Sabres Capital Issues Biden Personal Finance White Paper
Sabres Capital Explains How Biden’s Campaign Promises Will Affect Your Personal Finances
Taxes
Throughout the presidential campaign, Biden has stated his intention of altering existing tax rates.
Proposed changes would mainly impact the wealthiest Americans and large corporations. Biden recommends raising the rate for affluent Americans to 39.6%, up from 37%.
Anyone earning over $400,000 annually will likely lose out on the tax cuts they enjoyed under President Trump, and they’re likely to pay more tax each year. Also, anyone with over $1 million in overall income will probably see taxes hitting their capital gains and dividends, too.
For corporations, Biden proposes to raise corporate tax rates to 28%, up from 21%.
Middle-class Americans earning less than $400,000 a year might see some tax relief, though. Biden claims he will offer refundable tax credits for housing, healthcare, and childcare along with COVID-19 relief.
COVID-19
Biden plans to implement major changes to the manner in which the government handles the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden wants more control at the federal level rather than allowing state governments to formulate COVID-19 policies.
The president-elect has started creating a COVID-19 task force. He also plans to release another large stimulus package under the HEROES Act. This proposal would offer each family member another $1,200 in stimulus money, capped at $6,000 per family.
With his “Build Back Better” plan, Biden wants to give entrepreneurs and Main Street businesses both some welcome relief. One goal is to create millions of paid jobs from manufacturing positions through to public health roles.
Tribal, local, and state governments will all receive federal aid to prevent key workers like firefighters or educators from being laid off.
Healthcare
Biden’s intentions for America are not clear.
It’s believed he will rework the ACA (Affordable Care Act), but the Supreme Court hasn’t yet weighed in.
Biden recently labeled this new plan Bidencare, a reworked version of the previous iteration of ACA informally known as Obamacare.
This plan would give Americans a new option for health insurance along the lines of Medicare. This would be rolled out in all 50 states. Citizens offered healthcare by their employer could enroll instead in the Marketplace plan.
Biden also plans to give tax credits to anyone unable to afford their insurance premiums. This would reduce the cost of health insurance to a maximum of 8.5% of a family’s income.
By reducing the cost of prescription drugs, Biden will make these more accessible.
Firstly, legislation will need approval from both the House and the Senate. It’s unlikely that a Republican-run Senate would approve all these changes.
Plans would deeper the federal spending deficit by a further $1.5 trillion. This deficit is already at $3.1 trillion for the fiscal year 2020.
Education
Biden wants to slash the costs of higher education, potentially giving many more Americans the means to attend college.
Tuition
Joe Biden intends to make two-year community colleges and other training programs along these lines free.
Also, students with family incomes below $125,000 would pay no tuition if attending a four-year public university.
Biden also hopes to increase the number of affordable entry points to higher education. His education plan would provide more federal funds to Pell Grants. This allows students to pay for tuition with funds from grants. Beyond this, Biden will incentivize state governments to give students extra financial aid when required for essentials and college supplies.
Loan Forgiveness
Biden’s proposed loan forgiveness program will eliminate $10,000 from the federal loans of all students because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another proposal for Biden also involves student loans. The idea is that students would pay just 5% of annual income over $25,000 toward debt. If these 5% payments are made for 20 years, the remaining balances default to $0. Anyone making below $25,000 a year would make no payments at all.
$10,000 of student debt each year would be forgiven for anyone working in national or community service.
The goal of these plans is to dismantle existing barriers to higher education while also reducing the financial burden of anyone struggling to pay off student debt.
Investments
Biden’s presidency is also likely to impact the investment sphere, particularly with regard to stock prices.
Uncertainty during the election caused stock prices to increase nationwide.
With a Biden administration, there could be a spike in renewable stocks, with Biden pushing for more green energy initiatives.
With Biden starting to make adjustments to relief funds for COVID-19 liable to impact the stock market, investors should proceed with extreme caution.
Biden also intends to improve the affordability of housing. This will be achieved through rolling out refundable tax credits for use toward rent and mortgages.
$15,000 of these credits will be available to help with down payments on houses. Biden also intends to boost federal rental aid with the allocation of $10 billion to be used for rental housing for all low-income workers.
The overarching goal is to bring housing costs down to reflect no more than 30% of total income.
