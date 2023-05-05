Achieve Loans Review: Is it a Good Option for Personal Loans?

When it comes to taking out a personal loan, consumers now have more options available than ever before. With so many lenders and loan offers, it can be difficult to navigate through the choices and find the right loan for your needs. One lender that has been gaining popularity in recent years is Achieve.com. In this blog post, we will review Achieve Loans and explore its features, benefits, and drawbacks to help you make an informed decision about whether it is the right choice for you.

What is Achieve.com?

Achieve.com is a non-bank financial services provider that was founded in 2002. The company is based in San Mateo, California, and offers personal loans in 40 states (and Washington, DC). Achieve Loans also offers mobile applications that allow consumers to view and analyze their finances. Achieve.com operates as a marketing lead generator for affiliates and non-affiliates and as a broker for loans and debt resolution services offered by its affiliates.

Achieve Personal Loans offers a fixed APR personal loan that ranges from 7.99% APR up to 29.99% APR. Personal loan minimum loan amounts start at $5,000 while the minimum loan amounts vary it loan can go up to $50,000, and repayment periods range from 24 to 60 months. Applicants with a credit score of at least 620 and up to 850 may be eligible for loans. It is important to note that loans are not available to residents of all states.

How Does Achieve.com Work?

Achieve.com operates as a marketing lead generator that connects borrowers with lenders who offer personal loans and debt resolution services to consolidate debt. Achieve Loans does not make credit decisions, originate loans, process consumer loans or loan payments, or provide any other financial services. Instead, they take applications for their affiliates.

Different Achieve Personal loan and rate terms may have different eligibility restrictions, application processes, origination fee requirements, monthly payments, credit score requirements, loan amounts, loan terms, lender approvals, and credit usage and history. The minimum amount you can borrow may vary depending on state-specific legal restrictions.

To qualify for a personal loan with Achieve Loans, applicants must have a credit score of at least 620. The minimum age to be eligible is 18 or the state minimum, whichever is higher. No annual income eligibility requirement is disclosed, but borrowers must show their ability to repay obligations. Adding a co-borrower may help meet eligibility requirements or qualify for lower interest rates. Achieve.com offers services to US citizens and permanent residents (green card holders). To qualify, applicants may need to provide the following documentation:

An active and valid personal checking account

Recent pay stubs

Proof of income

Driver’s license

Government-issued photo ID

Proof of citizenship or residence permit

Achieve.com BBB Reviews

Achieve.com is a company accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 2021. The company has an A+ rating from the BBB and has an average of 1,537 customer reviews. The company also has 24 complaints closed in the last 3 years.

How Much Does Achieve.com Charge?

Achieve Loans offers personal loans with loan amounts that usually start at $5,000 but can go up to $50,000, depending on your state. These loans also come with APRs from 7.99 to 29.99 and repayment periods, which can range from 24 to 60 months. Loan origination fees vary from 1.99% to 6.99%, with most loans having a fee of 4.99%. For example, a four-year $20,000 personal loan with an APR of 18.34% would have an estimated monthly payment of $561.60 and a total cost of $27,948.13.

To qualify for a 7.99% APR personal loan, a borrower will need excellent credit and a term of 24 months. However, adding a co-borrower with sufficient income; using at least eighty-five percent (85%) of the personal loan proceeds to pay off qualifying existing debt directly; or showing proof of sufficient retirement savings could help you qualify for lower rates. Lastly, it’s important to note that funding time periods are only estimates and can vary based on individual circumstances.

One of the benefits of Achieve is that they do not charge prepayment fees, so you can pay off your loan early without any penalties. This makes it a great option for borrowers who want the flexibility to pay off their loans on their own terms.

How Does Achieve Affect Your Credit Score?

When you apply for a loan, the lender will carry out a soft credit check during the initial stages, which will not lower your credit score. However, once you decide to go ahead with the loan application, the lender will need to make a hard credit inquiry to gain a full view of your credit history and offer you final rates. These hard inquiries can negatively impact your credit score.

Is Achieve Legit or a Scam?

Achieve Loans has been a marketing lead generator since 2003, connecting affiliates and non-affiliates with businesses that offer loans and debt resolution services. The company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has been accredited since 2021. However, the BBB reports on known government actions involving business marketplace conduct.

It is important to note that interest rates and repayment terms can vary significantly from one lender to the next. As such, it is recommended that you compare offers from multiple lenders to get the best deal possible. Checking out customer reviews can also be a helpful way of finding a lender that meets your needs.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Achieve.com is a legitimate lender that offers personal loans to consumers in 40 states. The company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has been accredited since 2021. Achieve.com offers a fixed APR personal loan that ranges from 7.99% APR up to 29.99% APR, with loan amounts starting at $5,000 and going up to $50,000. Repayment periods range from 24 to 60 months, and applicants with a credit score of at least 620 may be eligible for loans.

While Achieve Loans has its benefits, such as not charging prepayment fees and offering a variety of repayment terms, it is important to note that loan terms and rates can vary significantly from one lender to the next. As such, it is recommended that you compare offers from multiple lenders to find the best loan option for your needs. Checking out customer reviews can also be a helpful way of finding a lender that meets your needs.

When considering taking out a loan, it is important to be mindful of your finances and to create a budget that works for you. You should also consult with a financial advisor who can help explain your different options and set up a plan that suits your unique circumstances. Finally, if you do decide to take out a loan, be sure to read all the terms and conditions carefully to avoid any surprises later on.