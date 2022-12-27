Sagemore Financial Review: Is It A Scam Or A Legit Lender?

Ad Disclosure: We receive referral fees from advertisers

Sagemore Financial is a company that helps you get a loan that fits your needs. They work with a wide network of lenders who offer different types of loans, so you can choose the one that’s right for you. You can learn more about their services at sagemorefinancial.com.

Sagemore Financial Summary

Have you been considering taking out a personal loan? You may have come across the name Sagemore Financial when looking for a lender. In this article, we take a closer look at this company to see what they’re all about.

As we investigated their website and terms and conditions, some interesting facts came to light.

Sagemore Financial doesn’t lend money and does not participate in any lending activities.

After reviewing your application, the Lender may decide that you no longer meet their criteria for credit. Therefore, they could decline to offer you credit at this time.

To get the full benefits of this offer, you have to use your Offer Code.

Annual Percentage Rates (APR) range from 2.92% (AAA) to 24.99% (DD+).

It can take some time to get approved for a loan, especially if you need to provide extra documentation. However, the amount of time it takes and the terms of your loan will vary depending on your creditworthiness and state law.

What Is Sagemore Financial?

Sagemore Financial is a company that helps people find the right lenders for their needs, but they are not a lender. They have a network of independent lenders and debt relief companies that they work with to help people get credit. They can help guide you through the process and put you in touch with the right lender for your needs.

Although it is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or rated by the organization, Sagemore Financial does have a verified account on Trustpilot with a 3.8 rating. The company only has 2 reviews at this time, though.

You can contact them by email at [email protected] or call them at (855) 401-3582. Their office is located at 611 Gateway Boulevard in South San Francisco.

How Sagemore Financial Works

Sagemore Financial works by connecting borrowers with a network of independent lenders. Their process is simple: fill out a short online form and they attempt to match you with one or more of their participating lenders. Each lender has its own set of standards and may decline to extend credit to you if they determine that you do not meet their criteria.

The loan amount and terms can vary greatly from state to state, making it important for customers to understand the laws in their area. Additionally, your own credit determination can also affect these factors.

How To Qualify For Sagemore Financial

Applying for an account with Sagemore Financial is easy. All you need to do is fill out an application and their team will take care of the rest. They will review your credit history and score, assess your monthly expenses and employment status, and determine whether or not you qualify for an account. Creditor approval is based on several factors, but ultimately it comes down to whether or not they believe you will be able to repay what you borrow.

Sagemore Financial BBB Reviews

Sagemore Financial is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau and does not have a file or rating with them. However, they do have a verified account with Trustpilot with a 3.8 rating. They have only two reviews, both of which were done in November 2022.

Sagemore Financial FAQs

How Much Does Sagemore Financial Charge?

Sagemore Financial is a website that offers referral services. We did some thorough research on their site to learn how they get paid or which fees they charged but they do not disclose any of this information. It is unclear how this company makes money.

Are There Any Pre-Payment Penalties?

Paying off your loan early could save you money in interest and you will not be charged a prepayment penalty.

Does Sagemore Financial Hurt Your Credit Score?

Getting a free consultation from a lender won’t have any impact on your credit score. However, proceeding with the loan and having the lender perform a hard credit inquiry may lower your score slightly.

How To Cancel Sagemore Financial

Think twice about taking out a personal loan – once the funds have been deposited, you can’t cancel or reverse the loan. It is essential that you fully understand the rates and terms you are being offered before signing. So, unless you’re sure you want to go ahead with the loan, it’s best to cancel it before the money is disbursed.

Having trouble making ends meet? Here’s how you can get back on track.

It can be difficult to stay on top of your finances. A budget can help you keep track of your spending and make sure you only use what you can afford. This can prevent you from getting into a tough financial situation.

If you are not sure where to start. Get in touch with a financial advisor. They can help you figure out your options and create a plan that works for your situation.

Don’t worry too much about being in debt. Many companies are more than willing to help set up a more manageable payment plan for customers. All you need to do is reach out to their customer service team for more information.

Is Sagemore Financial Legit?

Sagemore Financial is a company that gives you access to a network of lenders. They do not have a rating from the Better Business Bureau and are not accredited. They do, however, have a verified account on Trustpilot with only 2 reviews. Their Trustpilot rating is 3.8 out of 5 stars.

There are many options available when it comes to financial assistance. You can research and read reviews from customers before making any decisions. It is important to do your time and choose the right lender for you.

Have you had any experience with sagemorefinancial.com? We would love for you to share your review in the comments below!

Thank you for reading. We hope this review was helpful.