Avio Credit Review: Is It Really Worth It Or A Scam?

Ad Disclosure: We receive referral fees from advertisers

Avio Credit is a direct lender that offers personal loans for customers that need to consolidate their credit card debt, cover unexpected expenses such as emergencies, or simply need some quick cash to finance home renovations or a vacation. Their online lending platform is available to 11 states across the USA. The company advertises its services at aviocredit.com.

Avio Credit Summary

There are many things to consider before taking out a personal loan, and one of the most important is finding the right lender. With so many options available, it can be difficult to know where to start. One option that has been getting attention recently is Avio Credit. But is this lender the best choice for you? Here is a closer look at what they offer so you can make an informed decision.

We came across some interesting points while researching their website and terms and conditions. Here are a few that stuck out to us.

Personal loan interest rates typically range between 5% and 36%.

Personal loans come with fixed APRs that start at 79% and go up to 159%.

Loan amounts start at $100 and go up to $5,000.

It offers loans with terms of up to 24 months.

Lending decisions and funding times are subject to system limitations.

Application for loans can sometimes mean additional verification, which can often lead to delays in the decision process.

Avío Credit offers personal loans online in many states across the country. To see what rates and terms are available in your state, simply visit their website. Some of the states where you can get an Avio Credit loan include Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texan, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

What is Avio Credit?

Avio Credit offers personal loans that can help you cover unexpected expenses or consolidate debt. Founded in 2017, Avio Credit is a direct lender based in Wichita, KS. The company offers installment loans, lines of credit, and online loans. You can reach them at 1-888-638-2846 or by email at [email protected]

Avio Credit has an A+ rating from the BBB, but that doesn’t mean it’s accredited by the Better Business Bureau. In the last three years, it has closed an average of 2 customer reviews and 8 complaints.

How does Avio Credit work?

Applying for a loan online is quick and easy as long as you meet a few simple requirements. In no time at all, you could be approved for the loan you need.

Once you apply for a personal loan, you will quickly find out whether or not you have been approved. In some situations, they may need more information from you before making a final decision, but they will let you know right away. Most of the time, you will have the money in your bank account by the next business day.

How to qualify for Avio Credit?

You can apply for a loan with Avio Credit as long you are 18 years old or older, provided you have a checking account, valid identification, and income information. There are no restrictions on who can apply for a loan with Avio Credit.

To be approved for a loan from Avío Credit, you must have a minimum monthly income of $1,000 and a good credit score.

Avio Credit BBB Reviews

Avío Credit has reviews from an average of 2 customers per year, with 8 closed complaints. Although the BBB rates Avio Credit highly with an A+, consumers should be aware that there may be some risk involved when doing business with this company due to its 1-star out of 5-star rating from customers.

Here are some reviews:

Natalie Y 08/08/2022

The company’s APP should not ask for such personal info as your ROUTING, CHECKING ACCOUNT, AND DEBIT CARD NUMBERS UNLESS YOU ARE APPROVED. The message I received first said I was approved, .so therefore, I gave them the information they did not need. I was misled. Also, I called customer service. numerous times asking for the Corporate Number or Complaint Number. I was purposely given believe it or not a number to a company not. even. affiliated with them and the. same customer. service.numbers 3 times.

The only thing explained was my info was not in jeopardy. This nondisclosure about corporate and their whereabouts is unbelievable. I did find out they are in whitcita KANSAS, however, no phone number is listed. They don’t care about their consumers or numbers would be readily available. In the.beginning I only had a SUGGESTION their APP be changed to ask.for.more personal details after you are. really approved for a loan, but now. my COMPLAINT is you do not have a way. for .complaints to be handled professionally. WHY?

Mary D 04/14/2022

Ok. So, we had a house fire and we’re having to pay workers to take care of things. I wanted to pay one contractor really quickly so that we could have him continue work. So, I decided to look into a short-term loan. I started the process online with Avio Credit to locate a short-term loan for $6500, which I could pay back within two weeks. What I found was, you are asked to fill in a lot of personal information before even having any idea what the terms of such a loan will be. These guys are modern-day loan sharks.

The fees were about a third of the loan amount and the interest rate on the loan was 198%. This information was in a link in the fine print at the end of the process in the disclosures. So, while most consumers assume they are getting a fair loan, what they are getting is financial trouble for sure. Don’t do it! Ask whoever you owe money to for an extension and don’t compound your problems by taking out what I view as an illegal loan. 198% interest is WICKED. This company should be ashamed of itself. I didn’t take out the loan with them. They are trying to bleed you in your time of need.

Initial Complaint 06/01/2022

Complaint Type: Billing/Collection Issues Status: Answered

In July 2021 I borrowed $**** to fix my car amidst the pandemic, I have been paying back the loan for over a year with ***% apr, I have paid back the $**** and then some. They want almost triple what I financed out and I’m struggling to pay it, transactions like this should be illegal, especially during a pandemic.

Avio Credit FAQs

How much does Avio Credit charge?

Avio Credit is a personal loan provider that offers interest rates starting at 5% and going up to 36%. Their APRs range from 79% to 159%. There is no personal loan origination fee.

Are there any pre-payment penalties?

There are no prepayment fees charged by Avio Credit, meaning that you can settle your loan earlier without any additional costs. This is a great benefit that allows you to save money in the long run.

How does Avio Credit affect your credit?

When considering taking out a loan, understanding the loan process and how your credit score may be affected is crucial.

Most lenders will do a soft credit check to see what interest rates and loan terms you could qualify for – this won’t impact your credit score. However, taking out the loan itself could affect your credit score.

Once you decide to take out a loan, the lender will need to do a hard credit check to get an accurate view of your credit history and offer you final rates. This process may lower your credit score.

How to cancel Avio Credit?

As you consider applying for a personal loan, be sure that you are confident in your choice before you proceed. Once the funds have been dispersed, there is no way to cancel or reverse the transaction. So you must be certain of your decision before moving forward.

It can be tough trying to make ends meet. Here are some tips that might help you get back on track.

There are a few things you can do to get your finances in order.

Start by creating a budget and sticking to it. This will help you track your spending and make better decisions about how to use your money.

Speak with a financial advisor to understand your options and create a plan that works for your specific circumstances.

Debt can be a heavy burden, but you don’t have to face it alone. Many companies are willing to work with customers to create a more manageable payment plan. So reach out to their customer service team for more information.

Is Avio Credit legit or a scam?

Do you have any experience with aviocredit.com? Let us know in the comments below!

Thanks for reading!