Childcare
The aim of childcare is to introduce refundable credits for childcare costs.
Child Tax Credit would be increased for children under 6 to $3600. For children aged 6 through 17, this will be $3000. The credit can be used for childcare, clothing, or food. Payments would be monthly or yearly.
Retirement
Not all of Biden’s mooted changes to retirement will come to fruition with the Senate controlled by Republicans unlikely to agree to any of these proposals. His original plans to increase benefits for the poorest Americans from Social Security, and a lowering of the minimum age for Medicare, down to 60 from 65, would not be sanctioned and are likely to remain unchanged.
A bi-partisan government could agree to enact a plan (Secure Act 2) requiring companies to register employees in 401(k)s.
Biden will need to compromise on retirement ideas if the Senate stays Republican-dominated.
Final Thoughts
The Biden presidency will trigger serious changes to the economy, just like all new presidencies.
If Biden’s plans come to fruition, aid and relief should help students, parents, the middle class, and the unemployed.
The Health Benefits of Pink Himalayan Salt
Pink Himalayan salt is found in the Punjab area of Pakistan, at the foothills of the magnificent Himalayas. This is a type of rock salt that has recently gained massive popularity on accounts of it being healthier than the regular iodized table salt that we consume.
People often describe the pink Himalayan salt to be one of the purest forms of salt available on the planet, offering numerous health benefits.
We are all aware of the dangers of sodium and how it can have an adverse effect on our health. So, does the pink Himalayan salt counter all those effects? Let’s find out if it really is a healthier salt.
In this blog, we will uncover all the potential health benefits of the exotic pink Himalayan salt and uncover any myths associated with it.
What Is Pink Himalayan Salt?
The pink Himalayan salt isn’t as different from table salt as one might think. When we consider its chemical nature, it is almost 98% sodium chloride, our usual table salt.
The leftover 2% of the salt consists of various trace minerals like potassium, calcium, and magnesium. It is the mixture of these trace elements that give it that distinctive pink color.
These elements also give pink Himalayan salt its taste, which is quite different from regular table salt, kosher salt, or even sea salt.
How is Pink Himalayan Salt Used?
People generally use the pink Himalayan salt in place of common table salt. It can be used for daily cooking, seasoning meats, eggs, and other food, and even to preserve food for long periods.
Moreover, due to the gorgeous pink hue of the Himalayan salt, people have been using it for décor. You can often find serving dishes, cooking surfaces, kitchen marbles, and cutting boards made of this rock salt. Some people have even started using it in place of bath salts to relax and pamper themselves.
You can commonly find pink Himalayan salt lamps and candle holders as well. These are said to have a relaxing effect on the home environment.
Why Do Our Bodies Need Salt?
Sodium is one of the essential trace minerals found in salt that our body needs. Several of our body’s functions rely heavily on sodium. Some of them include:
- Maintaining fluid balance and preventing the possibility of dehydration.
- Causing muscles to contract and relax.
- Sending out impulses for the nervous system.
- Lowering the chances of reduced blood pressure.
Several pieces of research and studies have reported that an adequate salt intake has the ability to reduce the risk of infections forming and even kill harmful microbes.
Another study conducted on animals revealed that daily salt intake, in appropriate amounts, can even have a positive effect on various depression symptoms.
The Benefits of Pink Himalayan Salt (and Some Myths)
There are many benefits of the pink Himalayan salt. However, the myths associated with these benefits seem to be truly outnumbered. Below, we have discussed all the benefits of the salt and further clarified if they are real or only myths.
High Mineral Content
Some sources across the Internet claim that pink Himalayan salt contains over 84 different trace elements.
We discussed above that the Himalayan salt consists of 98% sodium chloride. Only 2% of its total composition comprises trace minerals. Considering the minimal quantity in which people are advised to consume salt and the even smaller amount of these trace minerals present in the pink Himalayan salt—it is improbable that the trace minerals (even if present) could offer measurable benefits to our overall health.
Reduced Traces of Sodium
Many people seem to believe that the pink Himalayan salt has lowered sodium content than regular table salt. Unfortunately, this is just another myth.
Both types of salt contain almost 98% sodium chloride.
