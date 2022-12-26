Pacific Debt Relief Review: Why It’s Ranked The #1 Debt Consolidation Company

Ad Disclosure: We receive referral fees from advertisers

Since 2002, Pacific Debt Relief, a debt consolidation business, has assisted consumers in lowering their unsecured debt. Numerous people have benefited from their debt relief services, and they have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Is Pacific Debt Relief a scam then? Or is this business legitimate? This Pacific Debt Relief article aims to review the background, offerings, and costs of the company to assist you in determining whether this is the best debt relief solution for you.

The debt settlement business provides consolidation services for unsecured debts such as credit cards, medical, personal, student, and other debts. They offer a group of debt counselors who will collaborate with you to develop a debt relief strategy that works with your spending plan. They will get in touch with your creditors when you enlist in their program and bargain lower interest rates and regular payments. Additionally, they will cooperate with you to find a solution if you are having trouble making your payments.

They have been in operation for more than 20 years, and many people have benefited from their debt relief services. Pacific Debt concentrates on assisting customers in eliminating their unsecured debts.

The fees charged by Pacific Debt Relief are another point to consider. They charge $49 for the first setup and $39 each month after that. Access to their web portal, customer assistance, and debt counseling services are all included in this charge. Furthermore, there are no upfront expenditures or additional fees.

Is Pacific Debt Relief a scam then? This business is not a scam, no. They are a reputable company that consolidates debt and has years of expertise assisting clients in lowering their unsecured debt.

Highlights

Free consultation and no upfront costs

You could save up to 35% after fees

Easy to monitor your account online

Trade-Offs

Pushy staff prone to rushing you into making a decision

Some consumers save as little as 15% after fees

You must also live in one of the states where Pacific Debt operates in order to use its relief program.

What Is Pacific Debt Relief?

Reducing or eliminating debt is the act of providing debt relief. This can be accomplished in a number of ways, including negotiation, settlement, or bankruptcy. Over 30,000 clients have received assistance from the company since 2002 in order to settle and resolve over $1 billion in unpaid debt. They are a top supplier of debt reduction services and have assisted many individuals in eliminating credit card and medical debt.

For customers who are having problems paying minimum payments and are worried about lowering the amount they have to pay, this debt settlement company seems to be a good solution.

There are numerous causes for why someone can require debt relief. Perhaps you lost your work and are unable to make your payments. Or perhaps you’re unable to work due to a medical emergency. They can assist with any cause.

They’ll work with you to identify a solution that satisfies your requirements and price range. They also have an 85% success rate, so you can be confident that they will use every available resource to help you pay off your debt.

How Does Pacific Debt Relief Work?

Pacific Debt Relief offers debt consolidation loans to help you get out of debt. Additionally, the business negotiates cheaper interest rates and regular payments on behalf of its clients with creditors. They also provide financial education to support clients in improved money management and long-term debt avoidance.

You may pay off your debt faster and save money on interest by combining your credit card debt and unsecured loans into a single low monthly payment.

Pacific Debt Summary

Accreditation: American Fair Credit Council, Better Business Bureau, Consumer Affairs, International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators

American Fair Credit Council, Better Business Bureau, Consumer Affairs, International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators Consultation: Free phone or online consultation with a customer services rep

Free phone or online consultation with a customer services rep Costs: 15% to 25% of the total debt enrolled. Fees vary from state to state

15% to 25% of the total debt enrolled. Fees vary from state to state Customer Service : Phone or email

: Phone or email Debts accepted : Except for judicial judgments, payday loans, consumer finance loans, and uncollectible medical debts, all unsecured debts. Usually, debts under $10,000 are taken into account.

: Except for judicial judgments, payday loans, consumer finance loans, and uncollectible medical debts, all unsecured debts. Usually, debts under $10,000 are taken into account. Free resources offered: Informative debt management blog

Informative debt management blog Restrictions: Pacific Debt services are only available in 25 states

Pacific Debt services are only available in 25 states Service offered: Debt settlement through direct negotiations

Debt settlement through direct negotiations Trust ratings: BBB rating of A+ and 9.3 Trustpilot score

BBB rating of A+ and 9.3 Trustpilot score Turnaround time: 24 to 48 months or more

What Kind Of Loans Does Pacific Debt Relief Offer?

To help with debt relief, Pacificdebt.com provides debt consolidation loans and chances for home equity investments. They can create a debt reduction strategy that works for your particular scenario because they have a wide range of lending possibilities available.

On your behalf, they negotiate cheaper interest rates and regular payments with a network of creditors. This can help you save money each month and help you pay off debt more quickly.

You might be able to use the equity in your house as security for a home equity loan. You may be able to get the money you require from this kind of loan to pay off your debt and start over. You can save money on interest payments because home equity loans often have lower interest rates than credit cards or personal loans.

No matter how tight your budget is, Pacific Debt Relief might be able to assist you in finding a debt relief plan that works for you.

How To Qualify For Pacific Debt Relief?

If you’re having financial trouble, you may be searching for debt relief organizations to assist you in getting back on track. What are the requirements for such a loan, though? What you need to know about being eligible for Pacific Debt Relief is provided below.

