 months and a one-star rating out of five.

Here are some reviews:

Al M 10/20/2022

High-interest rates. Inflexible hardship repayment options if you run into trouble.If you make less than the minimum payment they treat it as though you haven’t paid at all. Payments are not credited properly to the ************ and get sent to collections. This is a predatory lender. Seek other options for borrowing money.

Victor A 10/20/2022

Upstart leaves you vulnerable and in the lurch! Bad company! They claim that they look beyond your credit scores, which is pure B.S.! I had a stroke, so I used a lot of my credit cards during that difficult period, causing damage to my credit score. They do not consider anything but their ability to turn a profit. They masquerade as a compassionate, ethical company, which they are not! This company is just another profiteering organization, making money off the backs of the poor with abandon. I would avoid it.

Logan L 10/16/2022

I am unable to get a loan because I was shopping around for loans to get the best APR. I found this company offered the best rate but because there was a prior credit check on me from another company they turned me down. The other company is withholding the rejection letter so I can’t go through with the loan from this company.

Tamika H 09/29/2022

Horrible company when you denied my application because I didn’t show proof I was a college graduate. I have brought three houses and multiple cars over the years, and NEVER did I have to show proof of my college degree.

Upstart FAQs

How much does Upstart cost?

Upstart loans have an average APR of 25.05% and 60 monthly payments of $25.80 per $1,000 borrowed. So, for example, a $10,000 loan would cost $15,478 in total, including an origination fee of $804. There are both late fees and origination fees charged by Upstart, with origination fees ranging from 0% to 10% depending on the origination.

Use a personal loan calculator before taking out a personal loan to estimate your monthly payments and figure out how much interest you’ll be paying over the course of your personal loan.

Your loan’s interest rate will be determined by a number of criteria, including your credit scores, income, and other information provided in the loan application. All applicants will not be accepted.

Is it possible to pay off an Upstart loan early?

There is no prepayment penalty associated with an Upstart loan if you pay it off early. However, it is important for you to understand what to consider before paying back a personal loan before it is due

How does Upstart affect your credit?

When you check your rate with Upstart in order to consolidate your credit card debt, they obtain your credit report. This soft credit inquiry has no effect on your credit scores. If you opt to proceed with your application after accepting your rate, they will do another (hard) credit inquiry, lowering your score. Obtaining a loan also entails reporting repayment information to credit bureaus.

You can’t have delinquent or collection accounts, past-due amounts, bankruptcies, or public records in your credit report for the last 12 months unless you’ve paid civil judgments or paid tax liens.

In order to score the most competitive rate, borrowers with a more established credit history or good credit score are recommended to initially consider Upstart. The company states that it considers applications from borrowers of all credit types, and it may approve borrowers with insufficient credit history to produce a FICO score

Compared to other personal loan lenders, Upstart has more lenient eligibility requirements. This makes it a good choice for people who don’t have great credit because it has a relatively low minimum APR compared to other lenders. Its maximum loan amount is also reasonably high at $50,000.

How to cancel Upstart?

If you’re thinking about getting a loan, make sure you properly examine all parts of the loan and understand the terms and circumstances. Remember that you cannot cancel or reverse the loan once you have received the funds. As a result, before signing any agreements, you must be certain that a loan is an appropriate choice for you.

If the borrower experiences economic hardship, such as losing a job, then he or she may be able to temporarily suspend loan payments, but it is important to remember that interest continues to accrue during this time.

Are you having trouble making ends meet? Here are some pointers to get you back on your feet.

You can take a few steps to guarantee that you are spending within your means.

To begin, create a budget and stick to it as precisely as possible.

Second, contact a financial expert who can help you understand all of your alternatives and develop a strategy that is tailored to your personal needs.

Finally, don’t be too concerned if you’re already in debt. Many businesses are eager and able to collaborate with customers to create more affordable payment plans. So, for additional information, contact their customer care team.

With Upstart, you have more options if your credit is poor, as they have more eligibility requirements than many personal loan lenders. Additionally, it has a relatively low minimum annual percentage rate (APR) compared to other personal loan providers, as well as maximum personal loans amount of $50,000 which is reasonable. It only offers two loan terms for your loan – three or five years.