But, since pink salt is found in larger crystals, it will technically have less sodium per tablespoon. Also, due to the more intense saltiness than table salt, you often need less pink Himalayan salt for the same amount of flavor. Hence, it results in lowered sodium consumption.
However, keep in mind that the Himalayan salt is also available in smaller granules like table salt. Keep that in mind when seasoning your food with it, especially if you’re tracking your sodium intake.
A crucial point to note is that almost 75% of regular sodium intake is from the salt present in prepared or processed food that we eat. It isn’t table salt, or pink Himalayan salt, that causes our sodium intake levels to increase.
Keeps the Body Hydrated
Quite a few people believe that adding just a pinch of pink Himalayan salt in their meals or even water can help their bodies maintain fluid balance. This, in turn, reduces the chances of dehydration.
While it is true that sodium is essential to maintaining fluid balance, it isn’t just pink salt that can help us achieve it. Other sodium sources, like table salt or sea salt, also have the same effect on our fluid balance.
More Natural
This is probably the most accurate benefit of the pink Himalayan salt.
Table salt is usually refined, iodized, or mixed with several chemical agents to prevent it from clumping. You can often find traces of sodium aluminosilicate in it.
On the other hand, pink Himalayan salt is mostly unprocessed with no additives. Thus, making it a more natural salt.
The Final Takeaway
There is little to no scientific research that proves that pink Himalayan salt is more beneficial to our health than regular table salt.
However, certain practices, like using larger pink salt crystals instead of fine-grain table salt, can help you reduce your sodium intake significantly. Just like with any other product, be mindful of how much you consume and maintain moderate intake levels to enjoy the benefits of sodium and other trace minerals present in pink salt.
Kosovans Protest Coronavirus Restrictions With Mannequins
An owner of a downtown restaurant located in Pristina – the capital city of Kosovo – demonstrated in a novel manner against the government’s Coronavirus restriction.
Petrit Kllokoqi, who owns Bagolina restaurant, placed mannequins at the tables to protest against the governments’ restrictions.
Kosovo government had decided to close eateries between April 7 and 18. But Kllokoqi said that the government did not provide any proof that the rise in coronavirus cases was due to gastronomic destinations in the city. The government restrictions had affected over 4,000 cafes and restaurants and the livelihood of about 14,000 employees.
According to a Florida x-pat, “I haven’t seen anything this weird since former Governor Rick Scott’s consultant humped a mannequin with an ice penis.”
Rising Coronavirus Cases a Challenge for Kosovan Authorities
The GDP of Kosovo has declined by 4.4 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Business owners complain that the government has not provided adequate financial support. Kllokoqi who also heads the Kosovo Gastronomers Association said that he had to take a pay cut to remain in business.
Kosovo has reported over 96,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 1,900 deaths as of April 2021. The country with about 1.8 million people is grappling with the rising cases of coronavirus. Hospitals in the country are nearly at full capacity with over a thousand new cases detected every day.
Kosovo started the drive to vaccinate its population this month. The country has received over 24,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX program backed by the World Health Organization. But the vaccination rollout has been slow, due to which the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.
Demonstrations Across Europe Due to Restrictions
Kosovans are not alone in demonstrating against the government’s restrictions. Demonstrators in many countries in Europe are demanding ease of government restrictions. Protests have taken place in many parts including Serbia, Romania, Netherlands, Bulgaria, France, German, and the UK.
German Police had to resort to using pepper spray, batons, and water cannons last month. People were protesting against the lockdown in the central German town of Kassel. About 20,000 supporters had gathered to protest against the lockdowns.
Nearly 1,000 protestors had taken part in the demonstration in Austria to demonstrate against containment measures of the government. Moreover, about 400 protesters had taken part in a demonstration in Finland. The protesters gathered without any masks in the capital city of Helsinki.
Similarly, demonstrations have taken place in Switzerland where about 5,000 protesters had gathered in the city of Liestal that is located about 9 miles (15 km) from Basel, according to a local media report.
Demonstrations have also been held in London to protest against the government’s lockdown due to the coronavirus. The protesters held placards that read “Stop Destroying Our Kids” and “Fear Westmonster, Not the Virus”. They hurled cans and bottles at the police who were forced back to their vans.
