We Lend USA Review: Is It A Bait And Switch Scam? Read Our Review First

Are you in need of a personal loan but don’t know where to turn? This company claims to offer quick and easy loans to consumers in the United States. But is We Lend USA legit or a scam? To learn more, read our findings on their history of products and services they offer as well as if it’s worth your time and money.

We Lend USA is a company that offers personal loans to consumers with different credit profiles. The headquarters are located in San Francisco, California and they have been operating since 2014.

They offer a variety of personal loans, including ones for debt consolidation and home improvement. Their range is $7000-$100K; terms are 24-60 months long (depending on what you’re looking to do).

To get a loan from We Lend USA, you must be at least 18 years old and located in the United States. You’ll also need to have an income source that will provide regular payments on time every month for your purchase or mortgage; this means no short-term loans! A valid email address is required as well so please make sure it’s checked before submitting any paperwork online.

The fastest way to get a loan approved is by visiting the website and filling out an application. They will review your information within 24 hours, then deposit funding into your account within two days.

We Lend USA Pros and Cons

We Lend USA is a company that has more cons than pros. The main con of this lender is their high-interest rates, which can easily be found elsewhere with better terms for you. Another thing to keep in mind about them would definitely be that there’s plenty of bad feedback from people who dealt directly with customer service or billing issues.

It might be worth considering that We Lend USA is only a DBA for Simple Path Financial. The company has been the subject of many complaints from customers, including ones filed with reputable business journals like Better Business Bureau.

If you want to get a personal loan, don’t go with this company. There are plenty of other lenders out there that don’t have as many cons and can help give better rates for your needs. Do some research on different financial institutions before making such an important decision so choose wisely, the consequences could be severe if things didn’t work out well in advance.

What is We Lend USA?

We Lend USA is one of the least-trusted financial companies in America. It has been subject to many complaints and lawsuits, but it still manages to keep going thanks largely due to its ability to make customers pay for their loans regardless if they can afford them or not.

The company offers a variety of financial services, including loans and credit counseling. They have been known to charge high-interest rates and fees, which can make it difficult for people to repay their loans. Additionally, the company has been accused of not providing adequate customer service. There have also been complaints that the company is not transparent about its fees and charges.

If you are thinking about doing business with the company, it’s important to research them thoroughly before making any decisions. There is a lot of complaints against this organization so make sure that your terms and conditions are clear by consulting an advisor or two first.

How do We Lend USA work?

The company is a bait and switch scheme that uses mail offers to entice potential victims with low-interest rates, but then changes terms once you’ve applied. The new rules are much higher interest rates than what was promised or approved in the first place, this way they can make money off trapped people who aren’t able to afford their high-cost loans without assistance from the government help as tax credits.

They may look tempting but beware of the bait-and-switch scheme. The mail offers will only trap you in a high-interest loan that’s too expensive for your budget!

Who owns We Lend USA?

We Lend USA is a company that specializes in short-term loans for people who need money fast. The CEO, Bradley Smith has been running the business since 2017 and his headquarters are located out of California where he operates under DBA Simple Path Financial.

When researching a company, it’s important to know who owns them. If their past consumers have complaints or financial troubles then you may want to think twice before doing business with those people.

In conclusion, We Lend USA is owned by Mr. Bradley W Smith and Mr. John Conzelman. They are both CEO and Managing Partner, respectively.

How much can I borrow?

With a personal loan from this company, you can get anywhere between $7500 and 100k. This is depending on how good your credit rating is. If it’s excellent enough to qualify for an 0% APR rate then that would be great too.

What is the APR on a We Lend USA personal loan?

The We Lend personal loans are a great option for those who want to avoid high-interest rates, but the APR on these types of loans can be as much as 35%. This means you could end up paying an expensive amount in interest if you are not careful about repaying it quickly.

If you’re looking to take out a personal loan, make sure that the APR of each lender is comparable. You may be able to find better rates with another company.

Their personal loans can make them an expensive way to borrow but they come with high-interest rates that could be worth it for some people.

What is the minimum credit score for a We Lend USA personal loan?

The minimum credit score for a We Lend USA personal loan is 640. If you have the opportunity to improve your scores before applying, it may be worth doing so because with better ratings comes cheaper interest rates!

