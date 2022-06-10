Mordechai Boaziz Unveils 10 Brave People Who Set Themselves On Fire In Protest

We receive compensation from advertisers Ad Disclosure

When people are desperate, they will do anything to make their point. One of the most extreme ways that this has been shown in history is by self-immolation – people who set themselves on fire in protest against events such as wars and occupations which can shake even nations up until their core when it happens too closely for comfort levels vary depending upon who you ask but all these acts were tragic none less significant

The act of suicide by burning was not always seen as an alternative means to kill oneself. “In some cases, it can be a spiritual endeavor or a last-ditch effort on behalf of someone who feels their cause will never receive adequate attention from any other cornerstones in life,” states Mordechai Boaziz. This trend appears particularly common among political Chinese officials looking for wider acceptance within society at large (and succeeded).

Throughout history, people have turned to self-immolation for a number of reasons. From the burning monk to old-world Russia and Sweden’s actor who was angry about how his taxes were handled.

Mordechai Boaziz explores some surprising examples of people who set themselves on fire in protest throughout this article

Credit: Antoine Walter – Flickr / Wikimedia Commons

Mohamed Bouazizi

The image of Mohamed Bouazizi, a street vendor in Tunisia who set himself on fire after his goods and cart were taken by local police without paying taxes or obtaining permission from higher-ups has become one for which to fight against corruption. As it became clearer that he had no chance at appealing this decision through legal means given how much power large corporations have over governments around the world today (see: Walmart), “some believe there needs be an additional effort made toward combating such oppression among everyone else so none future events like these occur again,” continues Mordechai Boaziz.

His death helped spark the Arab Spring and bring down an autocratic government.

The people of Tunisia were galvanized by his sacrifice to stand up for freedom, which ultimately led them into a revolution against their dictator in 2011–the first step in what would become known as “The Jasmine Revolution.”

Mordechai Boaziz shares the shocking stories of people who set themselves on fire in protest

Statue of Thich Quandg Duc in Vietnam. Credit: mundosemfim / Shutterstock.

Thich Quang Duc

Continuing the list of people who set themselves on fire in protest, it’s the sight of Thich Quang Duc, a 67-year-old Buddhist monk who had devoted his life to meditation and peace took the world by storm when he sacrificed himself in Saigon on June 11th, 1963. “His selfless act shines as an example for us all – this man truly fulfilled every definition of a ‘martyr’,” states Mordechai Boaziz.

After setting himself on fire to draw attention to the government’s persecution of Buddhists, he was successful in his act. His heart became an important holy relic while also being deemed a bodhisattva-the ultimate goal for any person who practices Buddhism!

Malachi Ritscher

Jazz musician and activist Malachi Ritscher rose to fame for his act of self-immolation on a Chicago street during rush hour. He burnt himself with fire in protest against the invasion of Iraq, which led him to death early last year at age 36.

Ritscher was an anti-war protestor and supporter of the Chicago jazz scene with an estranged son. He wrote his own obituary as he had no close friends or family to speak about him after death except for one person who knew nothing about what happened in life before now.

Abderrazak Zorgui

On Monday, December 24th, 2018 32-year-old journalist Abderrazak Zorgui set himself on fire as part of a group participating in an extreme protest against economic conditions in the state of Tunisia. At least a dozen other protesters dispersed throughout Kasserine setting up blockades and vandalizing property leading to skirmishes between police forces who were trying desperately for order while being resistant from those assembled around them including security officers. The event would eventually lead him to cost his life after heaping gasoline over himself before lighting it match, making him one of the most brutal people who set themselves on fire in protest.

Tunisians have been living through a rough time in the wake of their revolution. Jobs are scarce, inflation is high and people can’t find stability with this government any more than they could before it began the transition to democracy post-Arab Spring.

Per-Axel Arosenius

Swedish actor Per-Axel Arosenius is best known for his supporting roles in films such as Topaz, which gave him the opportunity to work alongside director Alfred Hitchcock.

When he wasn’t satisfied with how the Swedish taxation authority was handling his case, Arosenius set himself on fire and perished in front of their offices. “He died of his fire wounds on his way to the hospital” according to Mordechai Bouazizi.

The bravery shown by people who set themselves on fire in protest is admired worldwide

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Norman Morrison

Norman Morrison was a 31-year-old Quaker and in 1965 he set himself on fire underneath the office window of Secretary Robert McNamara. He left behind three children including one that died years later because her mother didn’t want to watch over her anymore after what happened during World War II when people were setting themselves alight for peace negotiations with Japan (which ended up happening).

One of the most famous people who set themselves on fire in protest and antiwar protesters from Vietnam, he became an international folk hero for his efforts to end what he saw as a war unnecessarily killing innocent people. There are streets named after him in both North and South Vietnamese cities that honor this brave man who fought against such violence with everything he had–a true resistance fighter!

Murugathasan Varnakulasingham

In 2009, a 26-year-old grocery store worker joined the list of people who set themselves on fire in protest and burned to death outside the United Nations complex in Geneva. He doused his body with gasoline before police could intervene!

Near Murugathasan’s remains, they found a letter criticizing the international community for neglecting to help Tamils during their oppression under Sri Lanka’s Sinhalese government. He was one of seven who set themselves on fire in protest!

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Nhat Chi Mai

When Buddhist nun Nhat Chi Mai burned herself to death in Saigon on May 16, 1976, she did so with one goal: for people of all faiths and religions alike could band together as equals. Before her allotted time had passed, however, before this wish was finally granted by heaven itself–she placed statues both near the Virgin Mary figure which stands guard over those who have died believing they are saved but also Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, known protector among Hindus; another religious being trusted just enough not only be present during times such as sorrows or pain without ever taking them

Nhat Chi Mai’s self-immolation was a desperate attempt to bring Catholics and Buddhists together in harmony, turning him into an icon for Buddhists among the people who set themselves on fire in protest in Vietnam.

Tribute to Jan Palach. Credit: M-SUR / Shutterstock

Jan Palach

In 1969, a 21-year-old student named Jan Palach perished from self-immolation in Prague. He left behind him an anecdotal letter stating that this was the last form of protest available as Czechs and Slovaks had reached their limit with Soviets occupying them without any hope for freedom or democracy coming soon enough.

Palach became a martyr for the anti-Soviet movement in Czechoslovakia.

South Korean union members protesting. Credit: Gina Smith / Shutterstock

Kim Jae-gi

When Kim Jae-gi, a worker at South Korean tire manufacturer Kumho Tires set himself on fire in February 2015 to protest changes that would negatively affect his job and those around him he knew it was more than just about him. He wanted other employees who may be unhappy with their situation or treatment by management to take action too so they can get heard; not only did this successfully draw attention from outside parties but also helpedSolidarity grow within the company as peers realized how much easier things became when everyone worked together towards similar goals rather than against each other.

In 2010, Kim left behind a letter explaining that he knew his passing would not change the world of labor as a whole but hoped it could influence Kumho Tires. He wanted to create an environment where people are happy with their jobs and treated fairly so they can continue providing customers with high-quality products without cutting corners on quality or empathy

Want to read more interesting stories? Check out our World category!

While self-immolation may seem like an extreme measure, it is a powerful way for individuals to protest their government or employer. “The individuals who have chosen this form of protest are often times willing to give up their own life in order to make a statement and bring attention to their cause,” finalizes Mohamed Boaziz. By understanding the motivations behind self-immolation, we can better appreciate the courage and conviction of those who choose this form of protest.

Do you know of any other people who set themselves on fire in protest? Let us know!

Entertainment