Slow Roll Out of Vaccine
A sluggish vaccination rollout across Europe has created impatience and frustration. Experts believe that the slow vaccination rollout is contributing to the rising cases of coronavirus in Europe. The adverse reactions due to the AstraZeneca vaccine have further contributed to the shoddy vaccine rollout.
According to the latest reports, the EU has administered only 8 doses per 100 individuals. The rollout in the US in comparison was 25 per 100 individuals. The slow rollout in Europe is due to logistics issues dating back to January this year. Reduced shipments from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have caused vaccination supply issues in Europe.
The vaccination rate in Europe is low due to which there is not enough herd immunity to stem the growing coronavirus cases. Experts predict that the European countries are unlikely to achieve a 60 percent minimum vaccination rate necessary for herd immunity by the end of summer.
Public Frustration Over Prolonged Restrictions
Opinion polls suggest that most people in Europe support strict restrictions for containing the coronavirus pandemic. But at the same time, many are alarmed due to the lack of government support to help businesses during the prolonged restrictions.
Coronavirus cases in the EU have gradually increased by about 70 per million between February and April to 270 per million in 2021. While the reported cases have nearly halved since the peak of 490 per million recorded in November, policymakers are troubled by the current trend.
In Italy, many cities including Milan and Rome are categorized as high risk due to which a three-day lockdown was enforced during Easter. COVID-19 figures are rising across much of Europe including Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Europe.
People have become angry due to the economic hardship caused by the pandemic. Many live in fear due to the prospect of becoming jobless during the pandemic.
Far-right and left groups have seized on the opportunity created due to public frustration. One group of protestors backed by the far-right AUR party in Romania had honked horns, waved flags, and demanded “Freedom”.
But protests such as in Rome show that people who are not affiliated with any political groups also support the demonstrations. Some are worried that the government has accrued undue powers during the pandemic. They fear that the government agencies will likely use powers even after the public health crisis have subsided.
Shoddy Response to Coronavirus in Europe
Experts believe that the government in Europe has not handled the crisis well. The government has taken a reactive as opposed to a proactive approach to contain the virus. Instead of trying to eliminate the virus through strict measures such as in East Asia and Australia, the European governments have dealt with the situation by tightening restrictions when there is a rise in cases and then letting go once the situation seems to have stabilized.
According to experts, the coronavirus pandemic won’t end until the majority of people have been vaccinated that will likely take months. In the meantime, the conflict between social and economic restrictions is creating frustration and anger among the public.
Hotels and restaurants in much of Europe are closed. The governments such as Spain and Germany have imposed international travel restrictions that have hurt the tourism industry.
Despite the strict restrictions, coronavirus cases continue to rise in Europe.
The key question remains how the government will balance the demands of the businesses and the health care. Managing the pandemic seems to be an uphill task for the EU governments due to anger over restrictions and sluggish vaccine rollout due to supply constraints.
Dennis Prager Is Not The Only Conservative With Deep Ties to Miami and South Florida
Dennis Prager Miami Connection
Dennis Prager is an American conservative radio talk show host and best-selling author. He is also the founder of PragerU (short for Prager University), the world’s leading conservative nonprofit that creates videos on various political, economic, and philosophical topics from a conservative perspective. With deep ties to Miami, Dennis Prager has repeatedly spoken at Delray Synagogue.
Rush Limbaugh
A Plan to Lower Flags for Rush Limbaugh Quickly Caused a Fight in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, wanted to honor his late friend. Before it became clear the order would not be statewide, the state’s top Democratic official said she would not comply.
Milo Yiannopoulos
Milo Yiannopoulos, political commentator, polemicist, public speaker and writer. His speeches and writings often ridicule Islam, feminism, social justice, and political correctness. Yiannopoulos is a former editor for Breitbart News, a far-right media organizations. He also says he is ‘ex-gay,’ wants to rehabilitate ‘conversion therapy. His South Florida marketing company, Milo Inc, closed down a few years ago for lack of funding.
Laura Loomer
Lara Trump recently joined Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer at a campaign event in Florida, throwing the support of the Trump name behind the far-right activist and self-described Islamophobe.
Dan Bongino
Dan Bongino is an American conservative political commentator, radio show host, author, and politician. In South Florida, Bongino was just ordered to pay $30,000 in attorney’s fees to lawyers of the Daily Beast for a frivolous defamation lawsuit.