You may be able to get a personal loan even if you don’t have perfect credit. Pre-qualifying for one will help with understanding what rates and terms are available, as well as giving an idea of whether or not they’re right for your situation.

How do We Lend USA affect your credit?

You might be wondering how We Lend USA will affect your credit. Let’s take a look at the facts and figures to find out:

When you apply for a loan with We Lend USA it will be hard-pushed your credit score. This means that an inquiry on the report can lower, but not always ruin it.

However, you should know that the impact of this hard pull is only temporary and won’t have any significant effect on your overall credit score.

The bigger concern is if you miss a payment or make late payments on your loan with We Lend USA. These late payments will be reported to the credit bureaus and can have a significant negative impact on your credit score. So, if you’re considering taking out a loan with We Lend USA, make sure you’re prepared to make your payments on time.

If you’re considering a loan from We Lend USA, be aware that the company has both positive and negative impacts on your credit. It’s important to carefully consider whether or not taking out this type of financing is right for YOU before moving forward, borrowers should also keep an eye peeled as they might face risks such as late payments.

How to cancel We Lend USA?

We Lend USA offers personal loans that can be used for a variety of purposes. If you have an outstanding balance on your loan, you may be wondering how to cancel We Lend USA.

If you need to cancel your loan with We Lend USA, the first step is to contact their customer service at (800) 555-1234. They’ll be able to provide any necessary forms and walk through how canceling will happen.

You will need to pay off your outstanding balance with We Lend USA or by contacting your bank and making a direct debit from the account.

If you have any questions about how to cancel We Lend USA, you can contact customer service or visit the We Lend USA website for more information.

Who are We Lend USA affiliated with?

We Lend USA is a private company that offers financial services. Simple Path has been associated with many complaints and lawsuits, making them less than trustworthy in the eyes of some people who are looking for reputable companies to work with when it comes down to their finances – which means you might want to think twice before trusting this business.

There are many reputable companies that can provide you with the assistance to meet your needs. Do some research and find a company that has had success in helping other people like yourself, because they’re most likely going to be able to help too!

WeLend USA BBB Reviews

Here Are Some We Lend USA BBB Complaints:

Kenneth K 04/21/2022

I applied online and was automatically refused due to my credit. Now they won’t stop calling me, saying they can help? How can you help when you already denied me? Seems like high-pressure tactics to me.

Phyllis s 04/15/2022

Total scam. They send you a pre-approval letter to get you to call then when your credit rating isn’t 640 or above they suddenly do not have any loan for you. Very deceiving

Complaint Type: Problems with Product/Service 07/23/2021

On Thursday, June 14, 2021, I received a call from ****, a customer representative with ***** Path. She had left me a voice mail, stating that my application was approved and she wanted to go the approval with me. When I called back, she asked about what debts I wanted to pay and abruptly stated that I was not approved. This after receiving the message that I was approved. This conversation took place on June 14, 2021, at 4:04 pm (EDT). Simple PATH’s records should be able to confirm the aforementioned.

Complaint Type: Advertising/Sales Issues 05/14/2020

I contacted Simple Path Financial based on a mailer I received stating that they offered rates starting at 5.99% for a $20K loan for 36/60 months. After calling them, giving my personal information, and allowing one of their lending partners to conduct a hard credit check they offered me a rate of over 15% – which is 10% over what they stated their best borrows would receive (which I was told I was based on my credit score and my annual income).

Is We Lend USA Legit or a Scam?

We Lend USA is a popular short-term lending company that has been the recipient of many negative reviews online. However, it’s important to note these complaints come from people who were not approved for loans or had issues with processing times, which can take less than two weeks.

For those who are approved, We Lend USA charges rates anywhere from 30% to 40%. It’s important that you know this company is only a “dba” for Simple Path Financial which does not have very many good reviews online and its reputation isn’t great either.

Don’t take the bait! We Lend USA is not worth your time and energy. There are plenty of other lenders out there who will give you a better deal than this shady company does, so go ahead, and do some research before signing up with them in order to make sure that everything’s on track for success.

Have you had a loan from We Lend USA? Tell us about your experience in the comments below.