You must owe between $10,000 and $100,000 in debt in order to be eligible for a debt consolidation loan from Pacific Debt Relief. Additionally, you’ll need to have a stable salary and a decent credit score.

You can apply for a debt relief loan from Pacific Debt Relief if you meet these requirements.

How To Sign Up With Pacific Debt Relief

An accredited debt counselor will conduct a phone interview before you enroll in order to learn more about your financial circumstances and evaluate whether the debt settlement program is appropriate for you.

By doing the following, you can schedule a free consultation with a Pacific Debt representative online:

Head to the Pacific Debt Inc. website

Click Free Consultation and talk to a debt specialist

Select the amount of your debt then click See Savings

Select how far behind you are with payments

Choose your state of residence

Enter all relevant contact details then hit Submit

How Much Does It Cost To Use Pacific Debt Relief?

The amount of your debt and the type of repayment plan you’re considering will determine how much you owe. You should anticipate paying approximately $1,500 to $2,500 over the course of the loan if you have $10,000 in debt because their costs are normally 15–25% of the enrolled debt.

This is only an estimate, and the terms of your debt consolidation loan will determine your real monthly payments. To use their services, there are no up-front costs.

How Much Could You Save with Pacific Debt Relief?

You might possibly save a lot of money with an average savings rate of 50%. However, bear in mind that this does not include any costs.

Average savings after fees range from 15% to 35%. Therefore, Pacific Debt Relief might not be the ideal choice if you want to save as much money as possible.

What Is The Minimum Credit Score For A Pacific Debt Relief Loan?

A loan from Pacific Debt Relief requires a minimum credit score of 660. However, if your score is lower than this, they might be willing to work with you. They provide flexible repayment options and low-interest loans. However, you can pay higher interest rates if your credit score is worse than you anticipated.

How Long Does It Take For The Pacific Debt Relief Program To Begin Resolving Your Debt?

According to Pacific Debt Relief, their program is made to assist you in getting rid of your debt as rapidly as feasible. Once you’ve signed up for the program, they’ll negotiate a debt consolidation loan with your creditors so you can pay off all of your debt.

They frequently manage to pay off the amount owed by our consumers in 12 to 36 months. They will collaborate with you during this time to develop a budget and payment schedule that suit your particular financial condition. They might be able to negotiate with your creditor for a lower interest rate or monthly payment amount if you are having trouble making payments on your credit card debt..

How Does Pacific Debt Relief Affect Your Credit?

It is a well-known fact that debt relief may lower your credit score. You might not realize how Pacific Debt Relief in particular affects your credit, though.

When you sign up for a debt relief program with Pacific Debt Relief, they will speak with your creditors on your behalf in an effort to persuade them to reduce your interest rates and/or monthly payments. The name of this procedure is debt settlement.

You will make payments to them each month rather than to your creditors directly if your creditors accept their debt settlement offers. They’ll keep your payments in reserve until you have enough cash on hand to pay off your loan in full.

They will mark your debt as “settled” with the credit reporting agencies once they have settled it. Your credit score will be negatively impacted by this. It’s vital to remember that debt settlement still improves your credit more than filing for bankruptcy.

How To Use Pacific Debt Relief’s Website

Your first step should be to visit the “Calculate Your Savings” tool. You may see how much money you could save by partnering with Pacific Debt Relief by looking at this.

You should then look over the “Success Stories” section. This is a good method to see actual cases of people who Pacific Debt Relief has assisted.

The “Frequently Asked Questions” section should also be read. Any queries you may have regarding the debt settlement business and how Pacific Debt Relief may assist you will be addressed by this.

Pacific Debt Relief BBB Reviews

You might be curious about Pacific Debt Relief’s BBB rating if you’re thinking about using them to help you with your debt.

Since 2010, Pacific Debt Relief has maintained an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, which is accrediting the company. They have resolved three complaints in the past three years, and one in the past year. Even though their track record isn’t perfect, it does demonstrate that Pacific Debt Relief generally responds to complaints made against them.

Therefore, you can take into account Pacific Debt Relief’s BBB rating if you’re thinking about employing them to help you get your finances back on track. Just keep in mind to look through their history of complaints to gain a more complete view of the business.

The following are BBB reviews for Pacific Debt Relief:

Brian D 07/22/2022

****** was super nice and eager to help. He didn’t hesitate to explain how things work and put me at ease. He wasn’t a fast talker like someone trying to make a sale. ****** made sure I fully understood the program and what the end result would be.

Is Pacific Debt Relief Legit?

You are not alone if you are asking yourself this question. Many people are questioning if this company is legitimate and if it settles millions of dollars in consumer debt each month.

Pacific Debt Relief is a legitimate company that has assisted thousands of people in becoming debt-free. They have been in business for almost 20 years and have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

One significant disadvantage is that they only serve half of the states in the country. Aside from that, you might not obtain the best deal. You might be able to locate a lender with a lower interest rate or costs.

Still, if you’re seeking a reputable company to assist you in getting out of debt, Pacific Debt Relief is a smart choice.

Have you used pacificdebt.com? How was your experience? Let us know in the comments below!

Thank you for reading!

Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)